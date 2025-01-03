Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Protocol 1000 is the general protocol that is used for most illness situations after completing the Starting Procedure.

This protocol has an MMS1 starting regimen of 1 drop every hour for 8 hours per day. As with the Starting Procedure, a daily bottle can be made up beforehand.

Prepare an all-day bottle of MMS1 with 8 drops in 1 liter of water (filtered, bottled, distilled, or RO is best). See the graphic above to prepare 8 drops of MMS1. (If the taste is too strong for you, you can use a larger container and add more water.)

Step 1

Activate 8 drops of MMS/sodium chlorite (with eight drops of activator) in a small cup or shot glass. Let this stand for 30 seconds. You will see the drops turn yellow and have a chlorine-like smell when they mix. Now you have MMS1.

Step 2

After 30 seconds, add a small amount of water to the cup and then pour this into the water in the 1-liter All-Day bottle.

Step 3

Replace the lid on the liter of diluted MMS1 solution.

Step 4

Gently shake to mix MMS1 into the 1 liter of water. You have made the All-Day Bottle for day 1 of Protocol 1000.

Step 5

Take 120 ml (4 oz.) once every hour.

This protocol can be followed for one day up to three weeks, depending on what you are trying to accomplish. The drops can be increased or decreased according to the 3 golden rules. (The highest hourly dosage is 3 drops for most protocols.)

If using for longer than three weeks, there are other considerations that should be taken into account. Some of these considerations are discussed in the full free training course.

Review of Principles and Rules

MMS1 Low and Slow Principle

This principle means that you start with a very low dose and increase slowly. This principle specifically applies to newbies who do not know how Chlorine Dioxide will react with their body.

Three Golden Rules of MMS1

There are a few important rules that need to be learned prior to starting. These are called the Three Golden Rules.

Rule #1 (No Change Rule)

If your symptoms are improving, do not change anything. Continue with what you are doing.

Rule #2 (Reduce Rule)

If you are feeling worse (with prolonged nausea or diarrhea), reduce your intake by 50%, but keep taking it.

Rule #3 (Increase Rule)

Not getting better and not getting worse? If there are no signs of improvement, go to the next increase in dosage or go to the next level up of protocol. (Highest hourly dosage is still 3 drops for most protocols)

In the next and final post in this fast track series, we will discuss protocol 1000-F

If you have not watched The Universal Antidote Documentary, I would encourage you to do that. It will give you a solid background on what chlorine dioxide (ClO2) is and what it can do. In the documentary, I share with you what I learned from a three-year investigation into this substance and answer questions like: Is ClO2 safe? How effective is ClO2? And what kinds of conditions can ClO2 treat?

Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide Water Purification Kits

Since chlorine dioxide can be sold legally as a water purifier you can readily find water purification kits on Amazon and at many online retailers. You only need to make sure that the water purification kit that you purchase comes with two bottles. One solution bottle that is 25-28% sodium chlorite and one solution bottle that is 4%-5% HCL or 50% citric acid.

On Amazon the search phrase, “chlorine dioxide water purification kit” should get a good list of kits.

Here are some examples of what the kits will look like.

I will be releasing a Substack series for those who would like to deep dive into Chlorine Dioxide and become experts with this substance.

I’m sorry I can not open public comments here on Substack. If you have questions consider a paid subscription or you can join the telegram private chat group. It’s free.