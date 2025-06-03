The Curious Substack

Everything Voluntary Jack
Everything Voluntary Jack
14h

Thank you as usual, CO, very helpful article on Magnesium (M).

Question on Epsom Salts as oral source of M.

You gave link to a source on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DHJF8VX6?ref=cm_sw_r_cso_cp_apin_dp_5CKJQN3YT1MHAKA2EJHW_1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cso_cp_apin_dp_5CKJQN3YT1MHAKA2EJHW_1&social_share=cm_sw_r_cso_cp_apin_dp_5CKJQN3YT1MHAKA2EJHW_1&titleSource=avft-a&previewDoh=1

and it states:

“Not for human consumption. This salt is recommended for external use only.”

I checked my local stores here in NZ and they sell a “Food Grade Epsom Salts” but also say

“Both magnesium and sulfate are poorly absorbed through the stomach (making oral supplements ineffective), but are easily absorbed through the skin. Therefore soaking in an Epsom salt bath is the most effective and one of the easiest ways to maintain adequate levels of these minerals.”

https://nzhealthstore.co.nz/products/food-grade-epsom-salts-5kg

I found this

Ingestible Epsom Salt: Safe Uses, Benefits, and What to Know Before Drinking Epsom Salt

For those seeking ingestible epsom salt uses beyond laxative effects, it is important to note that oral magnesium sulfate is not a primary source for magnesium supplementation. Instead, consider other forms recommended by health authorities.

https://saltsworldwide.com/ingestible-epsom-salt-safe-uses-benefits-and-what-to-know-before-drinking-epsom-salt/

Another on Epsom Salt warning of oral use

https://www.allfitwell.com/eat-epsom-salts/

Here is Youtube on M that seems trustable and he mentions Magnesium Glycinate as best for body to assimilate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKa0Xcb6tqk

So you would still recommend M through Epsom salt food grade?

I usually get my M through Magnesium Citrate powder one scoop 300mg or a fizzy tablet 200mg but this can be expensive so your Epsom Salt seems much cheaper.

Thanks for your valuable advice and insights.

Vinnie
Vinnie
4h

Thank you for an old school style article for us lay-folk.

Appreciate your efforts.

