Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

I have previously described how I use the nebulizer protocol, which employs a medical nebulizer to intermittently deliver microdoses of chlorine dioxide (CD) into the lungs to help address infections and other respiratory problems. There is a simpler way to achieve a similar effect using a standard room humidifier. In this short article, I will introduce the humidifier protocol and explain how I use it to help prevent and reduce respiratory and sinus infections, as well as other breathing-related issues.

Required Type of Humidifier

For this protocol, you will need a humidifier that does not use heat to generate moisture.

The two suitable types are:

Ultrasonic humidifier, which uses a vibrating diaphragm to turn water into a fine mist without boiling it. (common and popular) Ultrasonic Humidifier

Impeller humidifier, which uses a spinning disc to fling water into a diffuser, creating a cool mist without heat. (Uncommon)

Either type of humidifier can be used for this protocol, as long as it produces a cool mist and does not heat the water. Heating the water is not desired because it will cause the CD gas to evaporate out of the cool mist droplets.

Overview of the Protocol

This protocol provides extended, overnight exposure to very small amounts of chlorine dioxide carried in humidified air. The CD is diluted in water and released as a cool mist, allowing gentle respiratory exposure over several hours.

The testimonials at the end of the article will provide you with examples of how other people have used the protocol and the results that they have achieved.

⚠️ Important Safety Note ⚠️

In this protocol, chlorine dioxide is present within tiny droplets of humidified moisture. This is different from breathing pure, dry CD gas. The moisture acts as a kind of safety buffer, holding the CD in solution and making it milder for respiratory use, similar in principle to the nebulizer protocol.

Even so, you are responsible for monitoring your own comfort and any signs of irritation. If at any point the mist causes discomfort in your sinuses, throat, or lungs, you should reduce the concentration or discontinue use.

Amount of CD (MMS1) or CDS to Add

When starting this protocol, I approach it in a way similar to The Starting Procedure: I begin with a low concentration and slowly adjust upward until I find a comfortable “sweet spot” that does not cause irritation.

General guidelines:

The amount of CD in the humidifier water should not cause burning, dryness, or irritation in the throat, sinuses, or lungs during overnight use.

If you experience irritation in the sinuses, throat, or lungs, reduce the amount of CD by half the next time you use the humidifier and test again.

Suggested starting amounts:

MMS1 (activated drops):

Start with 5 activated drops added to 1 liter (about 1 quart) of water.

Run the humidifier overnight and pay attention to how you feel.

CDS 3000 (chlorine dioxide solution):

Start with 10 ml of CDS 3000 added to 1 liter of water.

⚠️ For both MMS1 and CDS3000 DO NOT inhale the concentrated gas prior to placing in water reservoir. ⚠️

Adjustment over time:

If you tolerate the starting amount well, you can gradually increase the dose on subsequent nights.

A typical goal range is 15–25 activated drops of MMS1 per liter of water. (30 ml-50 ml CDS3000 per liter)

My personal “sweet spot” is about 15 activated drops per liter, while some people prefer 20–25 drops per liter.

Throughout this process, the key is to watch closely for any irritation of the sinuses, throat, or lungs. If irritation appears, reduce the amount used and retest at the lower level.

Step-by-Step Procedure

Fill the ultrasonic or impeller humidifier with distilled or reverse osmosis water. Add either activated MMS1 drops or CDS 3000 to the water in the humidifier, using the starting amounts described above. Gently agitate or swirl the water so the CD is evenly distributed. Place the humidifier near the person who will be breathing the mist (for example, beside the bed or in the same room). Run the humidifier for the desired length of time, typically overnight, while monitoring for comfort and any signs of irritation.

MMS1 and CDS Handling Details

If using MMS1 (activated drops), activate the desired number of drops for 60 seconds before adding them to the water in the humidifier.

If using CDS 3000, add the measured amount directly to the water in the humidifier; CDS does not require activation in the same way.

Testimonials

Testimonial 1: PULMONARY FIBROSIS

“…My mother 87 was also diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis but doesn’t have it. Life and death is in the tongue, so don’t accept it. When asked what she has I always say she was diagnosed with PF but doesn’t have it. She has been on MMS1 and made a huge improvement but I can’t be with her all day every day for her oral doses. I spray her chest and back with MMS1 and after it dries I spray it with DMSO. She is still on oxygen for now and rarely coughs anymore just like trying to clear her throat. I put MMS1 in her humidifier at night also. There is definitely hope.”

Protocols Used:

Topical Spray Protocol + DMSO

(DMSO is applied over the desired area at 70% concentration with a separate spray bottle)

MMS1 in a Humidifer at Night:

(Place 25-50 activated drops per gallon of water a in cool mist humidifier at night while sleeping)

‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 2: CHRONIC COUGH

“I used 5 drops of part A and 5 drops of part B activated added a little water and put in the bottom of a humidifier and ran that for 4 nights and it cured my husbands cough he had for a little over two weeks he has bad allergies to pine and every winter struggles to get rid of his cough which he has passed out from in the past”

‼️▶️ Source testimonial

Testimonial 3: BREATHING BETTER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN WEEKS

“I got a cool mist humidifier and a cool mist nebulizer and did what you recommended yesterday and last night, and I woke up being able to take a deep breath without coughing for the first time in weeks. I will continue to do this until it goes away. Thank you!”

Here is what I told the person I do at the first sign of cold/lung irritation/cough/allergy:

I put the drops (20 activated drops per gallon of water) in a cool mist humidifier and I let the humidifier run all night above my bed.

I also use a cool mist nebulizer with approx. 20 ppm chlorine dioxide. 2-3 x per day.

Here’s how I nebulize except now I make sure to use saline when nebulizing and I typically will change the solution in the nebulizer, every 3 to 4 minutes, because the Chlorine Dioxide rapidly dissipates out during nebulizing. I do a nebulizing session for about 10 minutes 2-3 x per day if having respiratory symptoms.

How to make saline

🔴When nebulizing, the Chlorine Dioxide it should not irritate lungs. If it’s irritating my lungs, I know I have too much Chlorine Dioxide in the solution and I add a bit more saline to the solution.🔴

Source testimonial

Testimonial 4: BREATHING AND SINUSES

“I did this with a humidifier and CDS plus distilled water. Just a small amount of CDs maybe a half ounce. It saved me !! The only relief I could find for breathing and my sinuses. “

Source testimonial

Testimonial 5: FOOD POISONING ELIMINATED AND SINUS DRAINAGE

“...Also have experimented with a humidifier and pure CDs. My toddler had a high fever and snot running down his face. I put some pure CDS just a few drops in the humidifier near our faces as we slept. I could feel his temperature dropping very quickly as he breathed in the vapors....

‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 6: CHRONIC COUGH CLEARED

“Chlorine dioxide in a humidifier fixed my daughter’s chronic cough.”

Video Demo:

‼️➡️Source Link