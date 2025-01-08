If you have not done so, please review Part 1 and Part 2 of this series before reading this.

Protocol 1000-F is a general protocol that can be used for rapid-onset illness situations. It is used during the first day of the treatment. This treatment can be used as long as you have initially experimented with the Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000 and know how your body will respond.

In my experience, once I had initially completed a three-week Starting Procedure/Protocol 1000 combination and detoxed my body, all future Herxheimer reactions when using chlorine dioxide have been negligible.

Protocol 1000-F has an MMS1 starting regimen of 1 drop every 15 minutes for 2 hours and then moves on to Protocol 1000 as laid out in Part 2 of this series.

This frequent, every 15 minute, schedule helps to maintain an initial higher level of CLO2 in the body, which many people have found helpful in dealing with a rapidly progressing bacterial or viral illness.

Protocol 1000-F

Prepare an all-day bottle of MMS1 with 8 drops in 1 liter of water. See the graphic above to prepare 8 drops of MMS1. (If the taste is too strong for you, you can use a larger container and add more water.)

Step 1

Activate 8 drops of MMS/sodium chlorite (with eight drops of activator) in a small cup or shot glass. Let this stand for 30 seconds. You will see the drops turn yellow and have a chlorine-like smell when they mix. Now you have MMS1.

Step 2

After 30 seconds, add a small amount of water to the cup and then pour this into the water in the 1-liter all-day bottle.

Step 3

Replace the lid on the liter of diluted MMS1 solution.

Step 4

Gently shake to mix MMS1 into the 1 liter of water. You have made the all-day bottle for the first two hours of Protocol 1000-F.

Step 5

Take 120 ml (4 oz.) once every 15 minutes for 2 hours. One should always follow the three golden rules when using chlorine dioxide (see rules below)

Step 6

After finishing the first daily bottle using Protocol 1000-F, wait one hour and then begin Protocol 1000 per the instructions in part two of the series.

Review of Principles and Rules

MMS1 Low and Slow Principle

This principle means starting with a very low dose and increasing slowly. This principle specifically applies to newbies who do not know how Chlorine Dioxide will react with their body.

Three Golden Rules of MMS1

There are a few essential rules that need to be learned before starting. These are called the Three Golden Rules.

Rule #1 (No Change Rule)

If your symptoms are improving, do not change anything; continue with what you are doing.

Rule #2 (Reduce Rule)

If you are feeling worse (with prolonged nausea or diarrhea), reduce your intake by 50%, but keep taking it.

Rule #3 (Increase Rule)

Not getting better and not getting worse? If there are no signs of improvement, go to the next increase in dosage or go to the next level up of protocol. (Highest hourly dosage is still 3 drops for most protocols)

In the next post I want to share with you some testimonials from people who have used Protocol 1000 and 1000-F to treat acute illness.

If you have not watched The Universal Antidote Documentary, I would encourage you to do that. It will give you a solid background on what chlorine dioxide (ClO2) is and what it can do. In the documentary, I share with you what I learned from a three-year investigation into this substance and answer questions like: Is ClO2 safe? How effective is ClO2? And what kinds of conditions can ClO2 treat?

Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide Water Purification Kits

Since chlorine dioxide can be sold legally as a water purifier you can readily find water purification kits on Amazon and at many online retailers. You only need to make sure that the water purification kit that you purchase comes with two bottles. One solution bottle that is 25-28% sodium chlorite and one solution bottle that is 4%-5% HCL or 50% citric acid.

On Amazon the search phrase, “chlorine dioxide water purification kit” should get a good list of kits.

Here are some examples of what the kits will look like.

I will be releasing a Substack series for those who would like to deep dive into Chlorine Dioxide and become experts with this substance.

