Here's today's meme. I should complete the article on boron (Borax) and fertility this weekend.

My friend, the retired Dr. Robert Yoho coined Yoho's law. It states:

Never attribute to incompetence what might be due to malice.

I do try to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I’m quite patient with regard to incompetence if it is simply education or that is needed to correct the incompetence.

However, there comes a time when dealing with organizations such as bureaucratic governments that there’s no room for patience.

It has become quite clear that the governments of the world and the elite that run them want a large majority of people dead or infertile. As I have continued to review the literature and just how safe borax truly is, I must attribute malice to the European Union’s reclassification and essential banning of borax. I must also attribute malice to other regulatory bodies that continue to refuse to address the essentiality of boron for nutrition and health.

Here is a dosing chart that is based upon all of my research on this subject.