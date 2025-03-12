MMS1 and CDS: Understanding Chlorine Dioxide Solutions

In 2017, when I first learned about chlorine dioxide, I was only familiar with the type that Jim Humble had coined “MMS1.” MMS1 produces chlorine dioxide by mixing sodium chlorite (MMS) with an acid activator. The technical name for this mixture is acidified sodium chlorite. This solution is known by several names:

Acidified sodium chlorite MMS1 CD Chlorine dioxide

I have previously reviewed the history of MMS and Jim Humble’s discovery. You can read his full story in his 2006 book, “The Miracle Mineral Supplement of the 21st Century.” If you download and read the book mentioned, please be aware that the recipes and protocols it contains are outdated. For the most current information, you can find updated recipes and protocols in this Substack, starting HERE. Jim Humble followed up with a book of protocols titled: “MMS Health Recovery Guidebook”

Introduction to CDS: Chlorine Dioxide Solution

I would now like to introduce you to another form of chlorine dioxide that has been coined CDS, which stands for Chlorine Dioxide Solution. CDS was developed around 2012 through the collaborative efforts of an online group. Their goal was to create a simple method for producing ultra-pure chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water or saline. This solution was intended for intravenous and intramuscular injection.

Comparing MMS1 and CDS: Advantages and Applications

MMS1 had a significant drawback for intravenous or intramuscular injection. After mixing sodium chlorite with the acid activator, the reaction is only about 10% complete, leaving residual acid activator and sodium chlorite in the solution.

The development of CDS helped address several issues:

It solved a problem for ruminant animals that do not tolerate oral MMS1 well. Some people preferred the milder taste of CDS. Certain individuals seemed to tolerate CDS better than MMS1.

Overall, CDS appeared to be as effective as MMS1. (I have personal opinions on this matter, which I will discuss in a separate post.)

CDS Grows in Popularity

Over the next decade, Andreas Kalcker emerged as a prominent figure in popularizing the use of CDS. He authored a book titled “Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday,” which contributed significantly to the spread of CDS knowledge. Kalcker has become an outspoken advocate in the Chlorine Dioxide movement, garnering international attention through numerous interviews.

CDS has gained considerable popularity, particularly in Central America and Mexico. With the support of generous donors, Kalcker has established an institute in Mexico dedicated to the study of CDS. This development has further solidified the growing interest in and research on CDS.

CDS: Chlorine Dioxide Solution Explained

CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) is a concentrated stock solution of chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water or saline. Here are the key points about CDS:

Concentration: The stock solution typically contains 3000 parts per million (ppm) of chlorine dioxide. Usage: When used, this concentrated stock is diluted in a specific volume of fluid to create a weaker solution. Typical dilution: The final concentration usually ranges from 10 to 100 ppm, depending on the application. Composition: CDS consists solely of chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water. Purity: After the gas saturates distilled water, the resulting solution contains only water (or saline) and chlorine dioxide.

This formulation differs from other chlorine dioxide preparations as it does not contain any residual chemicals from the production process.

CDS Benefits

This form of chlorine dioxide offers several advantages when used in specific applications. Here are the key benefits and applications of CDS:

Advantages

Suitable for intravenous and intramuscular use No residual reactant products Better tolerated by sensitive mucosal tissues

Effective Applications

Mucous membranes (sinuses and oral cavity)

Enema administration

Sprays for deep wounds and severe burns

Eye treatments

Intra-bladder infusions

While MMS1 (acidified sodium chlorite) has been safely and successfully used in all these applications, CDS may be better tolerated due to the absence of reactant products. This makes CDS particularly beneficial for sensitive areas.

CDS vs MMS1: Dosage Precision and User Preference

Although both CDS and MMS1 can be effective, CDS is generally preferred for applications involving sensitive tissues due to its purer composition.

I think one reason people within the scientific community often embrace CDS over MMS1 (acidified sodium chlorite) is that CDS is prepared so that exact dosages can be easily calculated in milligrams or parts per million. In contrast, the dosing administration of MMS1, as developed by Jim Humble, implements protocols based on the number of drops being given. Drops can be a reasonably relative term if not using a standard-sized dropper; therefore, dose amounts can vary widely, depending on the size of the drop. That said, I have found that your average person prefers simple drops, and many people gravitate towards Jim Humble’s simple methods over more complicated dosage calculations used with CDS.

Disadvantage of CDS

The major significant disadvantage of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) is that the boiling point of chlorine dioxide in solution is 51.8°F (11°C). This low boiling point means the chlorine dioxide gas will readily evaporate from the solution unless it is refrigerated and kept below 51.8°F. In contrast, sodium chlorite (MMS) and its acid activator do not require refrigeration. Furthermore, MMS1 (activated MMS, which produces chlorine dioxide) can be generated as needed.

Conclusion

MMS1 and CDS have important roles in treating diseases and improving human health. It would benefit people to understand both methods of generating and using chlorine dioxide. Below, you’ll find two videos:

The first video demonstrates a simple method for producing concentrated CDS 3000 at home and provides a brief historical overview. The second video shows a straightforward technique for generating a daily ready-to-drink CDS solution.

Suppliers for the solutions needed to make CDS (same as making MMS1) can be found at the bottom of THIS 👉🏻 LINKED POST.

How to Make CDS 3000 Stock Solution

How to Make a Ready to Drink Daily Bottle of CDS