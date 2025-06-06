This is the second in a series of three articles exploring the mechanisms of action of chlorine dioxide in the human body. I will do my best to explain both the established and theoretical mechanisms behind its effects. If you have not watched The Universal Antidote documentary, I encourage you to do so. The documentary provides helpful background information as you learn more about this substance and its potential to improve human health and treat disease.

While much scientific research is still needed to fully understand what gives chlorine dioxide its potential as a universal antidote within the human body, this series aims to shed light on what is currently known.

If you missed Part 1 in this series, read that article at the following link: Part 1

Anti-inflammatory effects of Chlorine Dioxide

Anecdotal Reports of Anti-Inflammatory Effects

I and others have observed many anti-inflammatory effects in a plethora of anecdotal testimonials. Some of the most common anti-inflammatory disorders for which I have compiled testimonials include elimination of arthritis pain, eczema, psoriasis, acne, hives, dermatitis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, type 2 diabetes, Crohn's, irritable bowel syndrome, and asthma.

Pioneering Research

These anti-inflammatory effects were noticed early on when Howard Alliger patented the first commercially available product for animal and human use. Howard Alliger, an inventor and pioneer in chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) applications, is credited with developing and patenting methods for generating and using chlorine dioxide in topical formulations for human and animal health. His initial discovery was serendipitous: while seeking a non-corrosive disinfectant for ultrasonic cleaning, he noticed that chlorine dioxide not only sterilized surfaces but also rapidly healed his own skin irritation, prompting further investigation into its therapeutic properties. [3]

Alliger’s patents and related documentation reveal several key findings regarding the anti-inflammatory effects of chlorine dioxide. "Chlorine dioxide acts as a strong oxidizing agent and free radical, quickly neutralizing reactive molecules such as cytokines and oxygen free radicals (e.g., NO·, O₂⁻, H₂O₂, HClO, OH·) that are produced during the body's response to stress or infection. These reactive species are responsible for inflammation and pain. Chlorine dioxide also neutralizes other inflammatory mediators like leukotrienes, tumor necrosis factor (TNF), and interleukins." [1,2]

In addition, Alliger’s patents and subsequent product literature describe that, when applied to wounds or inflamed tissues, chlorine dioxide not only disinfects but also reduces inflammation by oxidizing these irritants. This dual action leads to rapid wound healing without the tissue damage or delayed healing often associated with traditional antiseptics like iodine or chlorhexidine. [1,2,4]

A Comparison With Another Throughly Researched Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)

This anti-inflammatory effect of low-dose chlorine dioxide (ROS) exposure has striking similarities to the anti-inflammatory effects of another similar oxidizer called ozone. I believe that we can make educated inferences as to these anti-inflammatory effects that we observe with chlorine dioxide.

Experimental model of rheumatoid arthritis

A study published examined the effects of ozone therapy on an experimental model of rheumatoid arthritis in rats. The results showed that ozone therapy effectively decreased inflammation by reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-12 and TNF-α and increasing anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10. Longer-term ozone treatment (at 2, 24, and 48 hours post-induction) was more effective than a single acute application. [5]

Mechanism of Action

Ozone therapy appears to modulate inflammation through several mechanisms. It reduces pro-inflammatory cytokines, activates anti-inflammatory cytokines, modulates oxidative stress, and improves blood circulation and tissue oxygenation [6,7,8]

Applications in Various Conditions

Research has explored the anti-inflammatory effects of ozone therapy in several conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, low back pain, temporomandibular disorders, psoriasis, and musculoskeletal disorders. [6,7,8]

Comparison to Steroids

Some researchers hypothesize that ozone may have a more stable anti-inflammatory effect compared to steroids, though more research is needed to confirm this. [6]

Potential Benefits

Ozone therapy has been associated with reduced pain and inflammation in arthritic joints, improved blood flow, enhanced immune system function, and potential benefits in chronic infections and autoimmune diseases. [8]

This research on the anti-inflammatory effects of medical ozone therapy can help us understand the mechanism of action by which chlorine dioxide helps with diseases caused and affected by inflammatory processes.

There are many other similar mechanisms of action between ozone and chlorine dioxide, which can be reviewed in the seminal work on the subject of ozone titled "Ozone: A New Medical Drug. [8]

Conclusion With Anecdotal Reports

For the last five years, I have compiled testimonials on The Universal Antidote Telegram channel, and in conclusion, I would like to share a few of the thousands of testimonials from those eliminating or significantly improving inflammatory conditions with the universal antidote, chlorine dioxide. You can always find a full list of protocols in the The Curious Substack Chlorine Dioxide Archive

Testimony 1 (Pain from degenerative disc disease and cervical arthritis)

Translated from Spanish

"I started taking CDs for severe pain due to Degenerative DISCOPATHY and cervical arthritis. Dragging severe chronic pain for 4 years, I managed to do 10 ML 1 liter daily for 2 months, now I take 20 ML daily in 1 liter since January I don't take any opiate and I don't even get the flu... and I can say that I only feel slight pain when I wake up that later disappears. This miraculous liquid came into my life to give me back my quality of life.🙏

Testimony 2 (30+ Years Joint Pain and Arthritis Pain)

Msg #1: (original message)

"Have not updated on my neck surgery progress for a few weeks. It's been 7+ weeks since the fusion. Still taking my daily MMS baths. I'm only doing 2 or 3 (oral) doses of MMS a day (sort of maintenance). One of the doses is with DMSO (6 drops). I must admit that all aches I had in my body before MMS are gone. I feel 10 years younger. Neck feels 100%. I put DMSO gel on my scar several times a day."

Msg #2: (original message)

"I have quite a bit of arthritis. Plus, with several back fusions , my unfused spine has to do a lot more work. The areas that ache are shoulders, neck, SI joints, hips, anywhere on back in given day. Yet, very little aches. I have lived with aches and pains for over 30 years. Feels like I’ve regained decades of my life."

Msg #3: (original message)

"Yes, absolutely. My back pain started at age 24 when found out had congenital back fusion in lumbar spine. Then commenced the pain. Degeneration of other discs at early age (in 30’s). I felt like old person. The fusions were life changing in that leg numbness went away and sciatica disappeared, but never aches and pains in many joints and other parts of back. Now age 58, I wake up without any aches. Zero medications. Started MMS starting protocol on Christmas Day 2021, then right into protocol 1000. Started 1000+, but paused for neck surgery that was truly necessary. Now doing my own version of MMS maintenance and feel like in my 30’s again. God bless this universal antidote. 🙏🏻"

Testimony 3 (Life-long Asthma)

"Me too - had asthma from childhood. Started inhaler at age 16. Took two puffs at least once a day for than 40 years. In 2021 started taking universal antidote. Stopped needing to take inhaler. Stopped taking universal antidote about a year ago and had some constriction return - but didn’t return to puffer. Started taking again 3 months ago and now absolutely no construction. Undeniable results."

Original testimonial

Testimony 4 (Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis)

"CDS cured me of my asthma, allergic rhinitis, and very high triglycerides. I now only take CDS (Protocol C) when i jog about 1x-2x/wk. It keeps everything at bay (so far). I cant shake off the occasional gout though. Must be my diet.... i eat carbs, sweets, fats, veggies and fruits. Very minimal alcohol though.👍"

2nd message:

"I was only doing Protocol C-10 during the plandemic (for prophylaxis). Just noticed that i dont get asthma, and the no running nose anymore. Never had asthma since. Running nose i only had 2x over the years only when i had Covid (2x). As prophy, using it 3-4 days per week over 3-4 months at Covid 19 height. My maintenance dose now is just C10 1x-2x/wk when i jog. But i finish this in 1hr (not 10hrs). Thinking of it as EWOT (exercise with oxygen therapy🤣). Just found out last Feb 2 that my triglycerides are back to normal already. 👍"

3rd message:

"When starting to feel sick, I do F20, then C10. Next day always better already. 👍"

Link to original message

Testimony 5 (Crohn's Disease and Gastritis)

"I was diagnosed with Crohns and gastritous . My Crohn's first appeared on my hands. Swollen and abrasions to the point I couldnt make a fist. It then appeared in my small intestine. I was on 300mg of imuran for almost five years. It did nothing but "Manage" MY symptoms if it even did that. I always would worry when going places if the crohns was going to rear its ugly head. Chlorine Dioxide gave me my life back. I knew the first day I started the treatment it was going to work. No more growling sounds from my stomach. No more sharp stabbing pains no more weight loss. Just living my best life thanks to Chlorine dioxide. Its a life saver. I no longer take any imuran nor have a taken a nexium in over two years. It's so awesome!"

Link to original message

Msg 2:

"...I stopped my imuran use the first day I went on chlorine dioxide and never looked back. I do still do the maintenance dosage. Twice a day 3mL of chlorine dioxide mix with 200ml of water (Roughly a half of a bottled water)"

Link to original message

Testimony 6 (12 years of Irritable Bowel Disease)

Message 1:

"My girlfriend has cured her "incurable" IBD with cds...been in remission for over 6 months now.

But trying to get my mother to use it for her arthritis is impossible 😕"

Message 2:

"She started on protocol c, but it didn't seem to work.

She then did cds- protocol E (enema) for 28 days, and all clear. She did get a few more symptoms a few weeks after stopping it. But that went after a few more. No flareup now for 6 months. First time in 12 years with no symptoms."

Link to original message

Testimony 7 (Chronic Dermatitis)

(Translated from Italian)

"My testimony on the CDS.

I had dermatitis on one eye for 5 months which also spread to the other: itching, flaking, red spots, wrinkled skin everywhere around the eyes.

In the rush to heal I used the CDS badly, I sprayed it every hour straight.

On Nazarena's advice, however, I diluted it 50% with water and sprayed "only" 3 times a day, covering for a few minutes to avoid evaporation and then applying pure aloe gel. The results were incredible and immediate in just 5 days.

Thanks again from the bottom of my heart!

Now I know that I can recommend and disseminate CDS!

🙏🌸💖"

Testimony 8 (30 Years of Atopic Dermatitis)

"This 55 year old woman had atopic dermatitis since adolescence. She had little response to conventional and alternative treatments for 30 years until she tried the following:

Oral MMS for 3 months (Protocol B)

Topical spray several times a day with CDS (Protocol D)

Hot water bath with CDS (Protocol L)

Link to original message

Testimony 9 (Acne)

(Translated from Spanish)

"Two weeks applying CDs to the skin to mitigate acne bacteria

which was exacerbated by the use of mandatory face masks

3-4 applications per day. Only small blemishes remain from the

scars. 4ml of CDs diluted in 4ml of water and rub on. It doesn't burn, it doesn't sting, it doesn't burn"

Testimony 10 (Hyperkeratosis Pustular Psoriasis)

(Translated from Italian)

"Hyperkeratosis pustular psoriasis, healed in 3-4 months with protocol C plus maintenance and CDS + DMSO sprays. All associated with a carbohydrate-free diet. I attach photos as evidence and I thank the people who helped me and made this precious journey known.

Maurizio da Verona"

**editors note: The CDS and DMSO were in different spray bottles

Link to original testimony

Testimony 11 (Chronic Psoriasis)

"38-year-old man, with psoriasis since he was 16 years old. Treatment with DMSO in a spray bottle, (because it was in many parts of the body) after CDS 50% and 50% water. Result in less than 30 days, and taking CDS protocol C until now."

Link to original message

Testimony 12 (2 Years Chronic Urticaria)

"Wanted to add that after 2 years of chronic urticaria, 10 days on 2 drops every hour for 8 hours cured me completely. I tried 3 drops but it was too strong so it was suggested I go to 2 of the MMS and it worked. Came across Lindsay Wagners testimony and thankful I did."

Link to original message

Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000

Testimony 13 (Lupus)

"Hi there! Lauren here. Thank you for contacting me. I’m not sure if I’m cured, but I can tell you that per my last blood work results, my rheumatologist said that my lupus is in remission. For years they were always positive, and in terrible joint pain, including rashes on my face, and head! Was getting corticosteroid injections twice a year, and in between was getting PRP (plasma) injections twice a month, drinking ibuprofen 800 every day twice a day. They did help, but the pain and lack of energy were always there. I'm actually in shock still with the CDs results... I feel as if Jesus himself was in that water. In a matter of 7 days, I didn't have to take 1 not even one ibuprofen, didn't need the muscle relaxer I would need every night. As of today, after just 2 months of drinking the “holy” water, I feel 100%! Teary eyes right now...."

"10ml of CDS in 1000 ml of water (bottled water) and 20 ml of sea water. I take a super big sip every other hour (I don’t measure the sip), but it takes about 8 of those sips to finish. I eat nothing during the protocol hours. When I eat (something very small) I wait an hour for my next dose. I start at 7:00 am on an empty stomach and finish the water around 5:30sh pm. And that's because I take an hour break to eat. I hope I'm explaining myself. English is not my first language. However, to make it easier you can call me if you like.

Also, I do the enemas (twice a month) with 6 cups of filtered water with 15 ml of CDS. Also, the baths - 30ml de cds y 4 cups of sea salt."

Testimony 14 (Lupus, Rhumatoid, & Fibromyalgia)

"I had Lupus, Rheumatoid, Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic Artritis, Fibromyalgia, and a long list of other conditions. I began my healing journey in March 2019 when they locked us down by first getting rid of all my meds. My parents were forced to get a PCR test to get their prescriptions refilled, and I didn't want to face that option so I stopped taking them. The only one that I tapered myself was hydrocodone as I had been on that for over a decade. I began a journey looking for alternative ways to deal with my health issues. I do have to admit that I believe medications were making me feel worse. I did a lot of long fasting, some 7 days fast, two 30 day fasts, only supplementing with vitamins & minerals. All these things alone helped 50% and I was doing things I hadn't done in a long time. I wasn't as dependent on my cane to walk, but weather changes still bothered all my joints. When I started drinking CDS and using DMSO externally, all my inflammation and joint pain went away within days. I started walking and now usually walk 3-4 miles a day with my dogs. I no longer get the kidney infections nor the nose ulcers Lupus used to give me all the time. My feet, used to throb in pain & arches always swollen, that I couldn't stand longer than 10 minutes. So it's taken me a 2 year journey to get to where I am at today. I didn't start CDS until September 18 and it was the best thing ever as it has completely helped me get my life back. For years I would cry out, God please take me or take my pain. He answered my prayers and led me to what took all my pain away. Every day is now a blessing and no longer a curse. While everyone's journey is different, consistency, strength, and prayers will help you continue to get the success you desire."

Link to original post.

Testimony 15 (Pain and Inflammation From Rheumatoid Arthritis)

"This lady, Nicole has suffered from chronic Rheumatoid Arthritis for years.

These are the results after using CDS, 20ml in 750ml water per day taken in 50ml ( one mouthful) doses throughout the day, for about 6 weeks!!!"

*Editors note. The second image of the hand was taken two weeks into the protocol.

Link to original testimony

Testimony 16 (Chronic Inflammation and Multiple Diseases)

"There’s some people that’s never believed my testimonies. So I decided to post some pics of me before MMS and now. ..Top left is when I was bedridden and had parathyroid surgery. The inflammation was insane. The top right, I was still so sick, I never thought I was going to live, I was so sick with so many ailments. Look at the dark circles. I swear I was dying. The bottom 2 pics are me now...I couldn’t work for 3 years, I never thought I’d ever work again. When I did walk, I had to use a cane. Now I’m back to work full time. I feel amazing. Thanks to chlorine dioxide, I got my life back....

I really don’t even look like the same person. It’s miraculous!"

Link to original message

In-depth descriptions of her protocols

References

1. Alliger, H. (2001). Anti-inflammatory formulations for inflammatory diseases (U.S. Patent No. RE37,263 E). U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. https://patents.google.com/patent/USRE37263E1/en

2. Alliger, H. Overall View of ClO2. Frontier Pharmaceuticals. https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0414/2833/files/An_Overall_View_Cl02.pdf

3. Frontier Pharmaceutical, Inc. (n.d.). About us & our founder. Retrieved May 28, 2025, from https://frontierpharm.com/pages/about-us

4. The History Of Howard Alliger - Pioneer Of Chlorine Dioxide Therapies https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/the-history-of-howard-alliger-pioneer

5. Tartari APS, et al. Anti-inflammatory Effect of Ozone Therapy in an Experimental Model of Rheumatoid Arthritis. Inflammation. 2020 Jun;43(3):985-993. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32382842/

6. de Sire A, et al. Oxygen-Ozone Therapy for Reducing Pro-Inflammatory Cytokines Serum Levels in Musculoskeletal and Temporomandibular Disorders: A Comprehensive Review. Int J Mol Sci. 2022 Feb 25;23(5):2528. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8910188/

7. Clavo B, Borrelli E. Editorial: Ozone in medicine: Biochemical background, physiological modulation and clinical applications. Front Physiol. 2023 Feb 6;14:1112860. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physiology/articles/10.3389/fphys.2022.840623/full

8. Ozone: A New Medical Drug (Full Book) https://ipscines.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ozono-una-nueva-droga-médica.pdf