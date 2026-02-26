Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

In The Curious Substack we have thoroughly reviewed all of the common protocols used with both MMS1 and CDS. All of these protocols can be accessed through the Protocol Archive.

In this article we are going to review the heart attack protocol developed by Jim Humble and outlined in his book MMS Health Recovery Guide Book. The heart attack protocol is an emergency protocol using MMS1 and DMSO that Jim had used to stop or lessen a heart attack and support recovery afterward. He frames this method as part of a broader system of MMS protocols that he had refined over roughly two decades of helping people and developing MMS Protocols.

I was prompted to produce this Substack after going back and reviewing a testimonial from 2022 of a person that was having significant cardiac issues, and there was a conversation message thread between me and the person’s wife asking her about the details of his story. I recently reached out to her while working on this article to see how her husband was doing, and she affirms that he is alive and well as of February 2026. That message conversation thread and a couple of other testimonials are at the bottom of this article.

In his book explaining his development of the protocol, Humble describes his long experience with MMS, saying that by early 2012 he had been using it for about 20 years and had personally helped more than 50,000 people around the world with a wide variety of health problems. Within this larger context, the heart attack protocol is one specific “emergency” variation designed for a life‑threatening event.

In his book, he recounts having personally helped three people who were in the midst of a heart attack, and he says each of these three cases was “successful”. He does not provide detailed case histories in that section, but he uses these examples to argue that the same DMSO–MMS1 combination he recommends for strokes and other emergencies may also help in acute cardiac events. As with Jim, I agree that there are no guarantees, yet in an emergency it may still be worth trying.

Mr. Humble presents the protocol as something he designed not only for others, but as a personal plan of action he would follow himself. He writes that if he believed he was having a heart attack and could not reach a hospital, this is exactly what he would do. Even more, he says that if a hospital were available, he would still start the protocol immediately at home, continue taking MMS1 and DMSO while traveling to the hospital, and then resume or keep up with the protocol after returning home from medical care. I too would implement this protocol in the process of seeking medical attention if I were having severe chest pain. DMSO is known to have anti‑thrombotic and platelet‑inhibiting effects and chlorine dioxide has also been found to improve vascular compromise by stopping the rouleaux effect which is the abnormal clumping of red blood cells in the vascular system. Also chlorine dioxide is believed to help up-regulate the production of antioxidants like glutathione. This antioxidant up-regulation may help mitigate damage caused by reactive oxygen species generated in massive amounts in the heart during a heart attack. For more information on mechanisms, read my series on Mechanisms of Action of Chlorine Dioxide.

A central idea for Mr. Humble is that DMSO and MMS1, used together, might in some cases mark the difference between life and death or, at the very least, between suffering severe long‑term damage and achieving a better outcome. DMSO, in his view, helps carry substances rapidly through the body and may affect clots and circulation, while MMS1 provides the oxidative action he believes helps clear harmful agents; used together at the first sign of trouble, he thinks they may limit damage from a heart attack. As with Jim, I agree that to use this protocol is a personal decision that is made by the individual. My hope is that I can fully inform you about this protocol and it’s potential benefit so that you can make an informed decision as to whether you would want to utilize it.

In summary, both MMS1 and DMSO are powerful tools that have helped thousands in many conditions, and the special situation of a heart attack requires a special protocol.

The Heart Attack Protocol

The protocol has two main parts:

MMS1: “activated MMS” taken by mouth in drops, mixed with water.

DMSO: a solvent (dimethyl sulfoxide) taken orally in tablespoons diluted in water.

They are combined in a time‑structured way:

1. When heart attack symptoms begin

(Day 1, First hour)

Symptoms include: chest pain, pain in left arm, back, neck, jaw or upper stomach, shortness of breath, nausea, lightheadedness, and cold sweats.

Immediately do two things:

Take a large DMSO dose

Mix 2 tablespoons (30 ml) DMSO into ½ cup (4 oz / 120 ml) of water and drink at once.

Start “Protocol 6 and 6” with MMS1

Prepare a 6‑drop dose of activated MMS1 in a separate ½ cup of water and drink it within 2 minutes after the DMSO.

This is the first “6” of the 6‑and‑6 protocol (two 6‑drop MMS1 doses one hour apart).

Then, still in the first hour:

At +15 minutes: take another drink of 2 tablespoons DMSO in ½ cup water (no MMS1).

At +30 minutes: a third same DMSO drink (no MMS1).

At +45 minutes: a fourth same DMSO drink (no MMS1).

2. Second hour of Day 1

At 1 hour after starting (beginning of hour 2):

Reduce the DMSO dose to 1 tablespoon (15 ml) in ¼ cup (2 oz / 60 ml) water, taken every 15 minutes during this hour.

Within 2 minutes of the first DMSO dose of this second hour, take the **second 6‑drop dose of MMS1** (the second “6” of 6 and 6), in a separate ½ cup of water.

You do not take more than two 6‑drop MMS1 doses that day (for this emergency phase); after that you move to smaller, hourly doses.

3. Third hour of Day 1

At 2 hours after starting (beginning of hour 3):

Continue the 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water every 15 minutes for another hour.

At the start of hour 3, begin Protocol 1000: 3 drops of MMS1 every hour, 8 hours per day.

Take the first 3‑drop dose within 2 minutes after that hour’s first DMSO drink, in a separate glass of water.

If there is nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or feeling significantly worse/Herxheimer reaction, cut the MMS1 dose in half, and keep reducing by half if needed until symptoms ease, then slowly increase again toward 3 drops per hour, but not above 3 drops.

4. Hours 4–8 of Day 1

After three hours of taking DMSO every 15 minutes:

You stop the every‑15‑minute DMSO dosing and switch to once per hour for the rest of the first day.

Each hour from hour 4 to hour 8 you take:

1 tablespoon (15 ml) DMSO in ¼ cup water, and

a 3‑drop MMS1 dose (continuing Protocol 1000), taken within 2 minutes after the DMSO, in a separate glass of water.

Do not to mix the DMSO and MMS1 in the same cup in this protocol because the DMSO dose is large; they should be taken separately but close together in time.

Continue this hourly pattern into the night if symptoms begin in the evening, even setting an alarm, because heart attacks can also occur during sleep.

5. Days 2–7

From the second day onward, the “emergency” DMSO pattern stops, but MMS1 continues:

Continue Protocol 1000:

3 drops of MMS1 every hour for 8 consecutive hours per day.

Continue DMSO, but now only twice a day:

1 tablespoon (15 ml) in ¼ cup water in the morning.

1 tablespoon (15 ml) in ¼ cup water in the evening.

Each of these two DMSO doses should be taken within 2 minutes of one of that day’s MMS1 doses (for example, with the first and last MMS1 doses of the day).

In his book, Jim recommends completing a full 3 weeks of Protocol 1000 even if you start to feel much better, as a “precautionary measure.”

6. Days 8–21

From day 8 through day 21, keep MMS1 the same and lowers DMSO further:

Continue Protocol 1000 unchanged: 3 drops MMS1 hourly for 8 hours each day.

Reduce DMSO to once a day: 1 tablespoon in ¼ cup water, taken within 2 minutes of one of the MMS1 doses.

If someone does not feel they are improving, Jim advises going back to Day 1 of the Heart Attack Protocol and repeating the entire 21‑day process.

7. Long‑term maintenance (after recovery)

If a person has recovered from a heart attack, Jim still recommends a daily maintenance routine:

Daily:

One 6‑drop MMS1 dose, and

1 tablespoon (15 ml) DMSO in ¼ cup water, taken within 2 minutes of the MMS1 dose.

He also suggests examining diet and exercise habits for improvement and notes there is no guarantee of recovery, though he says thousands of people have recovered from heart attacks using DMSO and that MMS1 has also been a help in this area.

Testimonial 1:

Sasha 5/15/2022: “Yes, try the heart attack protocol. Must be very stressful for the family! My husband is away traveling for work in another continent & his Troponin levels were sky high last month. He kept on the CDS & DMSO & is doing much better now. He did not want to get admitted for an angiogram.” Curious Outlier 5/15/22: “Has he had repeat troponins levels? How is his condition?” Sasha 5/16/2022: “Yes, they came down, not to normal levels but much much reduced. He also repeated his 2 D Echo & more recently a CT Angiogram which is non-invasive. His Left Ventricle Ejection Fraction went up from 50 to 75. I was extremely nervous last month but breathing easy now. I had sent CDS, DMSO, Magnesium plus Part A & Part B with him. He has also found a Dr there that does chelations & EECP so think it’s all of the above that’s helped.” Curious Outlier 5/16/2022: “That’s great. Ejection fraction typically only gets worse. That is good news. Has he had a repeat troponin level? What was the first value and the repeat value?” Sasha 5/16/2022: “He repeated it once they were better but he will again soon.” Curious Outlier 2/23/2026: “Hi Sasha, I was going through testimonials and came across this one and wanted to check and see how you and your husband have been doing. Do you have any other new testimonials? Would love to hear back and see how things are going. Has he had any more heart issues? Sasha 2/23/2026: “Thanks for asking, we are well. We have added some fasting protocols and gut health to our diet. My husband traveled long hours last week; I sent 3 bottles of 10 ml diluted CDS in his carry-on luggage, so he could take a few sips while transiting. He had some angina last week, I reminded him to take his CDS. He took about 120 ml concentrated CDS, split into 2 bags, in his checked luggage.” Curious Outlier 2/26/2026: “Back when you made your original post in 2022 you mentioned that he was going to get a repeat echocardiogram. How have his echocardiogram’s been looking for the past few years?”

Testimonial 2:

This testimonial was recorded by Mark and Joseph Grenon of Genesis II church which historically was a ministry that trained people in the use of chlorine dioxide. The person providing the testimonial recounts the story of her husband using Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO to stop a heart attack and recover from the heart attack.

Original source link for testimonial

Testimonial 3

This testimonial is not about a acute heart attack, but it is still pertinent because of the remarkable recovery that this person made from their coronary artery disease. I obtained this testimonial from a Spanish telegram channel, and I have not been able to contact the person that originally provided the testimonial who is apparently a medical person. I share it here because it is important to this topic.

(Translated from Spanish)

“This testimonial is from Dr. Stevens Landaeta, who created this protocol and uses it this way: a 25% CDS and 75% water spray. Ten sprays are placed under the tongue, you wait 30 seconds, and then swallow the remainder. Dr. Baudrt, it’s very important to note that over 35% of the Venezuelan population, and many others in different countries, suffer from hypertension or diabetes. That’s why we need to evaluate and share what has happened with these treatments over the past 50 years. For example, Dr., in my own case: I had a complete blockage of a coronary artery. I underwent catheterization, but they couldn’t place a stent because the obstruction was total. They recommended open-heart bypass surgery at a cost of $21,000, plus $4,000 for the catheterization. I suffered a stroke, developed a stutter, and lost the ability to move my arms. I saw nine cardiologists, underwent countless tests, and received seven treatments. I was given a terminal diagnosis. I could walk 50 meters and couldn’t speak or breathe properly. I started using the CDS sublingual spray technique and launched it to the world after a year of applying it with amazing results. Today I breathe normally, walk 5 kilometers and cycle 20 kilometers, my blood pressure is 120/80, and my resting heart rate is between 62 and 65 bpm. I’m 64 years old, I just turned 64, I take only one pill, and I apply the CDS spray 7 to 8 times a day sublingually, a method I created and tested on myself. I’m sharing it with you so that many people who are confined to their homes and can’t do anything, not even have sex, can change their lives for the better. Everything was taken from me; I just had to wait idly for God to take me. You and those who will read this testimony now have this blessing from God, and please let’s evaluate all the treatments that have been used and see which ones have worked and which ones have caused harm. May God watch over us. Dr. Stevens Landaeta”

Original source link

Conclusion

Testimonials for the heart attack protocol are currently limited, which is somewhat expected since many people tend to overlook or forget about alternative therapies during emergencies. Over time, I hope to collect more firsthand accounts demonstrating the effectiveness of this protocol.

As a side note, I believe prevention plays a far greater role in reducing the risk of heart attacks. I plan to write more about the steps I would take to prevent heart attacks and cardiovascular disease.

HEART ATTACK PROTOCOL CHECKLIST

Check‑off style version of the Day 1–21 graph (Heart Attack Protocol)

Day 1: Emergency schedule

Start immediately when symptoms begin (Hour 0 = when you take the first doses). Do not wait.

Hour 1 (first 60 minutes)

[ ] At minute 00:

[ ] Drink 2 tablespoons (30 ml) DMSO in ½ cup (4 oz / 120 ml) water.

[ ] Within 2 minutes, drink 6 drops MMS1 in ½ cup (4 oz / 120 ml) water.

[ ] At minute 15:

[ ] Drink 2 tablespoons (30 ml) DMSO in ½ cup water (no MMS1).

[ ] At minute 30:

[ ] Drink 2 tablespoons (30 ml) DMSO in ½ cup water (no MMS1).

[ ] At minute 45:

[ ] Drink 2 tablespoons (30 ml) DMSO in ½ cup water (no MMS1).

Hour 2

[ ] At minute 60 (start of hour 2):

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon (15 ml) DMSO in ¼ cup (2 oz / 60 ml) water.

[ ] Within 2 minutes, drink 6 drops MMS1 in water (second “6” of Protocol 6 and 6).

[ ] At minute 75:

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] At minute 90:

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] At minute 105:

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

Hour 3

[ ] At minute 120 (start of hour 3):

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] Within 2 minutes, drink 3 drops MMS1 in water (this starts Protocol 1000).

[ ] At minute 135:

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] At minute 150:

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] At minute 165:

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

Hours 4–8 (finish Day 1)

Once you have completed 3 hours of DMSO every 15 minutes, you switch to once per hour for the rest of Day 1.[1]

For each hour 4–8 (5 more hours total):

Hour 4 (minute 180):

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] Within 2 minutes, drink 3 drops MMS1 in water.

Hour 5 (minute 240):

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] Within 2 minutes, drink 3 drops MMS1 in water.

Hour 6 (minute 300):

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] Within 2 minutes, drink 3 drops MMS1 in water.

Hour 7 (minute 360):

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] Within 2 minutes, drink 3 drops MMS1 in water.

Hour 8 (minute 420):

[ ] Drink 1 tablespoon DMSO in ¼ cup water.

[ ] Within 2 minutes, drink 3 drops MMS1 in water.

(That completes 8 hours of Protocol 1000 for Day 1: 3‑drop MMS1 doses each hour.)

Days 2–7: Ongoing schedule

For each of Days 2–7:

MMS1 (Protocol 1000) repeat every day:

[ ] Take 3 drops MMS1 in water every hour for 8 consecutive hours (8 doses).

DMSO (twice daily) coordinate with MMS1:

[ ] Morning: 1 tablespoon (15 ml) DMSO in ¼ cup water, taken within 2 minutes of one MMS1 dose (for example, the first dose of the day).

[ ] Evening: 1 tablespoon (15 ml) DMSO in ¼ cup water, taken within 2 minutes of one MMS1 dose (for example, the 8th dose).

You can treat each day with a small checklist:

[ ] MMS1 Dose 1 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 2 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 3 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 4 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 5 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 6 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 7 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 8 (3 drops)

[ ] AM DMSO dose (1 tbsp, near an MMS1 dose)

[ ] PM DMSO dose (1 tbsp, near an MMS1 dose)

Days 8–21: Continued protocol

For each of Days 8–21:

MMS1 (Protocol 1000) unchanged:

[ ] Take 3 drops MMS1 in water every hour for 8 consecutive hours (8 doses).

DMSO (once daily) lower frequency:

[ ] Take 1 tablespoon (15 ml) DMSO in ¼ cup water once per day, within 2 minutes of any one of that day’s MMS1 doses.

Daily checklist example:

[ ] MMS1 Dose 1 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 2 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 3 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 4 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 5 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 6 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 7 (3 drops)

[ ] MMS1 Dose 8 (3 drops)

[ ] Daily DMSO dose (1 tbsp, near one MMS1 dose)