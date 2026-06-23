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Kate's avatar
Kate
3d

I think you’ll find this interesting. It’s a man who has COPD late stages and his neighbor introduced him to DMSO. She researched it and he was desperate so he nebulized it. I wish I’d known about this when my daddy was alive. He died from COPD. https://rumble.com/v70qhjy-dmso-stories-dans-copd.html

Update https://rumble.com/v70qhjy-dmso-stories-dans-copd.html

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Scrub-Texas's avatar
Scrub-Texas
2d

So excited - ordered suggested humidifier and giving it a go tonight. Can’t wait to kill cooties this Fall and Winter! Testing it out here in Texas where we have had an unusual amount of rain that has caused very very mild allergies. Thank you so very much for a nebulizer alternative that is easy peasy.

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