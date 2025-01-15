Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Using chlorine dioxide externally on the skin is simple, and the results of its use on skin diseases and skin conditions are nothing less than astounding. Whether it’s something as simple as acne or as complex as a non-healing diabetic wound, this simple molecule can tackle the worst of skin issues. Let’s dive in.

I thought I would start this post with a few of the pictorial (before and after) testimonials that I have received and compiled over the past 4 years.

WARNING: Some of these images show open wounds, and if you have a weak stomach, you have been forewarned. Substack limits the number of images that can be placed in a gallery, so there are 4 individual galleries with 6 images in each gallery. All of these testimonials were provided by people who used topical chlorine dioxide protocol in the treatment of a skin disease/condition.

Gallery 1-2 (Non-graphic Images)

Gallery 1 (Non-graphic) Images

Gallery 2 (Non-graphic Images)

Gallery 2 (Non-graphic Images)

Gallery 3 (Graphic Medical Images)

Gallery 3 (Graphic Medical Images)

Gallery 4 (Graphic Medical Images)

Gallery 4 (Graphic Medical Images)

Simple Spray Protocol:

For superficial wounds (e.g., small cuts, insect stings, and bites), skin conditions (e.g., psoriasis, eczema, and dermatitis), and infections (e.g., impetigo, athlete’s foot, and ringworm)

Step 1:

Add 10 activated drops of MMS (MMS1) to 1 ounce (30 ml) of water**

See previous post to understand basic activation of MMS

**Only used filtered, reverse osmosis, or distilled water.

Step 2:

Spray on affected area at least three times per day. After spraying, let the area air dry. Do not cover with a bandage until air-dry.

Notes:

Always follow the three golden rules and adhere to the low and slow principle discussed in a previous post. Link to previous post HERE.

In my experience, it is wise to try a weaker solution, like five activated drops to 30 mL of water, to ensure that your skin is not sensitive.

Do not use tap water for any MMS mixture, as it is not safe to risk getting impurities in the solution. Use only bottled drinking water, reverse osmosis, or distilled water.

In most places, 2-ounce or 4-ounce size spray bottles are available at the pharmacy or in health food stores. Food or medical grade plastic is okay for the diluted solution. Glass is also acceptable. I prefer using a 2-4 ounce spray bottle since I replace the solution every week or two.

If a smaller or larger volume is needed, use this reference:

2 drops MMS1 to 1/4 oz (10 ml) of water

5 drops MMS1 to 1/2 oz (15 ml) of water

10 drops MMS1 to 1 oz (30 ml) of water

15 drops MMS1 to 1.5 oz (45 ml) of water

20 drops MMS1 to 2 oz (60 ml) of water

30 drops MMS1 to 2.5 oz (75 ml) of water

40 drops of MMS1 to 4 oz (80 ml) of water

It is better to keep the solution in the refrigerator if possible, as this will prevent the Chlorine Dioxide from evaporating out of the solution.

In general, this mixture will last up to a week if not refrigerated. It will last 2-3 weeks if refrigerated. You will know that it has lost its potency when the original color begins to noticeably fade.

Deep Wound Protocol:

For very severe wounds and ulcers that reach into and below the dermis, it is best to use a solution of hyperpure chlorine dioxide known as CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution). Hyperpure CDS can be purchased online, and it can also be produced at home using the drops we have been discussing and distilled water. Here is a video that demonstrates the home production of hyperpure CDS. This protocol for topical use using CDS is referred to by many as protocol D. The D stands for dermatological.

Direct link to Video: https://rumble.com/vm5qff-training-video-2-cds-history-and-demonstration-making-concentrated-cds-3000.html

Protocol D (Dermatological)

Standard Concentration

When produced at home or purchased, the CDS solution will be a standard concentration of 3% chlorine dioxide (0.3% = 3000 ppm). This hyperpure solution can be lightly sprayed on the skin and in wounds. Often, this concentrated solution is referred to as CDS-3000.

Application

1. Fill a spray bottle with CDS 0.3% (3000 ppm).

2. Lightly spray to fully expose the affected area to the ClO2.

3. The solution should be lightly sprayed so the CDS does not pool in deep wounds or on tissues.

4. Allow the lightly sprayed area to air dry before applying any kind of dressing.

The CDS should not cause burning or stinging. If it does, dilute the solution by half.

The spray application can be repeated several times a day or even every hour if desired, until full healing is achieved.

This protocol can be used also in replace if the Simple Spray Protocol if desired.

Precautions:

Do not use occlusive bandages with the concentrated solution.

The solution should not be allowed to pool in a wound or region of the body like the navel for more than a few minutes, as this can result in a burn.

If the spray spring shows signs of rust/corrosion, the sprayer should be replaced.

Notes:

If you do not want to make your own CDS 3000, you may be able to find CDS 3000 at one of the following websites.

USA Suppliers:

https://waterpureworld.com/

https://onenesslabs.com/

https://kvlab.com/

Worldwide supplier list:

https://t.me/mmsCDSlinks (telegram app needed to open this)

Here are a couple of examples of what the CDS 3000 product will look like.