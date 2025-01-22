Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

I first want to point out that I do get many testimonials of people using Protocol 1000 to eliminate severe chronic sinus issues, sinus infections, and sinus allergies, so this article is provided with the understanding that Protocol 1000 would be the primary protocol for pretty much any condition that you might face. That being said, this is great at neutralizing pathogens and allergens in the sinuses and has proven helpful for many people.

I was first introduced to the idea of utilizing chlorine dioxide in the sinuses when I met Michelle Herman, the owner of a company that produces a chlorine dioxide nasal/sinus spray (SnootSpray.com).

Valerie Alliger-Bogard, the daughter of chlorine dioxide pioneer Howard Alliger, introduced me to Michelle after I had interviewed her during the production of The Universal Antidote documentary. Valerie is the owner of Frontier Pharmaceuticals, a family-owned and operated company that produces external use, dental, and veterinary chlorine dioxide products.

Michelle and Valerie gave me some product samples, which included the Snoot Spray product to try out. I personally have never had any major sinus issues and didn’t have much use for the spray at the time, but over the course of about six months, I gave away several of the Snoot Spray kits to people with allergies and chronic sinus issues. The results were the same for all the people to whom I gave the spray. Allergy symptoms were reduced, sinus infections were knocked out, and chronic sinus issues were resolved or much improved.

It was some time after this that several people told me they had made a sinus spray or nasal wash using their own MMS1. Below, I will provide the basic steps for making the saline solution and the amount of saline solution + MMS1 used.

This method has helped people with various nasal and respiratory issues, including:

• Stuffy noses

• Allergy symptoms

• Cold symptoms or early signs of a cold

• Long-term sinus problems causing persistent nasal congestion (lasting weeks or even years)

I personally have used this method several times when experiencing the early signs of a raw or irritated sinus just before the onset of a respiratory infection.

Additionally, you can use this technique alongside Protocol 1000 for a respiratory illness, if needed.

Nasal Spray or Nasal Rinse Procedure

Step 1

Prepare a saline solution by adding a pinch (1/8 tsp) of table salt or sea salt to 1/4 cup (120 ml) of water and let it dissolve. Distilled or filtered water is preferred.

(You can also buy some of those little saline packs for a Neti pot and follow the instructions to make the solution.)

Step 2

Add the 1/4 cup (60 ml) of saline to 1 activated drop of MMS (MMS1)

Step 3

Place the solution in a nasal sprayer that can be purchased online. If you do not have a nasal sprayer, you can skip to Step 5

Step 4

Spray 2 shots of the nasal spray in each nostril 3-4 times daily as needed.

Step 5

If you do not have a nasal sprayer, follow this procedure.

Lay flat on your back on a bed. Do not put your head on a pillow.

Step 6

Using the same diluted solution that was placed in the nasal sprayer, put 4 to 8 drops of this solution into one nostril. The idea is to allow some of the MMS1 to drain into your sinuses and stay there for approximately five minutes. You can expect some of this to run out when you stand up. It helps to have a tissue on hand.

Repeat the above step for the other nostril.

Notes:

-Do this 3 or 4 times a day until you are well, which should not be more than four days in most cases. If you are not well in four days, continue until you are well.

-I prefer the nasal spray and think it is more effective because it creates a fine mist that coats the entire sinus cavity. Nasal sprayers are cheap and well worth the minimal cost.

My Experience with The Nasal Spray Procedure

Several times, I have used the nasal spray procedure upon feeling that raw sensation in the sinuses when a cold is coming on. At the first sign of this, I would get the chlorine dioxide nasal spray and squirt two sprays in each nostril 3 to 4 times per day. Interestingly, the first spray in each nostril would always result in a stinging sensation similar to eating something with horseradish. No stinging would be experienced with further sprays, and I think this is a result of the oxidation of pathogens or allergens in the sinus cavity. I have tried this spray procedure when I was entirely well, and there was never a burning sensation. This leads me to believe that it is a result of pathogens or allergens being oxidized. This procedure stopped the progression of what seemed to be an oncoming cold each time I did it.

There has been one time when I used this procedure and it did not seem to catch the respiratory illness coming on in time. I resorted to treatment using a chlorine dioxide nebulizer protocol and oral protocol, which resulted in an illness lasting only 3 days.

Something else that is interesting is that for quite some time, when my brother used this procedure, he had a strong burning sensation on the side of his face where he had experienced an external outbreak of shingles. He continued this nasal spray procedure daily until the stinging sensation finally went away. He has not had another outbreak of shingles in that area, and he no longer experiences the stinging sensation on that side of his face when he does the nasal spray procedure. Only time will tell if this spray procedure eliminated the pathogen within the nerve fibers in his face.

Sinus Spray Testimonials

To finish up, I thought I would share a few testimonials from people with serious or chronic sinus issues who have experienced remarkable recoveries.

Testimony 1:

"Had the usual Sinus congestion, blocked & runny nose with Sinus pressure for 3 days. Found the Sinus Spray Protocol on here...

started using 2 sprays in each nostril every hour.

Day 1 - Got relief within 3 hours. Used for 5 hours. Could breath properly again, runny nose stopped and sinus pressure relieved.

Days 2 - Post Nasal drip started so had some congestion and coughing. Started Spraying in nostrils again every hour (for 5 hrs)...

Day 3 - congestion has eased and coughing has reduced atleast 90%

Will continue Protocol until 100%...."

Testimony 2:

"I have been using over-the-counter nasal sprays for over 5-years, which I been desperately trying to change. This IS THE product to do that. After the FIRST application of this product, I have not needed to use an OTC nasal spray (which is bad for long-term use). Its been a week, and my sinuses and nasal passages have been free from the inflammatory issues plagued by me for over 5-years due to severe allergies. This product is legit! Thank you, SNOOT!"

Testimony 3:

"I have been battling a fungal infection in my maxillary sinus for over a year. I've tried everything with minimal relief. Snoot has cleared up the infection in less than a week. The active ingredient is tried and true, and I think this little kit is effective and efficient."

Testimony 4:

"The day it arrived, I had just cleaned all the pollen off the back porch and my allergies were going crazy. I used the Snoot immediately and was amazed at how much it helped. Much easier to use than other rinse methods, and I recommend it to anyone suffering with constant sinus problems.

I use Snoot each day and have found it more effective than anything my doctors have given me. The last order I placed was to give it as a gift to a friend who had similar sinus issues as myself.

I hope that my friend also finds it effective!"

Testimony 5:

"I want to share the AMAZING outcomes I have experienced using SNOOT nasal spray. I began using it on May 29th to see if it could help a chronic inflammation, bleeding and ulcerative condition in my nose that has been incurable for the past 6 years. This condition is the result of Lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome. Over the years I have used many different products to try to control the bleeding and ulcerative condition. None have made any impact.

SNOOT has CURED the condition 100% as of today, June 14th. SNOOT did in TWO WEEKS what mainstream medicine could not do in six years! My nasal tissue is pink with not a single ulceration. There is no swelling and not even a trace of blood. For the first time in many years I can bend over to garden or pet my dog without a family member telling me my nose is bleeding. I am absolutely blown away!"

Testimony 6:

"I have suffered with chronic congestion for over 20 years. I decided to give snoot a try after reading about it & the testimonials. I have used the neti pot, Allegra, sudafed, nasal strips among a few. I no longer have to take Allegra & I can breathe quite well. What a blessing! I no longer have to purchase decongestants weekly. YAY! SNOOT has worked phenomenally for me."

Testimony 7:

"After I started taking MMS, my holistic doctor said to get myself a glass nasal spray and said shoot it a few times 3 times a day, when the infection symptoms show up. So found a nasal spray on Amazon, called a Snoot. The way I take it when infected, 3-4 times a day and I keep spraying and pinch my nose after, until I feel the saltiness in the back of my throat, then spit out as much as I can, then I go again with a few more sprays to each nostril."

*Author’s statement: I have no financial interest in the company that produces Snoot Spray or Frontier Pharmaceuticals. I do not make any commissions or sales from links or products mentioned in my articles.