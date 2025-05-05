Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

I do not do any affiliate programs. All links to products are provided for your information only.

I have heard people mistakenly say that chlorine dioxide cannot be used in the eyes. This is a false statement. As with anything concerning chlorine dioxide, the dose/concentration is what makes it good or bad for you. The concentrations that will be used for the eyes will be 5 ppm to 50 ppm. Many people have used the eye application of chlorine dioxide saline solution to safely and effectively treat many kinds of eye issues including infections, antibiotic resistant infections, styes, corneal ulcers, conjunctivitis, corneal opacity, cataracts, glaucoma, poor vision, allergic reactions, chronic eye inflammation, chronic dermatitis around the eyes, itchy eyes, and more. I will share a few testimonials in this article.

Sparse Scientific Data

To my knowledge, there is not a single scientific research article that has been performed on the therapeutic benefits of chlorine dioxide for ophthalmic conditions, and there is only one research paper that has specifically dealt with determining safe concentrations for ophthalmic application. That research paper is from a rather recent 2017 animal study. [1] In the study, it was found that a 50 ppm saline solution of CDS caused no eye irritation.

Many Anecdotal Reports

Over the past five years, I have received many testimonials about how people used chlorine dioxide to heal a large variety of ophthalmic conditions in themselves and their pets. I would like to share some of these with you, and then I will provide a tried and true protocol for eye conditions that can be easily made and used at home.

Testimony 1 (Eye Infection Cured)

(translated from German)

"I contracted a painful eye infection from using an old eye shadow. Red and itchy and painful when pressed.

I then made eye drops with 5ml NaCl (sodium chloride), 6 drops CDS and 1 drop Dmso. After 24 hours everything was fixed. We recommend. am happy."

Testimony 2 (Eye Infection cured)

"My son's left eye got inflamed and his eyelid started to swell up to the point where it looked like it was permanently closed. He's not allergic to anything so not sure what the cause was. We suspect the scratch just below his eye may have got infected and was starting to spread around the eye. I soaked a cotton pad with 10+ drops of CDS @ 1500 PPM and sprayed a very tiny amount of DMSO on the pad and applied it to his eye for only 30 seconds. I did this maybe 5 times at half hour intervals and one more time just before his bed time at night. The next morning the swelling had pretty much gone, but I kept the treatment going for another day just in case. By the third day he was back to normal. The photos are 3 days apart."

Testimony 3 (Allergy Relief)

"...I use the pure CDS spray on my eyes when the cottonwood is blowing here in the spring. My eyes get so itchy when I’m outside and it clears up almost instantly when the mist hits. I also used it to clear my granddaughter’s pinkeye. She was young so I had her go in the bathroom with the light off and then she couldn’t see when I sprayed her eyes and she was able to keep them open. She said ow the first time but I just told her to keep blinking and she decided it wasn’t too bad. After she got used to the feeling she didn’t need to do anything but just stand in front of the fridge where I keep the spray bottle. I also started using castor oil on my eyes every night and my vision last summer was better than my last 2 prescription eyeglasses. Looking forward to seeing what happens at this summer’s appointment. I’m already finding that sometimes I forget to put my glasses on first thing in the morning. I’ve been wearing glasses for 40 years and some days I don’t even notice they aren’t on until I turn on the tv. The closed captions are still hard for me to read without the glasses on."

Testimony 4 (Improved Vision)

(Translated from Spanish)

"A fraternal greeting from Bogotá - Colombia

I started using pure CDS spray for my eyes in 2024, and not constantly, but occasionally and three or four puffs with my eyes open and then I would roll my eyes for about 30 seconds. And I had to throw away the prescription lenses I had made 2 years ago because they were no good to me, fortunately I found my lenses from 7 years ago, I put them on and, to my surprise, I immediately felt relief.

What was the result: A month ago I visited the optometrist who determined in her exam that I no longer have presbyopia, I no longer have astigmatism and my myopia that was at 2.5 has gone down to 2.0

Now that I have an office job, I am in front of the computer most of the time and I use CDS spray two or three times a day"

Testimony 5 (Corneal Ulcers Cured)

"Hi CO, here is a great update to add to my past chronic corneal ulcers testimony. I am blessed!!

“I recently went to see my optometrist Dr for a regular eye checkup, last one was 2.5 yrs ago when I had a lot of scar tissue still showing on the cornea. This time they were amazed and said all scar tissue was gone and eye looks 100% normal and they had not seen this ever before in a case like mine. They had never heard of CLO2 or DMSO and asked for details. I still have been using Protocol O, one drop per eye a few times per day and plan to continue for the rest of my life."

Testimony 6 (Eye Tumors Eliminated)

"He was on a 10ml/litre for 7 days, and then moved up to 20ml/litre. Also he was using CDS to spray directly on the tumors at 3,000ppm!

Photos were taken 2 months apart."

Testimony 7 (Allergy Relief)

"My husband has a horse hair allergy(our childs hobby is horse riding) and one time it got really bad. Eyes were really watery and nose runny, face all red. I made :

50 ml of saline physiological serum

5 ml of CDS

3 ml of DMSO (70%)

Five drops are applied every two hours to the affected eye (or nose)

By the end of the day, all the symptoms where gone. I love CDS and DMSO. ❤️"

Testimony 8 (Pterygium Cured)

"I had Pterygium for 20 years and I used MMS eye drops protocol for 3 weeks and it is completely gone now."

Testimony 9 (Cataracts Stopped)

"LYDIA SMITH great success Excited about eyes and hair. We are on CDS- 10 ml in 8-10 doses I’m using eye protocol spray in eyes - after 4 days dr appointment to schedule surgery for cataracts and DR said I could wait till it gets worse—— I’ll never be back- I will continue to get better ❤️❤️"

Testimony 10 (Pink Eye Cured)

"A friend had a severe case of pink eye that flared back up after she completed a 7-day course of antibiotics. Her eyes were swollen nearly shut and super painful. I had just made a fresh batch of CDS and followed the recipe for eye drops (made my own saline solution with sea salt and distilled water, then added 2.5ml CDS per 50ml saline). I told her to start slowly (one drop per eye and wait for reaction), but she went all in and basically flushed her eyes with it! The reaction was huge—lots of yellow gunk coming out and stinging/burning, but by the next day, the infection was 90% cleared. Two days later, it was totally clear (she dialed back to one drop in the morning and one in the evening). I also gave her Belladonna to help with the swelling.

Well, I woke up today with my left eye swollen and sealed shut with yellowish gunk. I washed it to get it open and saw my eye was an angry red. I immediately mixed up the saline/CDS solution for myself and did two drops in each eye (right eye mainly as a preventative). Six hours later, the swelling is gone, the gunk has stopped leaking from the tear ducts, and the white area of my left eye is only slightly pink—not bright red. Simply amazing. Nothing works this quickly or effectively. When my kids had pinkeye, we used colloidal silver, but it took a full five days to clear them. Next time I’ll use this CDS solution!"

Testimony 11 (Corneal Opacity Cleared)

(Translated from French-- Report from an anonymous ophthalmologist in Algeria)

"Patient aged 75 presented with corneal opacity since a young age put on CDS eye drops since May 2024 the opacity has significantly decreased with continued treatment"

Testimony 12 (Glaucoma Improving)

(Translated from Spanish)

"Hello, I want to leave a testimony, I am from Argentina, I told a person who has glaucoma who is young and has been operated on 5 times, with a constant eye pressure of 44 to 45, that he will use the CDS drops with DMSO (ophthalmological protocol) the drops separately. DMSO and CDS, 7 days after using it 2 times a day. He had his eye pressure taken and it was 22. The Dr. thought he had taken it wrong and he took it again and again it gave him 22. He knew that the patient was using CDS, so he asked him to come back after 15 days to take the pressure again. As a result when he came back, the pressure was 14. Then the doctor said, "I'm sure the device is out of calibration, and asked him to come back again." The Dr. had the machine recalibrated. Well, the day came and the results had not changed. So the Dr. replied, "You've never had your eyes so good. Yes, it's good for you." keep it up. Another neighbor also used it and improved his vision. I hope it is useful, I sent it through this channel because I don't know where to send it"

Testimony 13 (Maculopathy Improved)

(Translated from Italian)

"Good morning dear Nazarena, long time no talk, I miss your wonderful live broadcasts. I would like to write to you about the direct testimonies that I have witnessed in person, a friend of mine with his wife who came to visit me in Palermo on holiday, having some serious eye problems I had the eye drops of the eye protocol applied, I would like to start by saying that my friend suffers from Maculopathy with blurred vision for years and loss of colors and many degrees lost as well as when he takes off his glasses after 10 minutes they swell with pain and redness, well as soon as he applied the drops after 2 hours the fog disappeared he remained about half an hour without glasses without consequences, the amazing thing was that after a few days he now remains without glasses without any consequences other than that by putting the glasses back on he began to see blurry, I asked him if he had other glasses with less prescription and I discovered that they had increased the degrees in a very short time about a week by applying the drops to the eyes 4 times a day, he was amazed and amazed at how the eye protocol had these effects. this friend of mine has been doing live broadcasts on Facebook for years for collective awakening and will talk about this experience he had with me of the CDS and DMSO...."

Testimony 14 (Eye Infection Cured)

“My cat has had an eye infection for 13 years, tried everything to cure it to no avail. She's been getting 5ml from the dog bowl mixed with milk...... eye cleared up in 2 days!!!!!”

Testimony 15 (Retinopathy Reversed)

"I have a friend who is doing CDS orally and eye drops with CDS and at times including DMSO with the CDS drops. He has Retinopathy and HAD a blind spot in one eye. After doing the above protocol for 3 weeks, the blind spot in his eye is gone! He no longer is using his reading glasses to see the computer or papers on his desk at work. Ophthalmologist was extremely impressed with the pictures from the previous month (before CDS and drops) to the present pictures of his dilated eyes. My friend got choked up when he saw the significant difference in the before and after images of his eyes."

Testimony 16 (Eye Infection Cured)

"I've had great success treating my partner who had an eye infection. We were using mms1 Day one used Jim humble eye drops and spray protocol on her face. By day two the swelling had reduced but the eye had really bruised a dark purple, so on top of the eye drops and spray protocol we also used 40%dmso just dabbed on with a cotton ball. Day three the swelling had completely gone and infection looked clear , the bruise was starting to turn yellow and also fading we continued with just the spay protocol and DMSO but at a stronger 70%. This continued for day 5 and by day 6 her eye was completely healed 🙏. I'm so happy to have come across this great healer 🕉️ thankyou to all the admin of the group for such amazing advice and guidance ☺️"

Testimony 17 (Pink Eye Cured)

“Quick testimony: I recently had pink eye and I followed the recipe in the MMS book by Jim Humble. Both eyes were free of pink eye within 24 hours. Very thankful.”

Testimony 18 (Eye Infection Cured)

"I had a kinda eye infection myself recently. I just sprayed pure CDs on the area (I had no problems even spraying with my eyes open). I repeated this a couple of times every 15 min and I never heard from that eye infection again."

Testimony 19 (Periorbital Dermatitis Cured)

(Translated from Italian)

"My testimony on the CDS.

I had dermatitis on one eye for 5 months which also spread to the other: itching, flaking, red spots, wrinkled skin everywhere around the eyes.

In the rush to heal I used the CDS badly, I sprayed it every hour straight.

On Nazarena's advice, however, I diluted it 50% with water and sprayed "only" 3 times a day, covering for a few minutes to avoid evaporation and then applying pure aloe gel. The results were incredible and immediate in just 5 days.

Thanks again from the bottom of my heart!

Now I know that I can recommend and disseminate CDS!”

Testimony 20 (Conjunctivitis Cured)

(Translated from Bulgarian)

"My two and a half year old son got conjunctivitis in kindergarten. The infection disappeared after two days of MMS treatment. I mixed two drops of activated MMS with about 30ml of saline. I tried them on myself first to make sure there was no burning. It wasn't too bad for me, just a slight burning sensation. I added 15-20ml of saline, after doing that it felt similar to all other eye drops.

We carried out a 4-day treatment with this solution: 1 drop in the eyes in the morning, afternoon and evening. On the second day, his conjunctivitis disappeared. We continued for two days to make sure everything was gone.

After a month, my other son, ten years old, also had an eye infection that we didn't even go to the doctor to check. Both were treated with the same MMS solution and their eyes returned to normal after 24 hours.

We have also used it to treat herpes successfully. I hope this helps. Thank you, Jim."

Chlorine Dioxide Eye Solution Recipe, Instructions, and Protocol

As with any Chlorine Dioxide protocol, you should always start low and follow the three golden rules. These rules for the eye protocol are a little bit different concerning the eyes.

Rule #1 (No Change Rule) If your eye Symptoms are improving. Do not change anything. Continue with the concentration that you are using.

Rule #2: (Reduce Rule) If your eyes get irritated or are feeling worse or you experience unwanted side effects, reduce the concentration of the eye drops by 50%...but continue.

Rule #3 (Increase Rule) Not getting better and not getting worse? If there are no signs of improvement and no eye irritation caused by the chlorine dioxide, increase the concentration of the solution by 5 ppm (maximum tested safe solution is 50 ppm). Go past the 50 ppm concentration at your own risk.

MMS1 Instructions

Recipe

Activate 1 drop of MMS with 1 drop with acid activator. Be sure you have waited the correct amount of time (30 seconds) and that the MMS1 liquid has turned amber in color.

Add 4 ounces/120 ml of saline to the 1 activated drop. You can purchase saline packets or make your own saline. The recipe for saline is at the end of this article. (When the activated drop is added to the 120 mL of saline, it will result in a solution that is approximately 10 ppm (parts per million)

Pour this solution into either a dropper bottle(s) or a spray bottle. Note: This mixture lasts about one week if it is in a bottle with a tight lid and kept in a cool dark place. So be sure to make up a fresh batch each week if needed. This is likely to be more than enough for eye drops or spray for a one week period for one person. [2]

Instructions

Spray Bottle Instructions

Prepare the eye formula solution as described above (mix 1 activated drop of MMS with 4 ounces/120 ml of water) and pour it into a clean spray bottle.

For optimal healing, use this mixture to flush your eye or both eyes. Tilt your head slightly back, open your eyes wide, and look up toward the ceiling. Spray each eye 4 to 8 times per application. Try to keep your eyes open while spraying, then blink several times to help flush the eyes. You may experience a slight burning sensation at first, but if the mixture is prepared correctly, this should pass quickly.

Repeat this process 3 to 4 times a day for best results.

(Here's the kind of spray bottles that I get)

Dropper Bottle Instructions

Prepare the same eye formula mixture (1 activated drop of MMS to 4 ounces/120 ml of water) and pour it into a clean dropper bottle.

Apply 3 or 4 drops into each eye, blinking to help distribute the solution. Repeat this process 3 or 4 times a day.

(Here's the kind of dropper bottles that I get.)

Notes:

For most eye issues, MMS may resolve symptoms within one to four days, although some cases may take up to a week. Continue using the eye solution as needed until symptoms improve.

The same mixture and procedure can be used for children.

Be sure to clearly label all bottles. Do not mix up a spray bottle intended for the skin with one intended for the eyes, as these use different concentrations.

CDS Instructions

Protocol O (Ophthalmic)

Preparation and Use of Eye Drops with Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) for Eye Treatment

Protocol O is a procedure for preparing an eye drop solution containing Chlorine Dioxide (CDS), designed for use in ophthalmology (eye) applications. This protocol is effective for treating various eye conditions. [3]

Ingredients Needed

50 ml of saline solution (0.9% NaCl)

0.5 ml of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide)

Optional: 0.3 ml of DMSO (70%)

Preparation Steps

*Use a small glass bottle with a glass or HDPE (a hard plastic) dropper.

Add 50 ml of saline solution to the bottle. Add 0.5 ml of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide 3000 ppm). If desired, add 0.3 ml of DMSO (70%). Here is the DMSO that I use. I dilute this to 70% with distilled water. Mix the ingredients thoroughly by gently shaking the bottle.

Application Instructions

Apply 3-5 drops to the affected eye two hours.

Precautions & Considerations

Follow the three golden rules for the eye protocol mentioned above.

Do not use DMSO in the eye drops if the patient has intraocular lenses.

Store the prepared solution in a cool, dark place.

The solution remains fully effective for about three days. After this period, its effectiveness decreases rapidly, and the solution becomes clear. Prepare a fresh batch if more than three days have passed.

There is no risk of infection since CDS acts as a disinfectant. The only concern is the loss of efficacy over time.

Recipe for Saline

Instructions

Add a pinch (1/8 tsp) of table salt or sea salt to 1/4 cup distilled, filtered water, or bottled water and let dissolve.

You can purchase saline packets like this.👇🏻👇🏻

Notes: Warm water will dissolve the salt faster.

