It was Wednesday afternoon, the day before I was scheduled to travel from the Midwest to New York for a prestigious graduation ceremony. I had been looking forward to this trip for nearly six months and had purchased my plane tickets well in advance.

Unbeknownst to me, a new TSA federal mandate had recently gone into effect: all travel within the United States would now require a “Real ID” to board any domestic flight.

With less than 24 hours before my flight, I quickly considered my options. I left work early and headed to the driver’s license office to see if it was possible to obtain a Real ID in time. I had about 90 minutes before the office closed—just enough time to run home, gather my birth certificate, Social Security card, and a piece of mail to prove my residence, all of which were required to obtain a Real ID.

I had previously heard about the Real ID, and I was reluctant to get one. For all practical purposes, it would be considered a federal ID, broadening federal authority and, in my view, further eroding our personal liberties.

On my way to the license office, I searched online (admittedly, I shouldn’t have been driving while doing this 🫣) and discovered that the temporary paper license I would receive would not be accepted by the TSA. Worse, the physical Real ID wouldn’t arrive for approximately 20 days. My stomach sank—I was certain I had just thrown away my $700 plane ticket.

Feeling out of options, I turned to Perplexity and searched:

“What are the requirements to fly domestically in the United States if you do not have a Real ID?”

Here’s what I found (emphasis added):

----------

Beginning May 7, 2025, standard state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs that are not REAL ID compliant are no longer accepted as valid identification at TSA checkpoints for domestic flights in the United States. However, you can still fly domestically if you present an alternative acceptable form of identification.

Acceptable Alternative Forms of ID

If you do not have a REAL ID, you must present one of the following at airport security:

U.S. passport or U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID (including IDs issued to dependents)

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License (available in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington)

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation or Native American tribe

Federal employee or contractor ID card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or ID card issued to Indigenous people in Canada

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veteran health identification card

Note: Temporary driver’s licenses and non-compliant state IDs will not be accepted.

What Happens If You Arrive Without REAL ID or Acceptable Alternative?

TSA will not accept non-REAL ID compliant licenses or IDs for security screening.

If you do not have any acceptable form of ID, TSA may still allow you to fly after an additional identity verification process. This process typically involves:

Providing personal information (such as your name and address)

Answering questions to confirm your identity

Undergoing additional security screening

This process can be time-consuming, and you may be diverted to a separate line. It is recommended to arrive at least three hours before your flight if you anticipate needing this process.

If TSA cannot verify your identity, you will not be allowed through security.

Special Considerations

Children under 18 are not required to provide identification when traveling with an adult on domestic flights, though airlines may have their own requirements.

The name on your boarding pass must match the name on your government-issued ID.

-----------

I also learned several other things during my search queries.

If you do not have a REAL ID and your passport is expired, there are still several options and important considerations for verifying your identity at the airport:

Expired U.S. Passport (Domestic Travel Only)

The TSA is allowing travelers to use a U.S. passport that expired within the past two years as identification for domestic flights. This exception is not widely publicized but has been confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security. However, it is only valid for travel within the United States and not for international flights.

After these discoveries, I decided to visit the local airport and confirm what I had learned.

Once at the airport, I went to the United Airlines ticket counter and asked about the Real ID requirements, explaining my situation. The staff seemed very relaxed, and from their demeanor, it appeared they had been asked about this regularly.

They told me it was not a problem at all—I just needed to be able to confirm my identity. The more documents I had to verify my identity, the quicker the process would be. They recommended bringing the items mentioned above, as well as a birth certificate and a piece of mail, such as a bill. They said, “The more you have, the better,” and noted that the process might take an extra 30 minutes. At larger airports, it could take up to an hour longer.

When I arrived at the airport for my flight, I brought multiple forms of identification. I had my expired passport (expired for 1 year and 1 month), employee ID card, birth certificate, Social Security card, and DD214 (military honorable discharge paper). At the airport, it was not busy and there was no line. I went up to the TSA ID checkpoint and this was our conversation:

TSA: Can you please provide me with your identification.

Me: I do not have the "Real ID" drivers license.

TSA: No problem. Can I see your current drivers license? Do you have any other form of identification?

Me: I have an expired passport. It's been expired for one year and one month.

TSA: OK. That should be fine. The system should recognize the passport and an expired passport can be up to two years expired.

Me: OK, thanks.

TSA: Please stand in front of that camera.

It appeared to me that the camera was a facial recognition screener, which must have compared the image on my passport and my facial features.

TSA: OK, you're good to go.

So that was my experience. I can imagine that they have multiple layers and multiple methods to establish your identity and if you use the rules that are provided above, the real ID is absolutely not necessary.

It seems to me the easiest way to keep from getting a real ID is to simply obtain a passport and maintain the passport status. Passports do not expire for 10 years. It can take 4 to 6 weeks to obtain passport, so don't wait until the last minute on that.

JUST SAY NO to the “Real ID.” We do not need a federal ID that just brings more authoritarian control and diminished liberty.