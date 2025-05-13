There are several ways that Chlorine Dioxide can be used with pets. The easiest method is described in the free download below, and it has cured many animals of various infections and other diseases common to animals. I will post some testimonials below the protocol to give you a feel for what it can do.

Jim Humble had a detailed pet protocol utilizing MMS1 (activated MMS) in his “MMS Health Recovery Guide Book.” Since the publication of that book, many MMS users have found that their pets often disliked the taste of the MMS1 (activated MMS). Many people found that their pets preferred the unactivated sodium chlorite in water and, when given the free choice between activated and unactivated, they would choose the unactivated sodium chlorite. Also, the instructions for the weight-based use provided in the health recovery guidebook can be confusing, and this simplified method is completely dummy-proof. This protocol utilizes the animal's stomach acid to activate the MMS, generating chlorine dioxide in the stomach. The entire method is described in the PDF download below.

Download the PDF below.

Pet Testimonials

Testimony 1 (respiratory infection)

“Just wanted to say, I have used MMS on myself for 15 years off and on, but never tried it on my cats until I joined this group. So yesterday someone dropped off a kitten at our house. She was very friendly and thin and had upper respiratory infection. Very noisy breathing. I made up a 2 drop mms solution with a cup of distilled water and gave her small dropper doses over 4 hours. She readily drank the doses. Now she is happily indoors and breathing normally.”

Testimony 2 (Neurological Issues and Oral Infection)

"I saved a dog with neurological issues that went diagnosed and the vet wanted to put the dog to sleep. Within 3 or 4 days he was walking and standing on his own and by day 6 he went hoke barely showing he had any issues. Their HCL content in their tummies is higher than ours. He got 28% sodium chlorite 3 drops X 3 times a day on his food, and 6 drops in his water bowl (he still drinks it in his water) and showed great signs after just 24 hours.

My other dog is older and has bad teeth (she's getting 3 removed on Monday) her infection has gone down at least 80% since using the same treatment for her. Sodium chlorite is very effective for them. It works for humans too for maintaining who cant handle the taste of CDS after they are done treating their acute illness. My husband uses 8 drops in a litre of water every day"

Testimony 3

"IT SAVED MY DOG'S LIFE! I have been using SCS (Sodium Chlorite Solution) on my dog who had surgery to remove two tumors (one on left kidney which they removed entirely the kidney malignant) and a surprise tumor on her bladder (benign) which they removed 6/2022. In early April 2023 she began losing her appetite and then could not hold her bladder over night, was very lethargic. I assumed the bladder tumor had grown back. I began to use the Pet Protocol found on Telegram channel, Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies. She began to feel better immediately."

Link to testimonial

Testimony 4 (Abscess)

Good News to report- 3 weeks ago , my parents’s 13 year old Maltese was having multiple abscesses over his body out of no where. My parents were taking him to the Veterinarian for drainage of the abscesses, but the dog was going downhill. My mom didn’t bother to tell me any of this information for one week past, and they were considering the grim prognosis with the Vet. She finally told me they were potentially going to put him to sleep in 24-48 hours. I said, “ Wait! What! Mom why didn’t you apply the MMS that you are already drinking?” She didn’t think of it. I immediately put him on the Pet Protocol and direct application of DMSO sand MMS during the day and vitamin supplementation at night. 💥 The dog is back to his old self; vibrant and kissing me for saving his life. Amazing recovery!

Testimony 5 (Giardia)

“Just an update with my new puppy who arrived with giardia. After a big bloody bm yesterday I administered the 6and6 protocol for pets and her bm today is normal looking and her belly is not bloated anymore. She also allowed me to sleep for 4 hours straight last night! ❤ big huge thanks to I AM THOR, for your guidance and patience guiding my sleep deprived brain to help me help her. I literally watched her personality change within hours into a very happy and well adjusted puppy 😇"

Testimony 6 (Surgical Wound Infection)

"A friend of mine has a small terrier they took to the vet to have it castrated, but the surgery got massively infected. The poor dog would hardly walk and they got antibiotics for it without much result, it would still almost drag it's hind legs along. I gave her some 24% sodium chlorite and told her to put 10 to 15 drops into it's drinking water. By the next day the dog was bouncing around wanting to go for a walk. She carried on with the drops for a few days to make sure no infection remained.

I had told her that the Sodium Chlorite would be changed into Chlorine Dioxide by the dog's stomach acid, and it really worked."

Testimony 8 (Infection)

"I gave some Sodium Chlorite to a friend for her dog that got massively infected after being castrated. She put 15 drops into his drinking bowl, and by the next day he was back to his normal self again!"

Testimony 9 (10-year-old post menopause dog revitalized and gives birth)

"This is my sweet dog Happy, over 10 years old and mother of multitudes! She was in menopause over 2 years, had arthritis and kind of dementia. Around July 2020 I started putting 10 unactivated NaClO2 22.4% drops into 1l drinking water SHE REVIVED! Mind, bones, energy, libido, all came back!!!!!! She has had THREE LITTERS since then, first one, then three, now SIX beautiful healthy puppies! These drops are DANGEROUS 😍😊💃😇❤️❤️❤️

Testimony 10 (Dog cured of cancer in three months)

“I have a very old dog, 65 pound who's crippled from being hit by a car. She got cancer in her tail which I tried to treat with CDS, but I was new to TUA and didn't know about treating her orally with MMS1. So, not surprisingly, the twice daily topical CDS wasn't enough and we ended up cutting off the tail . After 2-3 months, another oozing cancer sore had developed on her rear end.

The backstory is that my personal experience started with CDS, then I moved to MMS1 because it was supposed to be stronger, but I accidently overdosed on MMS1 and my body wanted nothing to do with it after that so I could only take like 1/8 of a drop for weeks and weeks (tho I'm up to 2 drops now after some 3 months). So one of the mods said I could take straight sodium chlorite drops only in water, with a bit of food and my stomach's own HCL would make MMS in my stomach (this is called MMS without the 1 which is when you mix it in a glass with HCL and then add water). There are hardly any food restrictions with MMS as well, which is great. Plus, SC solution is pretty stable and doesn't lose potency rapidly until you combine it with an acid, like both CDS and MMS1 do. MMS was working great for me so a few weeks after my dog's cancer came back, I started using it with her, along with putting straight CDS on the sore twice a day.

They told me animals will self regulate their intake of MMS, and boy were they were right! I started her at 1 drop per quart and within a week to 10 days, she was at 8 drops per quart and drinking a lot of it. So I quickly went to 16 drops which was what they recommended as the full treatment dose for her. But she still couldn't get enough and was drinking almost 2 quarts of MMS water a day. So I increased to 32 drops (which they had talked about but thought was too strong) and she still guzzled that but dropped to a little over 1 quart a day... 2-3 months after I started treating her (about 3 months with CDS topically and then around 2 months of MMS water), the sore had closed and healed she started regrowing hair there.

....I have to say, using MMS (SC only) is so much easier than trying to syringe doses of MMS1 down your pet throughout the day. And it's complicated to try and figure out the right does even when you study Humble's book. I was stunned to see how quickly my dog recognized it was helping her to the point she was drinking 4 times more water than usual from her bowl to get the amount of treatment she wanted...I checked on her often and offered fresh SC water every few hours when I could....So in my experience, MMS is the best option by far to use with animals. And a great bonus is that it's so much easier to give and they can choose the correct dosage for themselves (animals are great at know what's good for them). Of course, you still want to apply it topically to any wounds.

So just fyi for animal lovers"

Testimony 11 (Bad breath and inflamed gums)

“I use unactivated for our small dog with great results. He had atrocious breath and inflamed gums but within just two days both were resolved. His coat is shinier and his eyes are brighter now too."

Testimony 12

“I brought my cat back from death's door with sodium chlorite. Put 5 drops of sodium chlorite only in a quart of water and shake a little bit. Put a bowl of that water next to the regular water bowl. I did this and my cat went straight for the sodium chlorite. Best of luck to you."

2nd Msg:

"She was 19 years old and had started to spend several hours a day in a little cat tent. Her fur was a mess and she didn't want me to groom her. She would eat and drink but she wasn't enjoying life. I prepared a bowl of water with sodium chlorite and placed it next to her water fountain. She was drawn to bowl and started drinking, waited a few seconds and drank more. She walked away from that bowl and never went back to the tent. She went back to getting on the cat tree and finding the sun in front of the windows etc. She then started grooming herself and getting her fur back to normal. We watched in amazement of how she changed. She had arthritis in her back next to her tail and we could never pet her there but after the sodium chlorite the pain was gone and she could enjoy getting petted again. She lived to see her 20th birthday and was a happier and healthier cat at the end."