The Curious Substack

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Oct 9Edited

…. If more people knew , big pharma would take a back seat…. Sincere thank you 😊🩷💥

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Don's avatar
Don
Oct 9

Thank you Curious. Printed out to read later.

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