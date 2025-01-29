Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

The cup procedure involves directly applying chlorine dioxide gas to an area of the body for short periods (1-2 minutes max). Skin infections like ringworm, small skin cancers, and ear infections behind the tympanic membrane are examples of what this procedure can be used for. This procedure exposes the skin to the chlorine dioxide gas from the activated drops in the cup in which the drops are activated.

‼️Note: Skin exposure to the concentrated gas for more than 2 minutes can cause a burn. I have experienced this and would not expose my skin to the concentrated gas in a cup for more than 2 minutes. It is wise to start with 1-minute exposures for the first 2-3 times to ensure your skin is not overly sensitive to the exposure.

Cup and ClO2 Gas Procedure

Step 1

Activate 2-3 drops of CD in a glass without adding water.

Step 2

Immediately place the affected area over the rim of the glass so that the gas is trapped inside the glass. Be careful not to let the liquid touch the skin. If it does, you can wipe it off with a paper towel.

Step 3

Leave the cup in place for 1-2 minutes to expose the affected area to the gas, and after the time is up, remove the cup from the skin.

Step 4

This procedure can be repeated as often as every 2-4 hours.

Ear Application

For ear treatments, follow the same procedure as described earlier. However, ensure that the cup is sufficiently large to encompass the entire ear comfortably. This allows for proper coverage and practical application of the treatment.

This treatment can be particularly effective for ear-related conditions. By positioning the glass over the ear canal, the gas can penetrate deeper into affected areas, often inaccessible to liquids. This is especially useful when inflammation has narrowed the ear canal, making it difficult for traditional liquid treatments to reach the problem areas.

My Experiences

Positive Experience

I successfully used the cup procedure to alleviate ear pain that I suspected might be the onset of an ear infection. A single treatment eliminated the discomfort in approximately 15 minutes.

Negative Experience

I experienced a significant spider bite on my leg and decided to extend the duration of the cup procedure. I left the cup in place for about four minutes. Unfortunately, this resulted in a burn similar to a sunburn, which even blistered. This experience taught me that a one to two-minute exposure is more than sufficient for treatment.

Testimonials

Testimonial 1

"CDS ear gassing 3 sessions done and what last night looked like a potential hospital visit (pain inside/behind/in front of ear, jaw hinge and down the side of my neck) is now a nothing burger. That’s 21 hours from oh crap to would you look at that.

The CDS gets absorbed by anything with moisture content which includes broken skin, inflammation as well as any kind of bacteria laden gunk.

I plan one more gassing before bed and then a post shower gassing a day for another day or so.

Someone else commented about being careful not to over do it.

Totally agree. I had what felt like a tiny patch of broken skin so that soon told me when enough is enough."

Testimonial 2

“A testimony from an acquaintance of mine who recovered from an abscess that he had for 3 years and which burst in December

Healed with CD shot glass gas method in a month.”

Testimonial 3

4 days ago (3/18/23) I got bit by what I think was a spider while sleeping. It wasn't a serious spider bite, but after two days, it started to get inflamed and has increased redness and swelling. I wish I would've taken a before I picture prior to treatment but I did not. Yesterday 3/21/23, I did a singe treatment using 3 drops in a small medicine cup. I applied the lip of the cup tightly sealed over the bite and held it in place for about 3 minutes while the drops activated and CLO2 gas was produced and exposed to the bite. Today 3/22/23 there is no redness or swelling as shown in the picture.

Testimonial 4

(Translated from Spanish)

"I wanted to share for a long time a testimony of what we thought was a melanoma, for which it can be useful and see that of the 2 protocols that we tried, the one that worked was the second. Suddenly, we discovered a very large mole on my boyfriend in a bald area on his head, 1.8 cm in diameter, which he did not have before. At first it looked like a large mole. He sprayed CDS 3 times a day for 1 month and it did not decrease, he even began to change and look very bad and although he did not go to the doctor we believe it was a melanoma, he changed the protocol to GAS, 1 time a day with 5 drops activated in a glass without water, giving it the gas and without the liquid touching the skin for 4 minutes and from that moment it was reduced every week to half in size and in a total of 1 month of that protocol......"