Introduction

Have you successfully used chlorine dioxide to combat a persistent oral infection? Now, the next crucial step is to restore and maintain your tooth and oral health to prevent future issues.

Let me start by sharing my personal journey. Despite generally good oral health, over time I developed several small cavities that required fillings. About a year ago, during a dental visit, my dentist discovered a small cavity with softened bone tissue—a clear sign of an emerging cavity.

Following this visit, I embarked on a rigorous regimen of vitamin and mineral supplementation, consistently taking these daily for the past year. The results were remarkable: my latest dental checkup, just a month ago, showed a clean bill of dental health. The previously softened area had fully remineralized and hardened.

I attribute this success directly to the supplementation. I’d like to share the background of this protocol with you, so you too can achieve optimal oral health.

The Weston Price Foundation Protocol for Dental Restoration

Dr. Weston A. Price's pioneering research on traditional diets and dental health has led to profound insights about how fat-soluble vitamins can help restore and maintain dental integrity. The Weston A. Price Foundation continues his legacy by promoting a protocol centered around vitamins K2, D, and A for optimal dental health. This protocol focuses on the synergistic relationship between these key nutrients and their role in preventing and potentially reversing tooth decay.

The Scientific Basis: Understanding Tooth Remineralization

The conventional belief that tooth decay is simply caused by bacteria feeding on sugar has been expanded by Dr. Price's discoveries. What we now understand is that teeth function as living organs with a natural remineralization process. According to dentist Marc DiNola, teeth act like fountains with a fluid flow mechanism that resists bacteria and demineralization. [1] This natural defense system requires specific nutrients to function properly.

Tooth decay begins as demineralization in the enamel, the hard outer layer of the tooth. As Dr. Dominik Nischwitz explains, "Initial tooth decay is like osteoporosis of your teeth, a lack of nutrients." The good news is that as long as decay remains in the enamel stage, it can be reversed through proper nutrition. [2] This remineralization process depends heavily on the fat-soluble vitamins that Dr. Price identified as critical to dental health.

The Key Role of Vitamin K2

Vitamin K2, originally discovered by Dr. Price and termed "Activator X," plays a crucial role in dental health by:

Managing minerals, particularly calcium, directing them to the appropriate tissues [3, 5]

Activating osteocalcin, a calcium-binding protein that transports calcium from the bloodstream to bones and teeth [4]

Promoting the growth of dentin, the tissue beneath the enamel [4]

Improving the calcium density of teeth, making them more resistant to decay and tooth loss [4]

Reducing harmful bacteria in the mouth, with studies showing it can reduce certain bacterial levels by up to 95% [5]

Without adequate vitamin K2, calcium cannot be properly utilized by the teeth, regardless of how much calcium or vitamin D is consumed. K2 serves as the "air traffic controller" that guides calcium to the right destination. [5]

The Role of Vitamin D

Vitamin D works in tandem with vitamin K2 to support dental health by:

Stimulating the production of proteins that carry calcium to bones and teeth [5]

Facilitating calcium transport from the bloodstream directly into bones and teeth [2]

Supporting the body's immune function and inflammatory response [6, 7]

However, it's important to note that vitamin D can be a "double-edged sword"—adequate vitamin D prevents heart disease and supports dental health, but too much without sufficient vitamin K2 can promote calcium deposition in soft tissues instead of teeth and bones. [6, 7]

(Editor's note: Some K2 experts suggest 100-300 mcg daily [17])

The Grassroots Health Nutrient Research Institute suggests that optimal vitamin D status appears to be between 40-60 ng/ml (100-150 nmol/L), based on overwhelming evidence about the association between vitamin D and many diseases; there is also evidence that levels above 60 ng/ml may provide additional benefit for breast cancer prevention and treatment of some diseases including psoriasis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and tuberculosis. [8]

The Role of Vitamin A

Vitamin A completes the trio of fat-soluble vitamins essential for dental health by:

Working synergistically with vitamins D and K2 in calcium metabolism [9]

Supporting the integrity of the oral mucosa and gum tissues

Helping to maintain proper immune function in the oral cavity [10]

Dr. Price found that traditional diets provided at least ten times the fat-soluble vitamins (including vitamin A) from animal foods compared to modern diets. [12]

The Weston Price Foundation Protocol for Dental Restoration

The following is a comprehensive summary of the Weston Price Foundation protocol for using vitamins K2, D, and A for restoring teeth:

Dietary Sources of Essential Vitamins

The foundation recommends obtaining these crucial vitamins primarily through nutrient-dense foods:

1. Vitamin K2 sources:

Gouda cheese and other fermented dairy from grass-fed animals [1]

Organ meats, particularly liver [1,13]

Fat from pasture-raised animals [1,13]

Fermented foods like sauerkraut [13,4]

2. Vitamin D sources:

Sunlight exposure (the most natural source) [2,14]

Cod liver oil [14,11]

Fatty fish [7]

Eggs from pasture-raised chickens [14]

3. Vitamin A sources:

Cod liver oil [15,11]

Liver and other organ meats [11]

Butter and cream from grass-fed cows [15]

Egg yolks from pasture-raised chickens

Dietary Guidelines

The protocol emphasizes a diet that:

Eliminates processed foods, sugar, and most grains, which contain phytic acid that inhibits mineral absorption [16]

Focuses on whole, nutrient-dense foods with an emphasis on animal products from properly raised animals [16]

Includes high-quality fats, which are necessary for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins [16]

Balances the calcium-to-phosphorus ratio, which is disrupted by excessive sugar consumption [1]

Incorporates fermented foods to support the oral microbiome [16]

Supporting Nutrients

The protocol recognizes that these vitamins don't work in isolation and recommends additional nutrients:

Magnesium: Required for the production of proteins that interact with vitamins A and D [9]

Zinc: Supports the absorption of all fat-soluble vitamins and is necessary for many of the proteins involved in vitamin A metabolism [9]

Calcium: The building block for tooth remineralization [9,5]

Phosphorus: Works with calcium in proper ratios to build tooth structure [1]

Practical Implementation

For those seeking to implement this protocol, the Weston Price Foundation suggests:

Focus on quality over quantity: Consuming smaller amounts of high-quality, nutrient-dense foods is more beneficial than large amounts of nutritionally depleted foods. [11] Consider supplementation cautiously: While whole food sources are preferred, supplementation may be necessary in some cases. However, it's crucial to maintain the proper balance between these vitamins. [6,9] Address the whole body: Recognize that dental health is connected to overall health, and the same nutritional approach that heals teeth also supports heart health, bone strength, and immune function. [3,5] Be patient and consistent: The remineralization process takes time, particularly for teeth that have already begun to decay. [4]

Curious Outlier's Regimen

The nutrition regimen I’ve implemented hasn’t been as strict as I would have liked. Time constraints and family dynamics have limited my ability to adhere to a strict Weston Price nutrition plan. However, like many of us, I’m doing the best I can under the circumstances. I’ve been diligent about daily supplementation with recommended vitamins and minerals. Additionally, I’ve maintained a consistent regimen of consuming homemade mineral water, which I’ll discuss further in future writings.

Daily Supplements:

**Links are for your information. I do not make any money off of these links and I do not do affiliate programs.

Vitamin K2 Powder (MK7): 300 mcg daily

(Supplement purchased)

Vitamin D3 Powder: 10,000 IU daily

(Supplement purchased)

To ensure accurate dosing, I use a milligram scale to measure the supplements and then micro spoons for daily administration.

Vitamin A: Derived from krill oil supplements (2000 mg daily) (Supplement purchased) and pasture-raised eggs

Zinc Gluconate: 50 mg daily

(Supplement purchased)

Homemade Mineral Water:

I consume 1-2 liters of homemade mineral water daily. The minerals included are magnesium sulfate, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, Himalayan sea salt, and diatomaceous earth. Occasionally, I add carbon dioxide, boric acid, Lugol’s iodine, copper sulfate, and taurine. I’m currently working on a mini book about this topic, which will be available to Substack subscribers in the near future.

Conclusion

The Weston Price Foundation's protocol for dental restoration using vitamins K2, D, and A represents a holistic approach to dental health that goes beyond conventional brushing and flossing. By understanding the synergistic relationship between these fat-soluble vitamins and incorporating nutrient-dense foods into the diet, individuals may be able to prevent and potentially reverse early tooth decay.

Dr. Price's research, conducted nearly a century ago, continues to offer valuable insights into how traditional, nutrient-dense diets support optimal dental development and maintenance. The foundation carrying his name maintains that the same dietary principles that our ancestors intuitively followed can help modern individuals restore and maintain their dental health in an era of processed foods and nutritional deficiencies.

