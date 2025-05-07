Bedridden with Lyme Disease Now Fully Healed and Walking
(Tess gives her Audio story of how she was cured of severe Lyme Disease using MMS1 (Chlorine Dioxide)
Tess 13.03.2021 09:04:27
In a nutshell…
In 2017 I was extremely unwell with chronic Lyme and a bad reaction to an antibiotic treatment. I was bed bound and unable to walk or pick up my arms. My decline was quite fast until I got to this stage from conventional antibiotic treatments. My liver had expanded as well. I was also unable to close my mouth or talk.
Out of desperation I started researching and actually came across a shortened version of a documentary on Twitter posted by another Lyme sufferer. 6 months down the road i got mms and I started it. In about 2 weeks I was able to walk and had the stamina to cross the room, and in a month I was much much more energised. I was extremely careful what I drank and ate and I had a lot of bone broths.
Protocol Used for Lyme Disease: Starting Procedure and the Protocol 1000
