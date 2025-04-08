Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

We have already covered the basic MMS spray protocol for treating skin disease and skin problems. The following article will cover basic CDS protocol that is used for topical application.

Protocol D is specifically designed to address skin infections, ulcers, psoriasis, and other skin problems, including the treatment of Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), a particularly challenging condition due to its resistance to many antibiotics.

The protocol involves using Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) at a concentration of 0.3% (3000 ppm), which is applied directly to the affected skin area via a spray bottle. This method is beneficial as CDS does not cause burning or stinging, and it can soothe pain and bleeding, making it suitable for wounds and burns. The application can be repeated several times a day, even hourly, until the condition improves.

Precautions

Precautions are essential when using Protocol D. It is important not to use occlusive bandages with the concentrated CDS solution, as this could lead to unwanted reactions (e.g., it can burn your skin or cause irritation). For deep wounds and ulcers, the spray should be applied lightly and not allowed to puddle or sit for extended periods of time in the wound. It should be able to dry quickly.

Additionally, avoid applying the solution to the navel and covering it for extended periods.

Lastly, if the spray bottle’s nozzle shows signs of corrosion, it should be replaced promptly to ensure both safety and effectiveness.

Overall, Protocol D provides a promising approach for managing skin infections and other skin disorders that conventional medicine cannot address.

