Archive of Chlorine Dioxide Protocols using MMS1
(Part 1) How to Use Chlorine Dioxide Substack Series
Starting procedure
Used before starting protocol 1000, and for most diseases and disorders for people with poor detox pathways, or who have chemical sensitivities.
https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/how-to-use-chlorine-dioxide-substack
(Part 2) How to Use Chlorine Dioxide Substack Series
Protocol 1000
Used after the starting procedure and treats most diseases and disorders
https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/part-2-how-to-use-chlorine-dioxide
(Part 3) How to Use Chlorine Dioxide Substack Series
Protocol 1000-F (F=frequent)
Treats a rapid onset acute illness.
https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/part-3-how-to-use-chlorine-dioxide
Chlorine Dioxide for Skin Diseases and Skin Conditions
Spray and skin protocol to topical use
https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/chlorine-dioxide-for-skin-diseases
Chlorine Dioxide Nasal Spray Procedure (DIY or Commercial)
Nasal spray protocol for treating sinus infections and sinus allergies
https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/chlorine-dioxide-nasal-spray-procedure
Eliminate Ear Infections, Remove Skin Cancers, Heal Spider Bites, and more
CLO2 Gas and Cup Procedure (Plus testimonials)
https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/eliminate-ear-infections-remove-skin
Archive of Chlorine Dioxide Protocols using CDS
CDS Protocol C and Protocol S
(Protocol C) Classic protocol to be used for most diseases and disorders. (Protocol S) Sensitive protocol is to be used prior to protocol C and for people with chemical sensitivities and poor detoxification pathways.
https://open.substack.com/pub/curioushumanproductions/p/cds-protocols-to-cure-illness-and
(More to be added soon)
