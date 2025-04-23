Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

If you’ve experienced gingivitis, oral abscesses, oral infections, halitosis (bad breath), or other oral disorders, the next two articles are tailored for you. The first article will delve into how chlorine dioxide can help eliminate these conditions by addressing bacterial imbalance and overgrowth in the mouth. In the second article, you’ll learn how to restore the health of your teeth and gums, prevent receding gums, and reverse tooth decay.

Simple Solution for Oral Infections

Chlorine dioxide serves as an effective oral disinfectant and has been used to treat oral infections, oral abscesses, and other bacterial and fungal issues in the mouth. Multiple studies have been done on the effects of chlorine dioxide on different aspects of oral health. [1][2]

Several commercial products are available for general oral health, but these typically have low concentrations, making them suitable only for prevention and treatment of minor oral infections like thrush and gingivitis. They are not effective for eliminating deep infections, oral abscesses, or other serious oral issues. For general, oral health and minor issues, I recommend Frontier products because they are the oldest company in existence that has been producing chlorine dioxide products. Here is a link to their page on Oral Care Products. **Please note that I have no financial interest in this company and do not receive any commissions.

This article will guide you through a step-by-step process for preparing a chlorine dioxide solution.

Before we dive into the preparation method, I’d like to share some testimonials to give you an idea of how people have successfully used chlorine dioxide to eliminate oral infections. You’ll notice that there are various techniques people have employed, and chlorine dioxide is quite versatile, accommodating different methods. Following the testimonials, I will outline tried and true methods that have been successfully used for treating and preventing oral infections and maintaining oral health.

Chlorine Dioxide Testimonials

Testimonial 1

I had an abscessed tooth around 3 years ago. Dentist said I needed a root canal. I took the antibiotics they gave me but did not want to do the root canal after researching multiple sources. The antibiotics helped temporarily but the abscess came back with a vengeance.

I brushed my teeth daily and swished a solution of MMS/DMSO/9.5 pH water in my mouth with as hard pressure as I could and also gargled the mix. I also drank CDS on a daily basis. I don't do it as often as I should now, but it's been several years since I had this issue and I am not experiencing any issues with that tooth at this time. When it has felt like it is starting up again, I'll do the same protocols and wipe it out immediately.

Dosing-

Brushing, swishing, and gargling:

4oz bottle with:

4 drops activated MMS

4 drops DMSO

4oz of 9.5 pH Kangen water.

(Kangen water machine filters it, breaks water into smaller absorbable particles, and alkalizes it.)

Drinkable CDS-

1-2 times daily:

2oz doses of CDS

Mixture = 12ml of 3000 ppm CDS in 730 ml of 9.5 pH alkaline water.

I have no information on what level of pH water is best for CDS.

I am very interested in knowing if there is any data to substantiate the use of a particular level or if it should match the pH of the CDS.

I'm currently testing "Clean Water" which is "balanced" 7.0 pH out of the same machine.

I've always used 9.5 pH because cancer and other pathogens can not survive an alkaline environment, my thought process therefore is that a higher alkaline water would make sense as long as it doesn't lessen the affect of the MMS/CDS.

Link

Testimonial 2

"My mom decades of Periodontitis, that the hospital is unable to cure, is gone simply by rinsing daily at 30ppm. She rinse her mouth every time before swallowing hourly dose (c10). I know she isn’t supposed to do that, but it is what it is."

Link

Testimonial 3

1 week ago I felt pain in my gums. A couple of days later, it had developed into an abscess - tender, swelled and painful.

4 days ago I got the CDS and began a procedure of swabbing the area half hourly.

Then used DMSO 70% and swabbed for the pain.

Hourly mouth washes too 5 ml CDS in 100ml distilled water.

Continued to drink 30ml CDS in 1 litre bottle of distilled water.

All completely gone in 4 days - CDS is a truly amazing product - a gift from God. All praises to Almighty God!

Link

Testimonial 4

My close friend just used mms1 for a sore tooth over the last 2 weeks. It's a tooth that that she said has had a lot of work in the past, and no visible cavities. The tooth started hurting and she noticed it went discolored (grayish colored). She used anywhere from 1-4 activated drops in 2-4 ounces of water. She rinsed a few times a day and let it sit on that side of the mouth. The pain faded and eventually went away. She told me just this past weekend that she was able to eat on that side of her mouth again, the temperature sensitivity went away, and she swears the color came back.

Link

Testimonial 5

"I had receding gums on my 2 bottom teeth and after only 21 days the tissue has grown back. I brushed and swished MMS in my mouth 2x a day for about 21 days."

Link

Testimonial 6

Aloha I have had extensive dental work done in Mexico over this past year 2019. I am sharing what happened as it may be beneficial to some of you. The first trip entailed 9 extractions, 8 units of bone grafting, 5 implants and deep scale cleaning on the lower teeth. Shortly after I returned I felt pain on the upper left implant and saw white pus. I suspected there was a bacterial infection, let them know in Mexico and they suggested doing a round of antibiotics. Unfortunately, they didn’t work and so I proceeded for the next 2 1/2 months to do 2 more rounds without success and was concerned. I had heard of 2 other people here on Maui who had to have their implants removed from infection and was determined not to be one of the them. My husband and I set a very strong intention together for the best possible outcome and later that day was reminded by a friend of something that had been on my shelf for 8 years. So I decided to try the MMS (miracle mineral solution) protocol for bacterial infection along with DMSO and over the course of 24 hours swishing 3x a day and it was gone. I continued to do it for another 2-3 weeks after just to make sure it never came back and was greatly relieved that it didn’t!! This has all been verified by the dentist along with x-rays proving it was/is completely gone. I actually found it hard to believe that something for only a few pennies per treatment, so simple to do, got rid of it so quickly. Then the more I learned about it, it makes perfect sense. Then a few months later made another major discovery and that is that DMSO with inflamyar (homeopathic cream) was able to immediately take away the crippling pain I had in my lower back. I have never had anything work so well. ( I have heard that this also works well with CBD oil.) Btw, the friend that reminded me of it no longer has melanoma cancer which is also verified. I am eternally grateful to Jim Humble and everyone that has dedicated their lives to helping others with this!!

Link

Testimonial 7

I just got the course 🙂 Very happy and excited about it! I'd like to embellish on my testimony, as it is a big deal for me! I had been experiencing dental sensitivity, which had developed into a tooth infection, however, I could not get to my dentist as the COVID19 pandemic ordered for all dental clinics to close. My dentist insisted I take antibiotics and recommended I take an over the counter pain killer for the pain, and he confirmed that nothing else would cure a tooth infection. He called in a prescription to my local pharmacy, which I retrieved, but I refused to take, as I had not taken antibiotics since I could remember, and I have been building my immune system for years and did not want to destroy my microbiome and compromise my immunity by taking a penicillin antibiotic, especially during a viral pandemic (COVID19). My dentist was happy I had the antibiotics if I needed them, and was compliant with my decision to not take the antibiotics. The pain lessened and became manageable, until about 2 weeks later when I was up all night in constant pain. I literally stayed up most of the night in prayer and meditation praying for an answer to what seemed like a hopeless situation. That morning, I reluctantly grabbed a Tylenol Extra Strength from my prepper kit and set it on the kitchen counter and pondered taking it while preparing my morning coffee. Then, suddenly, like a slap upside the head, I remembered, that I recently purchased just over 100 grams of Sodium Chlorite, and citric acid (I was having trouble procuring Hydrochloric Acid...until I switched my search engine from Google to DuckDuckGo, as Google and YouTube censor such things) I suddenly felt compelled to make my very first batch of MMS and I quickly got to work. I whipped it up, waited for a bit, and l took a dose. I then began to make some breakfast. I literally didn't even finish frying an egg, and I noticed I was NO LONGER IN PAIN! I could still notice a twang in my jaw, but there was no pain associated with it at all! I was flabbergasted! A few hours later, the twang was gone, and I found myself sharing a rice crispy square with my daughter, and noticed I was chewing on the infected side of my jaw, and I hadn't been able to chew on that side of my mouth for weeks! At this point, it has been 3 days since I started the protocol and I am completely pain-free! I had been briefing information on MMS for a few weeks at this point and had a general understanding of it, and to me the science just makes sense, so I already had faith in it, but then after personally experiencing this miraculous incident first -hand, I was completely 100% convinced in the power of MMS. I am so grateful that you and your family and taking the front lines in this advocacy (I think I first saw you on The Age of Truth TV) and I am very grateful that you are providing a course so that I can better understand this Master Mineral Solution, and become a part of this miraculous movement! Love, Peace and Blessings, Katherine Chaisson

Link

Testimonial 8

Translated from Italian:

"Hi Alba, I want to give a testimony of an infection in a part of my left gum that was swollen and red, almost purple, caused by a tooth that never came out... I did rinses with CDS every half hour for about three days... The pain disappeared, the infection disappeared... I didn't need the dentist, the antibiotics, or anything else other than CDS."

"5 ml CDS in a small glass of water held in the mouth for a few minutes and then spat out...that was enough for me."

"No, not pure, I put about 5 ml of CDS and about 10 ml of water and rinsed several times a day, I confirm that I had red gums tending towards purple, it was Sunday. The next day I went to work anyway and so I rinsed morning, noon and evening, but I had almost no pain and after 4 days I solved it... without a dental consultation and antibiotics... everything went away and I never had pain again"

Link

Testimonial 9

"Yes, it was a gum infection. Jim says that MMS won't cure an infection that is inside a tooth. I didn't even know you could get an infection IN a tooth, but someone on the list had that. Learn something new every day. Anyway, the infection I had is completely gone. My "tooth" had been hurting for 3 months. Actually, I thought it was a nerve issue because the tooth is loose. It is the last lower molar on the right side. So I thought that it was because when the tooth moved during eating it would hurt. Then it got to hurting all the time and I still thought it was due to the tooth being loose. Some days it got so bad that I actually took a pain pill, which I had leftover from a surgery that I never even took a pill for!! I had finally decided the tooth had to be pulled because I couldn't stay in that pain all the time--some days it was worse than most days, but it hurt every day. Just as I decided to go in and have it pulled I read Jims second book which talks about tooth infections. So I got a bottle of MMS and the first morning I did the rinsing, by the next morning, 24 hours later, the pain was less than half. I rinsed again that morning and by the following morning when I got up, 48 hours after starting MMS at that dose, the pain was gone. I continued rinsing for another 3 or 4 days and that has been almost 5 weeks ago, and absolutely no more pain since that second day. Which told me it was due to an infection and not the actual looseness of the tooth--which is still loose but painless"

Testimonial 10

"My most spectacular success with MMS is with a very infected tooth many years ago. I woke at 4.30am with a lower back tooth highly infected, extremely painful when touched by the upper tooth. The gum was also very swollen. I broke with protocol suggested at that time and made a 12 drop mixture to make sure it worked. After about 45 minutes I dared to touch the tooth with the one above, expecting to get pain. But to my amazement there was almost no pain and the swollen gum had reduced to what felt like loose skin. I should have taken another dose but I fell asleep. At 8.30 I awakened to find the tooth painful again and the gum swollen. So I repeated the same dose of MMS again, but this time I recorded the time. 40 minutes later the pain was virtually gone and so had the gum swelling. I continued the same dosage every hour for another 8 hours at which time there was no sign of the infection. And the tooth remains pain free ever since. I also have not had a cold for almost 9 years. Whenever I feel a cold coming on I take MMS/ CDS and it never develops. The interview with Dr Keyes was very informative. Doses for 800 people cost only about 1$. No wonder the drug companies want to shut you up! Keep up the good work. Derek Mitchell, UK"

Link

Testimonial 11

I had an infection starting under and old crown and my gum started turning grey around it. I treated with 3 drop MMS diluted with 5 ml of water. When in my mouth I worked around the crown/gum line to get good absorbing. Did this a few times and it was gone - this was last April, so has not returned.

Link

Testimonial 12

I can attest to this 100%. I had an abcess. It was painful. The more days went by the more infection grew and it almost became ubearable. I swished with warm salt water a few times and it helped but never stopped the pain. The next day I swished again and then noticed the abcess was coming up between my tooth, which was now loose, and my gums. So I swished again and saw the abcess come to the top of my gums. I took a qtip dipped in salt water and gently touched it. It broke all over the place so cleaned it up. Then sprayed with MMS1 to kill off any bacteria. The pain almost totally went away. Later, I swished one more time to get the last of the infection out, cleaned it up then sprayed again with MMS1. Pain gone...infection gone...after about a week, spraying daily, sometimes twice a day, the tooth is no longer loose and I'm back to being a happy camper. I will never be without MMS as in NEVER!

Link

Testimonial 13

"I always had good teeth, but recently I needed a crown for one tooth. Insurance paid for the crown but not for the root canal. Crown was installed and some infection by the root of that tooth bothered me. Antibiotics did not help and sometimes pain would get intense. However I did discover MMS and was reading Jim’s book about it. The crown fell off and had to be recemented back and the dentist told me again that I have some infection by the root and advised me to get the root canal done, but it is an expensive procedure out of pocket for an average person and I still did not understand how that procedure would remove bacteria around the root. So I started doing the MMS protocols and it took just a couple days and I forgot about that tooth problem and only a few weeks later I realized that that tooth does not hurt anymore at all and other teeth felt better and gums got healthy. Now I use MMS maintenance dose and sometimes flush my teeth with MMS + DMSO solution."

Link

Testimony 14

"...#1 After a month of indescribable raging agony with a dental abscess, which had not been helped by antiseptic mouthwashes, painkillers, or antibiotics, I made up a solution of MMS and used a small syringe to flush between my teeth. The acute pain was gone within about 4 minutes. I continued to do this to resolve the infection over the next few weeks. The pain, which had wracked one entire side of my head and face, never returned.

#2 A friend who had suffered for years from multiple loose teeth due to gum infections requiring extensive dental work, used MMS and was delighted with the success of it. She said that it was effective "almost instsntly", and likened it to a miracle..."

Link

Testimonial 15

Name: Mike Tarnowycz

"I bought MMS from an approved supplier and it arrived to me Friday August 5, 2016. I brushed my abscess as Jim demonstrated in his YouTube video using sodium chlorite, citric acid, and DMSO. I did my first treatment Friday evening before bed. Saturday morning the infection had cleared and the puss drained out. I did 4 more treatments on saturday using the same procudure. I can report that as of now, 10 am Sunday morning, the abscess has cleared and the pain is gone. The tooth is firm and has stopped wiggling. As a side benefit, my whole mouth has started to heal and feel better. My gums are heavily recessed and I can see them growing back, almost hourly. MMS does what has been stated by Jim and others. It works. Thank you everyone that brought this product out for the world to use."

Link

Chlorine Dioxide Protocols for Treating Oral Infections

MMS1 Protocol

The MMS1 protocol for oral health consists of two different procedures. The toothbrushing procedure and the oral rinse procedure. If you need the background on MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) read this article. Intro to MMS

MMS Tooth Brushing Procedure (No DMSO added)

Step 1

In a glass activate 5 drops of MMS to generate MMS1 After 30 seconds add 1/4 cup (2 ounces/60 ml) of water to the MMS1 drops. Add a pinch of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) to the solution and swirl the cup around to dissolve. The addition of baking soda ensures the teeth are protected from acidity.

Step 2

Gently brush both your gums and your teeth with this mixture for at least two minutes. Pour some of the liquid over the toothbrush 3 or 4 times while brushing. Do this 2 or 3 times a day.

Note: If your teeth are in poor condition, such as having an abscess, experiencing pain, or dealing with more serious dental complications, consider incorporating DMSO into your oral care routine. DMSO can effectively transport MMS1 through the gums and enamel into the tooth, potentially resolving a variety of dental issues.

MMS Tooth Brushing Procedure (DMSO added)

Step 1: Initial Cleansing

Mix the MMS1 teeth brushing mixture as described above. Use this mixture to brush your teeth for about a minute. This initial cleansing helps remove any unwanted substances from your mouth and teeth, preventing them from being carried deeper into the tissues and enamel by DMSO. Rinse Thoroughly: After brushing, rinse your mouth well.

Step 2: Adding DMSO

Immediately before continuing to brush, add DMSO to the remaining MMS1 mixture. Determine DMSO Dosage: If using 99% DMSO, add 3 drops of DMSO for every 1 drop of MMS. For example, if you are using the formula mentioned earlier, you would add 15 drops of DMSO. If your DMSO is already diluted, use 4 drops of DMSO for each drop of MMS. Continue Brushing: Proceed with brushing your teeth using the combined mixture for 2 or 3 minutes and you can pour more of the liquid over the toothbrush 3 or 4 times as needed while brushing. Do this 2 or 3 times a day.

MMS Oral Rinse Procedure

This procedure can be combined with the toothbrush procedure with or without DMSO as described above. I always think it's best to start with a lower concentration and when there are no unwanted side effects, increase to the maximum concentration slowly over a couple of days. If the infection is too severe rapid progression may be necessary.

Step 1

In a glass activate 5 drops of MMS to produce MMS1.

After 30 seconds add only 1/4 cup (2 ounces/60 ml) of water to the MMS1 drops.

Add a pinch of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) to the solution and swirl the cup around to dissolve. The addition of baking soda ensures the solution is pH neutral, and the teeth are protected from acidity.

Step 2

Perform oral rinsing and gargling 3 to 4 times a day for 3 minutes.

After the infection resolves, rinse once a day.

Do this 2 or 3 times a day.

CDS Protocol (Protocol J)

This protocol utilizes CDS and is used for maintaining oral hygiene, treating oral infections and as a mouthwash in dentistry to disinfect and eliminate foul odors.

If you need the background on CDS and making the concentrated CDS 3000 solution, read this. Intro to CDS

Step 1

Add 10 ml of CDS (0.3% = 3000 ppm) in a 200 ml glass of water.

Step 2

Add a pinch of baking soda to make solution pH neutral and swirl to dissolve the baking soda.

CDS Oral Rinse and Brushing Procedures

Step 3

Perform oral rinsing and gargling 3 to 4 times a day for 3 minutes.

After any infections are resolved, rinse once a day.

Step 4

Brush the teeth and massage the gums with the toothbrush. Pour some of the diluted CDS onto the tooth brush and brush for 2-3 minutes 2-3 x per day.

For deep infections, 1 ml of DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide) can be added to the mixture. DMSO helps to penetrate deeper, although it slightly reduces the efficacy of CDS due to its sulfur content. Use this option if CDS alone does not provide the desired results.

Final Note:

For deep seated oral infections, abscesses, and other serious oral conditions involving systemic infection, Protocol 1000 or Protocol. C should be included in the treatment regimen. These protocols involve consuming Chlorine Dioxide by mouth so that it will have a systemic effect.

Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide Water Purification Kits and CDS

Since chlorine dioxide can be sold legally as a water purifier you can readily find water purification kits on Amazon and at many online retailers. You only need to make sure that the water purification kit that you purchase comes with two bottles. One solution bottle that is 25-28% sodium chlorite and one solution bottle that is 4%-5% HCL or 50% citric acid.

On Amazon the search phrase, “chlorine dioxide water purification kit” should get a good list of kits.

Here are some examples of what the kits will look like.

If you want to purchase CDS, it will come as a single bottle and should be labeled CDS 3000 PPM (parts per million)

There are several enduring reputable sellers with online shops that have been selling MMS kits and CDS for at least a decade. I have listed those below.

USA Suppliers:

https://waterpureworld.com/

https://kvlab.com/

References

