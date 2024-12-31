If you have not watched The Universal Antidote Documentary, I would encourage you to do that. It will give you a solid background on what chlorine dioxide (ClO2) is and what it can do. In the documentary, I share with you what I learned from a three-year investigation into this substance and answer questions like: Is ClO2 safe? How effective is ClO2? And what kinds of conditions can ClO2 treat?

I will be releasing a Substack series for those who would like to deep dive into Chlorine Dioxide and become experts with this substance. For now, I know what most people are thinking: “Where can I buy it, and how do I take it?” That’s what this fast track series is for. See the supplier listing at the bottom of this article if you want to order the two-part solution kit.

In this series, you will learn three protocols: the Starting Procedure, Protocol 1000, and Protocol 1000-F. You will also learn about several rules that should be followed when using ClO2.

Taking Chlorine Dioxide is simple. For a single dose, you simply activate Part A (sodium chlorite solution/MMS) and Part B (acid solution) by adding an equal number of drops of each into a small cup or shot glass. Let this mixture (MMS1) sit for 30 seconds, and then add at least 150 mL of water and drink. If the taste is too strong, you can add more water. The image below provides you with a simplified illustration of this process.

Starting Procedure

The Starting Procedure is used to introduce your body to Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2). ClO2 neutralizes more than just viruses and bacteria. As a selective oxidizer, Chlorine Dioxide neutralizes many toxins, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals that may be present in your body. When these unwanted substances are neutralized, your body must remove them through its elimination channels, which include urine, feces, sweat, lymphatic drainage, and exhaled breath. The body may become overwhelmed with these waste products, and you may experience what is referred to as a Herxheimer reaction.

A Herxheimer reaction is a detoxification response that may produce symptoms like headaches, diarrhea, vomiting, and flu-like symptoms. With that in mind, you can understand why it would be wise to experiment with ClO2 before you ever have an illness that needs to be treated with ClO2. Detox your body with ClO2 now to lessen unwanted Herxheimer reactions when you are experiencing an illness that needs the full attention of ClO2.

There are a few people who may be extremely sensitive to ClO2 and require much lower doses than the average person. The Starting Procedure will allow the sensitive person and newbie to learn how their body will respond, and it will help them become familiar with its use. I would encourage you to take the time to experiment with Chlorine Dioxide before you ever use it to treat an acute illness.

Principles and Rules

MMS Low and Slow Principle

This principle means that you start with a very low dose and increase slowly. This principle specifically applies to newbies who do not know how Chlorine Dioxide will react with their body.

Three Golden Rules of MMS

There are a few important rules that need to be learned prior to starting. These are called the Three Golden Rules.

Rule #1 (No Change Rule)

If your symptoms are improving, do not change anything. Continue with what you are doing.

Rule #2 (Reduce Rule)

If you are feeling worse (with prolonged nausea or diarrhea), reduce your intake by 50%, but keep taking it.

Rule #3 (Increase Rule)

Not getting better and not getting worse? If there are no signs of improvement, go to the next increase in dosage or go to the next level up of protocol. (Highest hourly dosage is still 3 drops for most protocols)

Starting Procedure (All-Day Bottle)

Preparing an all-day bottle of MMS1 is easy. See the graphic above to learn how to mix any number of doses of MMS1.

General Starting Procedure Regimen

Day 1: 1/4 drop dose every hour x 8 hours

Day2: 1/2 drop dose every hour x 8 hours

Day 3: 1/2 drop dose every hour x 8 hours

Day 4: 3/4 drop dose every hour x 8 hours

Day 5: Begin protocol 1000 1 (1 drop every hour x 8 hours per day

(Always follow the Three Golden Rules. If you have a Herxheimer reaction, more time may be needed before beginning Protocol 1000. Always remember the Low and Slow Principle.)

On day 1, begin MMS1 dosing using the Starting Procedure with one-fourth (1/4) drop hourly doses. Mix a 2-drop MMS1 dose in a dry, clean glass as shown in the image above. Eight 1/4-drop doses equal 2 total drops.

After 30 seconds of activation time, pour a little water from the 1-liter bottle into the activation glass, and then pour that into the 1-liter bottle. Gently shake to thoroughly mix MMS1 into the 1 liter of water. You have made the All-Day Bottle for day 1 of the Starting Procedure.

(*If one-fourth drop hourly doses cause any discomfort, then discard the remainder and make a new bottle using a one-drop MMS1 dose. That will provide 1/8 drop hourly doses. Increase daily dosing at a slower pace with one additional drop added to each daily bottle until you reach 8 drops of MMS1 in the bottle on day eight. This will give you 1-drop hourly MMS1 doses, which is where Protocol 1000 begins.)

In the next article in this series, Protocol 1000 will be reviewed.

Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide Water Purification Kits

Since chlorine dioxide can be sold legally as a water purifier you can readily find water purification kits on Amazon and at many online retailers. You only need to make sure that the water purification kit that you purchase comes with two bottles. One solution bottle that is 25-28% sodium chlorite and one solution bottle that is 4%-5% HCL or 50% citric acid.

On Amazon the search phrase, “chlorine dioxide water purification kit” should get a good list of kits.

Here are some examples of what the kits will look like.

In the Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide, I have compiled a list of reputable online suppliers with direct links to their websites. You can go directly to that page in the free downloadable PDF Guide by using this link: MMS Kit Online Suppliers. Feel free to download the guide that is mobile friendly.

Notes:

Jim Humble, the inventor of the DIY method for making Chlorine Dioxide, named the sodium chlorite solution MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution). When equal drops of MMS and acid activator are combined, this is called MMS1.

Use a glass or plastic bottle. No metal. 1 liter is ideal. Make a new bottle daily. Evaporation of ClO2 will occur.

Tip: If you use a recycled plastic one-liter soda bottle for your all-day MMS1 hourly dosing, use a permenant marker to make lines dividing the bottle into 8 equal parts. That will give you approximately 120 mL (4 fl oz.) for hourly doses when dosing for eight consecutive hours.

The number of drops is determined by counting only MMS (sodium chlorite) drops, not both MMS and activator drops. Example: If you are making a daily bottle with 2 drops. You would use 2 drops of MMS (sodium chlorite) and 2 drops of acid activator.

I’m sorry I can not open public comments here on Substack. If you have questions please join the telegram private chat group. It’s free.