The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
13h

Thank you for this handy summary. Bless you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
12hEdited

I had an eye irritation that I thought was allergy, but drops didn't help. The lid was red and very itchy. It went on for days. I put 3 drops (3ptA+3ptB) in a half cup of good water and placed the small glass over my eye and washed it, including the eye. I did this a couple of times in the evening. Today it is markedly better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture