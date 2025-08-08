Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

In my previous articles, I have explored various ways to use chlorine dioxide, including oral protocol and topical applications. I’ve described a protocol using unactivated MMS (sodium chlorite), which lets your body naturally convert the sodium chlorite to chlorine dioxide—an approach many prefer because it avoids the undesirable taste. I’ve also outlined protocols for nebulizer use, eye health, oral care, and more. You can find all of these methods in the protocol archive page on this Substack—be sure to save it for future reference.

Today, I want to discuss a protocol that many might overlook due to inconvenience or embarrassment, but which is actually very important. This method delivers chlorine dioxide deeper into the body than any other protocol except for intravenous infusion: the enema. After we go through the enema protocol, I'm going to share a few of the many amazing testimonials from people who have utilized the enema protocol. These include cancer remission, reversal of autism, and much more.

For thousands of years, cultures around the world have used enemas to cleanse the body, reduce fevers, and aid recovery from illness. Until recently, doctors commonly used enemas as therapeutic tools. When administered properly, an enema can be an effective way to deliver chlorine dioxide, especially for those who cannot tolerate oral intake. It is particularly useful for issues affecting the lower abdomen, gastrointestinal tract, or urinary system. A chlorine dioxide enema can be crucial for supporting recovery—helping deliver chlorine dioxide to the liver and bloodstream, neutralize toxins, and eliminate parasites in the bowel. It also helps kill pathogens in the colon, and much of the chlorine dioxide is absorbed through the colon wall into the blood. In many cases, an enema also provides much-needed cleaning of the colon.

If you’re unfamiliar with enemas, it’s important to learn the correct procedure before attempting one. There are many instructional resources available online; simply search “enema how to” for step-by-step guidance. Here is a good introductory video. Most enema kits include a stiff nozzle, which is inserted about 6–8 inches into the rectum. However, I recommend using a soft, flexible catheter with your enema bag instead of the rigid nozzle—this reduces the risk of accidentally injuring the colon wall. Flexible catheters are often available with enema kits, but can also be purchased separately, along with a connector to attach the catheter to the enema bag tubing. These supplies are widely available at pharmacies and online.

Here is an example of one that has the soft flexible attachments. (Editors note: I do not make any commissions off of links to products. The link is provided so you'll have a good example of what I would use if I was going to do a chlorine dioxide enema.)

Whatever equipment you choose, it’s important to proceed slowly and stop if you experience pain/excessive discomfort at any point. Take time to familiarize yourself with the process and always prioritize your safety.

The colon and rectum are lined with several mucosal layers that are more sensitive than tissues on your skin. It is for this reason that I prefer to use CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) for enema protocols. People have safely used and do use MMS1 and this is just my precautionary preference. Instructions using CDS are below and instructions for using MMS1 can be found in Jim Humble's Health Recovery Guidebook. [1]

Therapeutic Use of CDS Enemas

The enema protocol is great for gastrointestinal conditions, liver diseases, cancer support, parasitosis, prostate issues, and other issues involving the lower abdomen and other deep seated issues. [2] If you are unfamiliar with CDS and how to prepare it, please read this article first. Introduction to CDS

General Dosage

Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS)

Use 10 ml of CDS (0.3% or 3000 ppm) per 1 liter of water

A. Evacuation Enema

Instructions:

Mix 10 ml CDS into 1 liter of warm (body temperature) water or saline. (Note: If you are doing this daily saline should be used.) Fill an enema bag with the solution and prime the tube and catheter. Lubricate the tip of the enema catheter/tube with petroleum jelly. Gently insert the tip into the rectum. Lie on your right side to optimize water flow into the rectum. Open the valve to allow fluid to enter — either: - in small batches, or -all at once depending on tolerance.

Editors note: I prefer to instill approximately 250 mL of the solution and hold that for three minutes then I sit on the toilet and expel the solution. Then I repeat with 250 mL until I have used all of the 1 L. Usually takes me three or four installations before I've gone through the entire 1 L. When I instill more than 250 mL I experience discomfort that I do not like.

Hold the solution for 3 minutes, then evacuate. Optionally, you may substitute 1 part seawater to 3 parts fresh water for added minerals.

Frequency:

- Up to once per day, preferably at night.

- Use every 2–3 days for 1–2 weeks depending on health condition.

B. Protocol EC: Clinical Enema (Slow Absorption)

For gentle, prolonged rectal absorption of CDS into the bloodstream. This is used for serious illness and is an overnight slow rectal infusion.

Equipment:

infusion set

soft catheter (e.g., urethral catheter)

NaCl 0.9% saline.

Setup:

Connect the infusion set to a bottle or bag of saline plus CDS. (Mix 10 ml CDS into 1 liter of NaCl 0.9% saline.) Flush/Prime the air out of the infusion set. Attach a well-lubricated soft rectal catheter. Insert catheter into the rectum, ideally reaching the beginning of the descending colon (4-6 inches.) Set a slow drip rate tailored to patient tolerance.

Standard Concentrations and infusion times:

EC10: 250 ml saline + 10 ml CDS (3000 ppm) infuse over 6–8 hours.

EC20: 750 ml saline + 20 ml CDS (3000 ppm) Infuse over 8–10 hours.

EC30: 1 L saline + 30 ml CDS (3000 ppm) 10–12 hours

Frequency:

- Infuse once daily, preferably in the evening.

Precautions

Do not mix with DMSO, as it can cause fecal toxins to penetrate into the bloodstream.

Enema Protocol Testimonials

Here a few of the many testimonials from people who utilized the enema protocol in their treatment regimen.

Testimonial 1 (12 Years of Irritable, Bowel Disease)

Message 1:

"My girlfriend has cured her "incurable" IBD with cds...been in remission for over 6 months now.

But trying to get my mother to use it for her arthritis is impossible 😕"

Message 2:

"She started on protocol C, but it didn't seem to work.

She then did cds- protocol E (enema) for 28 days, and all clear. She did get a few more symptoms a few weeks after stopping it. But that went after a few more. No flareup now for 6 months. First time in 12 years with no symptoms."

Testimonial 2 (Chronic Bloody Stools and Abdominal Pain)

"I would like to share my story.

Messsage 1

So it started out as having some occasional blood in my stools. It progressively became more and more apparent in my stools. Then I developed abdominal pain that progressively worsened over a period of about 4 months. It got to the point where every time I went to the bathroom all that was being excreted was blood. Then the pain… well it started out slowly but then progressed to the point that I had to leave work. (Not typical for me to call in for anything) anyway. I had to leave work early because I was having severe abdominal pain.

I knew what the doctors would say. “Get a colonoscopy, you have colon cancer, you need chemo and radiation” so I refused to go in.

So I recalled seeing on a website, after watching the universal antidote documentary, a protocol for enemas. Now This does not sound great. I remember when my mom gave me an enema when I was a kid. Hated it.

Anyway. I decided to try it. I couldn’t find the info anymore about the protocol because it apparently had been taken down. But I just did what I thought would work.

I activated the two part drops. 15 chlorine dioxide and 15 of the acid in about 1/5 gallons of warm water into an enema bag.

First time I used it. I experienced immediate relief. I was so excited. It lasted about 12 hours. The bleeding slowed a lot. And then the pain returned.

I did the same dose a second time. And again immediate relief for about 16 hours. With a longer time and less bleeding.

Did a third time same dose and the bleeding completely stopped. No more pain and I’ve had no bleeding or pain since.

I have no diagnosis because I refused to go to the hospital. But

I know what happened to me. And I’m so grateful that I found this info before all this happened."

Second message:

"P.S. This was over a year ago. It was in September of 2023."

Testimonial 3 (Endometriosis)

(Translated from Italian)

"Good morning, let me introduce myself. My name is Monica and I am 48 years old. I have endometriosis and I had surgery at 29 to remove a recto-vaginal cyst and adhesions that caused me very strong pain. Unfortunately, after a short while the endometriosis returned and to keep it "under control" I had to take the pill continuously. In the spring of this year the gynecologist made me stop the pill, to give my body a rest and hoping to reap the "benefits" of all these years of taking the pill. At first it was quite good, but as the months went by the situation got worse and worse until it got worse about 2 months ago because my belly was very swollen, and I had pain in the intestinal-lumbar-ovarian-genital area. I was stuck with my back because of the endometriosis. On 11/25 I started with the CDS: protocol C, intestinal cleansing + enema with 6 ml CDS and 500 cc warm water (this once a week, but 2 times were enough), vaginal washes with 5 ml CDS + 500 cc water (once a day every day until I felt well, so for about 15-20 days). Then every night a teaspoon of zeolite + diatomaceous earth dissolved in a glass of water.

Today 12/17 I can say that I feel good: I no longer have pain, my belly has deflated, and I have so much energy (before I was flat).

I hope that this testimony of mine can be useful to many people to undertake a healing journey."

Testimonial 4 (Asperger's Improving and Cancer)

(Translated from Spanish)

"My son has Asperger's syndrome. In June 2019, when he was 11, we vaccinated him against measles at the urging of his pediatrician. In November of the same year, he was diagnosed with TT lymphoblastic cell lymphoma in the heart. It is considered one of the most aggressive leukemias.

(today we are sure that he got cancer because of the vaccine).

He underwent three years of very aggressive chemotherapy with the best doctors in one of the best hospitals in Mexico. Due to his weak immune system, he contracted pneumonia and became very ill.

He didn’t finish chemotherapy until July 2022. A month later, a PET scan was done and the damaged cells reappeared in the same spot.

We were asked to perform an urgent cardiac biopsy.

We decided not to take him back to the hospital and started CDS, daily enemas for a month and daily intake with Protocol C (30 ml per day).

A month later, the doctors visited him again and, to our surprise, told us that neither a biopsy nor any treatment was necessary at this time.

He has been taking his CDS every day for 3 months and his changes have been amazing.

His communication problems due to Asperger's syndrome have also improved dramatically.

It should also be said that we only contracted Covid in September of this year and the whole family got CDS (we are not vaccinated because vaccinations can do a lot of damage). The disease lasted a few days without any consequences.

My little daughter, who suffers from mouth ulcers, went away drinking CDS.

I forgot one thing: when my son started taking CDS, after a week he developed rashes (like measles) he definitely started to bring out the disease that caused his cancer. They lasted about 10 days and disappeared.

This is how Marien Barrientos (chlorine dioxide advocate) responded:

Keep an eye on him until the Asperger's goes away. Give him zeolite and diatomaceous earth, deworm him. What a beautiful experience, thanks for sharing it. I am sure that your experience is a great light of hope for many others and I congratulate you."

Testimonial 5 (Kidney Cancer)

(Translated from Spanish)

"I want to share this with you.

On Tuesday I had an appointment with the urologist for the tumor in my right kidney, everything was ready for the operation, with all the equipment, anesthetist, internist, only the blood donors were missing, up to the final consultation with the urologist and results of the tomography, which were sent to him directly, which was the surprise for the doctor that my kidney was healthy.

I am healthy, after six months of taking CDS 30 ml in a liter of water, enemas every 3 days, completely avoiding sugars, processed foods and carbohydrates, of course the doctor could not believe what I told him, what I had done, thank you, thank you very much Marien. Every time I write to you, you are very kind and answer my questions. Your help was very, very important to me."

Testimonial 6 (Fentanyl Addiction)

1st message:

"CDS and prayer!!! It’ll be a year next month on the 11th since I last took fentanyl. I had been on prescription pain killers for almost 19 years. I also used Kratom in the last few months and the first several months after to help with the restless legs that were keeping me from getting any sleep."

2nd messsage:

"I tried the starting protocol 3 times and each time I got so nauseous after the first few days that I quit. Then someone suggested I try an enema. I did that with 10mls in a warm liter of water going up to 50mls over 10 days. I didn’t have any nausea and I was then able to do protocol C without herxing. On bad days (meaning side effects of withdrawal) I found it helpful to drink CDS every 15 minutes for an hour. I was also going off of prescription Lyrica. Which I had been on for almost as long. The withdrawal from the Lyrica was actually worse than the fentanyl and it took more than a year being off for me to be able to adjust my body temperature to be comfortable when it got even a couple of degrees cooler or warmer. The first 3 or 4 months I was changing clothes up to 10 times a day because I’d sweat through and then be so cold that 3 blankets weren’t enough. This is the first summer I’ve been able to enjoy going outside in years."

Testimonial 7 (Autism)

(translated from Italian)

"What I can tell you is that we followed the protocol with CD diet and enemas always with CD plus vermox and diatomaceous earth, I won't tell you what came out of his intestine (a 5 year old child) huge parasites I don't know what species they were besides to stools that looked like they were fossilized given that he suffered from constipation. The improvements were seen immediately with sleeping all night after 15 months we stopped the oral CD he is now 8 years old and I must say that we are very satisfied he writes, reads very well and is a genius with mathematics but above all he speaks! He still has a long way to go but we are seeing some light given the level 3 diagnosis and according to the specialists he would hardly ever have spoken, written or read!"

"The protocol: took CD orally up to 15 drops per day plus enemas with 10 drops (activated) per liter per day. With full moon vermox and diatomaceous earth"

"Gluten-free diet, casein, sugars and colours"

"no refined foods."

Testimonial 8 (Tendonitis and Frozen Shoulder)

(Translated from German)

"I had tendonitis for a year. It was very bad. I couldn't use my hand at all. I tried applying DMSO... no real relief. I tried drinking CDS. I couldn't get it down my throat at the time. Then I tried an enema. High enema, 2 liters with 20 ml CDS.

So far everything went OK. The next day the same thing. After the second enema, I got a severe Herxheimer reaction within 3 hours. I was really "sick" for about 4 days. After that, I was completely free of my tendonitis and my "calcified shoulder" and have been doing fine ever since (3 years)! No more pain since then..."

Testimony 9 (Lyme Disease)

(Translated from German)

My ex-neighbor from Switzerland, who suffered from Lyme disease for over 20 years, did an enema with 1 liter of water and 10ml CDL (CDS) every evening for 3 months. After about 2.5 months, the biofilm in which the Borrillia lay their eggs dissolved.

That was in 2019 and he has not suffered a seizure since the worm (biofilm) was excreted.

All the best and sunny greetings from Spain"

Testimonial 10 (Stage 4 Breast Cancer with Bone Metastasis)

(French Video with English subtitles)

"You have a summary of my story and what I did in this video: https://dioxitube.com/w/fYGDBd6zcF7kD9QrbpZbxW

"Lately, before exams I took a lot of oral CDS, baths, drip enemas every night at bedtime 250ml of saline and 20ml of CDS, fenbendazole, and plasmathron 2 times a week + biotrohn at home (acidosis, malignancy, BX cancer virus, and alternating inflammation).

It’s just a battle to be won, I know I have to be persistent if I want it to stay that way 😉"

This was shared by Sophia in a French chat group that is private.

Sophia later direct messaged me said this:

"Thank you Curious Outlier! Your documentary was the first thing I saw regarding CDS; it gave me the motivation to go forward. Thanks a lot for what you are doing ❤️"

