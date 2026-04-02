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Don's avatar
Don
4d

RIC to the rescue!

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anders530's avatar
anders530
4d

Structured water shows increased biophoton spectra and intensity in plants/fruits watered using EZ water. Also shows increased absorption at 270nm which may signal the gut in some way. Animals prefer moving water possibly due to its structuring. Need more research.

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