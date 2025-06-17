Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Acute illnesses can often come on quite suddenly. Symptoms may include sore throat, cough, congestion, nausea, abdominal pain, and general malaise. The rapid onset of illness calls for rapid action. Over the years, I—and many others—have experimented with various methods to quickly stop the progression of acute illness using the universal antidote, chlorine dioxide. From this experimentation has emerged a standard method that I have found to be generally effective, regardless of the type of infection encountered.

In a previous article, I wrote about treating acute illness with chlorine dioxide drops (MMS1), which consist of sodium chlorite (Part A) and an acid activator (Part B). This is my go-to protocol, as I prefer to use the drops. That protocol can be reviewed in the following article.

CDS Protocol F

In this article, I am going to review the CDS Protocol, specifically Protocol F. Protocol F stands for “Frequent Protocol.” If you are not familiar with CDS, please review the following article: CDS: A New Discovery.

The purpose of this CDS protocol is to treat sudden illness or poisoning, such as unknown bacterial and viral diseases, as well as food or chemical poisoning.

The general dosage involves administering 10 ml of CDS (0.3% = 3000 ppm) diluted in 0.5 liters of water, with a total of eight intakes over a two-hour period. The solution should be taken every 15 minutes for two hours, amounting to eight intakes in total. It is crucial that each dose is consumed every 15 minutes without extending the interval, as pathogens can reproduce exponentially; using a timer is advised to maintain strict timing.

General Dosage:

10 ml of CDS (0.3% = 3000 ppm) in 0.5 liters of water, with 8 intakes over 2 hours.

Instructions:

Adjusting CDS Concentration

Adjust the concentration of CDS according to the severity of the illness and/or the weight of the patient.

F10

F10 is the standard starting concentration and is typically sufficient for those weighing under 200 pounds (90 kg). Add 10 ml of CDS 3000 to 0.5 liters of water. Take the diluted CDS every 15 minutes (60 ml per dose) for 2 hours, until all is consumed. if the taste is too strong, you can add more water.

F15

Use a dose of 15 ml of CDS in 0.5 liters of water, taken every 15 minutes (60 ml per dose) for two hours.

F20

Use a dose of 20 ml of CDS in a total volume of 0.75 liters of water. Take approximately 90 ml every 15 minutes for two hours.

F30

For severe cases, administer a very high dose: 30 ml of CDS in one liter of water. Take 125 ml every 15 minutes for two hours.

After Protocol F is completed continue with Protocol C. [2]

In critical situations, Protocol F can be repeated if needed. Make sure to always follow the Three Golden Rules.

For severe cases, add Protocol EC at night. [3]

Remember that this protocol, Protocol F, is for emergency situations and sudden illness.

References

1. Curious Human Productions. (2025). Part 3: How to Use Chlorine Dioxide Substack Fast Track Series. Substack. https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/part-3-how-to-use-chlorine-dioxide

2. Kalcker, A. (n.d.). Protocol C. https://andreaskalcker.com/en/cds-protocols/protocolo-c/

3. Kalcker, A. (n.d.). Protocol E. https://andreaskalcker.com/en/cds-protocols/protocolo-e/