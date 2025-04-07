Archive of Chlorine Dioxide Protocols using MMS1

(Part 1) How to Use Chlorine Dioxide Substack Series

Starting procedure

Used before starting protocol 1000, and for most diseases and disorders for people with poor detox pathways, or who have chemical sensitivities.

(Part 2) How to Use Chlorine Dioxide Substack Series

Protocol 1000

Used after the starting procedure and treats most diseases and disorders

(Part 3) How to Use Chlorine Dioxide Substack Series

Protocol 1000-F (F=frequent)

Treats a rapid onset acute illness.

Chlorine Dioxide for Skin Diseases and Skin Conditions

Spray and skin protocol to topical use

Chlorine Dioxide Nasal Spray Procedure (DIY or Commercial)

Nasal spray protocol for treating sinus infections and sinus allergies

Eliminate Ear Infections, Remove Skin Cancers, Heal Spider Bites, and more

CLO2 Gas and Cup Procedure (Plus testimonials)

Archive of Chlorine Dioxide Protocols using CDS

CDS Protocol C and Protocol S

(Protocol C) Classic protocol to be used for most diseases and disorders. (Protocol S) Sensitive protocol is to be used prior to protocol C and for people with chemical sensitivities and poor detoxification pathways.

(More to be added soon)