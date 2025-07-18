The Curious Substack

Mouzer
12h

I use CD to sanitize my produce. After soaking it in 1 tsp baking soda to 2 C water to remove dirt and pesticides, I rinse and then soak it in CD. This makes produce last much longer, especially berries and other types that tend to go bad quickly. I use 20 drops activated in 1/4 cup water, then add that to about 4- 6 cups of rinse water.

Russell A. Paielli
13h

Is ClO2 used for municipal water treatment? Where? If not, why not? If what I read about it is true, it could have major health benefits at low levels.

