Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

The term “MMS” refers to sodium chlorite mixed with water. It is sometimes called “unactivated MMS” because no acid activator is added when it is used.

Sodium Chlorite (aka MMS or unactivated MMS) is not new to the health supplement industry. In the 1990s, it was marketed in health food stores and online as a liquid form of oxygen. This liquid sodium chlorite has been called “liquid oxygen” and “stabilized oxygen.” When MMS sodium chlorite) is mixed with water and consumed, it enters the stomach and is activated by stomach acid, generating chlorine dioxide. There is a regimen using this type of MMS, called Protocol 1. It is taken as a maintenance supplement for general health and wellness, as well as an oxygen enhancer for use while exercising and athletic competition. You can try this method to see if it works for your particular needs. See the diagram below for the measured amounts and instructions on how it is taken.

This protocol is called ‘Protocol 1’ because it was the first formulation discovered and used by chlorine dioxide pioneer Jim Humble. In his first book about chlorine dioxide, he described how he originally used it to cure his mining team of malaria. This was Jim Humble’s first discovery demonstrating that this mixture had medicinal properties within the body. The illustration above shows how to take a liter of plain water and add between 1 to 5 drops of unactivated MMS (NaClO2) to be consumed throughout the day.

If you are following Protocol 1, this solution becomes your regular drinking water at all times, both day and night. An average person will consume about 2–3 liters of this water per day, which equates to a total intake of 3–15 drops of NaClO₂ daily. The graphic below illustrates how unactivated MMS supports the body when ingested.

When sodium chlorite is mixed with water in these amounts, it has virtually no flavor or color—it essentially tastes and looks like plain water. However, do not be fooled by this. It is potent and will convert to chlorine dioxide in your stomach when it comes into contact with the (HCL) hydrochloric acid that the stomach makes.

A healthy, functioning stomach produces over a liter of HCL every day, which translates to at least 800 drops per hour. [1] If you compare these 800 drops of hydrochloric acid to the 1–5 drops of unactivated MMS (sodium chlorite) consumed with Protocol 1, it is clear that the chemical reaction will easily generate chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) within the stomach.

Each drop of unactivated MMS in drinking water produces about 6 or 7 mg of ClO₂. This version of ClO₂ is generated in the stomach and is more potent because it does not “evaporate” into the open air as with other methods used for making chlorine dioxide. For this reason, it is only recommended in small amounts (1–2 drops of NaClO₂ in water) for beginners.

If you have more experience with chlorine dioxide (by using it for prolonged periods, or have done multiple detox protocols) you may be able to work your way up to 3, 4, or even 5 drops per liter of drinking water. It is suggested that you never rush yourself when increasing the number of drops.

Because of the potential for a somewhat higher potency than MMS1 protocols, you need to be especially vigilant about how your body responds to each drink you take. Always watch for a Herxheimer response (especially nausea), and be prepared to cut the next dose in half, as the three Golden Rules advise. ALWAYS FOLLOW THE THREE GOLDEN RULES.

Protocol 1 should potentially work the same as Protocol 1000 as long as there is good activation with the stomach acid, and should offer the same benefits as protocol 1000, and this is what I have generally seen with people that have used this protocol for the treatment of acute and chronic illness, and health maintenance. Below is a table with the benefits and a few cautions that should be noted.

Precautions For Beginners

Before deciding to try Protocol 1, you need to ensure that your gastrointestinal system is not in poor condition. Some allergy problems or other autoimmune issues should be manageable. However, if you are experiencing serious issues—such as your body not producing enough stomach acid for digestion—you may want to start with the MMS1 or even the CDS protocols of Chlorine Dioxide instead of this version. In my opinion, almost any reasonably healthy person should be fine to start this protocol. You should stick to 1 or 2 drops per liter until your digestive system becomes accustomed to the chemical process that converts unactivated MMS to (activated) MMS1 in your stomach. As I have done variations of this protocol, I have noticed that it is very important to pay attention to how your gut responds to each dose so that you can adjust the next dose accordingly.

Why not just do “Sodium Chlorite + Water” for All Chlorine Dioxide?

I have been asked why this method of taking MMS is not the mainstream approach. Unactivated MMS is easy, simple, convenient, and fast. Yet, other methods are much more common and widely used, even though they require mixing and special storage techniques.

The reason for this relates to the hydrochloric acid (HCL) levels in the stomach. These levels vary from person to person and can even fluctuate over time. To use examples from Jim Humble’s experiences, there have been people in other countries with serious health problems who did not see much improvement from using unactivated MMS until they tried the acid activator method described in the articles on (activated) MMS1. Their bodies, specifically their digestive systems, were in such poor condition that they were not able to sufficiently convert NaClO₂ into ClO₂.

The variations in stomach acid levels are difficult to determine. If you are eating nutritiously, getting enough rest and exercise, managing your stress levels, and avoiding the overuse of antibiotics and other medications that damage your intestinal walls or impair HCL production, your HCL levels in all likelihood are sufficient. The best policy is to give it a try and see how it works for you. Always follow the three golden rules and if you're not getting the results that you think you should get, you can always switch over to the activation method.

WARNING: If you take medications (Prilosec, Omeprazole, etc.) for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) you should not use protocol 1. Medications like this suppress the production of stomach acid by 60% and up to 100%. [2]

Conclusion

In summary, Protocol 1 presents a straightforward and accessible way to incorporate unactivated MMS into a wellness routine, offering potential benefits for those seeking to support their overall health. However, it is important to remember that individual responses can vary, and careful attention should be paid to how your body reacts to each dose. Always proceed cautiously, especially if you are new to this protocol, and make adjustments as needed based on your own experience and comfort level.

References

1. Feldman M, Richardson CT. Total 24-hour gastric acid secretion in patients with duodenal ulcer. Comparison with normal subjects and effects of cimetidine and parietal cell vagotomy. Gastroenterology. 1986 Mar;90(3):540-4. https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/0016-5085(86)91106-6/pdf

2. Howden CW, Forrest JA, Reid JL. Effects of single and repeated doses of omeprazole on gastric acid and pepsin secretion in man. Gut. 1984 Jul;25(7):707-10. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1432608/