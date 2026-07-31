The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

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carlos's avatar
carlos
9h

I am absolutely impressed Curious by your ability to get things done. Like your memes, charts, videos and what have you. I think you may be retired and if so that helps in having more time but I am retired and I still find it extremely hard to find the time I need to do everything that I want or need to do.

I don't see how you, and Dr Kory, and AMD and a host of other individuals do everything you do!

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5 replies by Curious Outlier and others
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
9h

Thank you for all your work on this subject. I've upped my dose of borax and hope it'll help the arthritis.

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3 replies by Curious Outlier and others
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