Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Curious note: While compiling all of these testimonials, I noticed something interesting. I have never emphasized this protocol, and I think that because of that few people that I am in contact with attempt using it. However, several Italian groups that I collect testimonials from significantly emphasize this protocol. A large majority of the testimonials that I have collected has been from the Italian Chlorine Dioxide groups and some of the testimonials at the end of this article are quite remarkable. I will be thinking about and applying this protocol much more intentionally going forward.

A Different Door Into the Body

Most people think of taking something into the body in one of two ways: you swallow it, or a doctor injects it. But the human body has other doors that we have discussed already are bath protocol, foot bath protocol, enema protocol, and bag protocol. Another door into the body is one that has been used for thousands of years in medicine and is now the subject of renewed interest among alternative health researchers. That door is the skin.

Jim Humble, the pioneer of chlorine dioxide best known for his extensive work with chlorine dioxide in human health, outlined several protocols using DMSO in his book, The MMS Health Recovery Guidebookand Andreas Kalcker, carried this forward in his book Forbidden Health in a protocol that he called Protocol K. It combines chlorine dioxide solution with a remarkable compound called dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and applies them directly to the skin. The goal is to drive an active substance into the body transdermally, meaning through the skin, rather than through the digestive system. This article will refer to that approach from here on simply as the topical absorption protocol, and will explore what it is, how it works, why someone might use it, and what practical considerations it involves.

Chlorine Dioxide: Not What You Think It Is

Before understanding the topical absorption protocol, it helps to know what chlorine dioxide actually is, because it is almost universally misunderstood.

Chlorine dioxide (CD) is a yellowish gas composed of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. When the pure gas is dissolved in water, it forms what is called chlorine dioxide solution, or CDS. (How to make CDS at Home). Despite its name, it is chemically and functionally very different from household bleach (sodium hypochlorite). A useful way to think about it: the word “chlorine” appears in both names the way the word “butter” appears in both “buttercup” and “peanut butter.” Sharing a word does not make them the same thing.

Chlorine dioxide is a selective oxidant, meaning it reacts strongly with certain types of molecules, particularly pathogens, toxins, and some heavy metals, while leaving many healthy cells and tissues relatively undisturbed. This selectivity is one of its most scientifically interesting properties and one of the reasons it has been used for decades in water purification, food sanitation, and even hospital disinfection. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization have both recognized its role in safe water treatment.

Within alternative health research, the interest in chlorine dioxide as an internal agent centers on this same oxidative selectivity. Thousands of anecdotal reports and research suggests that small, frequent, and carefully administered amounts of CD supports the body’s ability to neutralize pathogens, reduce toxic burdens, reduce inflammation, and help the body move toward homeostasis.

DMSO: The Molecular Doorman

When addressing the skin, if chlorine dioxide is the key, then dimethyl sulfoxide, or DMSO, is the doorman that gets it inside.

DMSO is an organic sulfur compound originally discovered as a by-product of the wood pulp industry. It is a colorless liquid with a slightly oily texture and a faintly garlicky odor that becomes more noticeable after skin application. At first glance, it would seem unremarkable. But DMSO has one property that has fascinated scientists and clinicians for over sixty years: it penetrates biological membranes with extraordinary ease, and it takes other molecules with it.

Think of cell membranes and layers of skin as a series of closely guarded checkpoints. Most substances are stopped at the first checkpoint. DMSO, due to its small molecular size and unique ability to temporarily alter the structure of water within tissue, essentially walks past those checkpoints and brings its companions along. This is why it is often described in research literature as a “carrier” or “transport agent.”

DMSO is not pseudo-science and the many incredible benefits of DMSO have been

thoroughly explored by the Substack contributor, A Midwestern Doctor. DMSO holds FDA approval for the treatment of interstitial cystitis, a painful bladder condition. It has been used for decades in sports medicine to reduce inflammation and speed the healing of soft tissue injuries. Veterinarians use it routinely. Its carrier properties have also made it a subject of pharmaceutical research, as drug companies have explored using it to enhance the delivery of other medications through the skin.

The well-known side effect of DMSO is a garlic-like taste and odor that appears on the breath and skin shortly after application. This is harmless, but it is socially noticeable. It occurs because the body metabolizes DMSO into compounds that are excreted through the lungs and pores. Users typically describe it as a minor inconvenience rather than a serious concern.

How the Two Work Together

The skin is often described in biology textbooks as a barrier, and it is, but it is more accurate to think of it as a selective membrane. It lets some things through and blocks others. Gases, fat-soluble molecules, and very small molecules can penetrate it to varying degrees. This is the same principle behind nicotine patches, hormone creams, and lidocaine gels.

The topical absorption protocol exploits this membrane quality deliberately. Chlorine dioxide, when prepared as a solution and applied to the skin, has some capacity to be absorbed on its own, but DMSO dramatically amplifies that absorption. By applying CD solution to the skin and then applying DMSO, the DMSO acts as a vehicle that carries the CD past the outer layers of skin and into the underlying tissue and circulation.

This matters for several reasons. First, some people cannot tolerate oral ingestion of chlorine dioxide, particularly in the early stages of a protocol when the body may be processing a significant toxic or pathogenic load. Nausea, diarrhea, or gastrointestinal sensitivity can make oral use difficult. The topical route bypasses the digestive system entirely. Second, transdermal delivery can be targeted. If a practitioner or individual wants to concentrate the effects of CD near a specific area, such as a joint, a muscle, a region of the chest, or the skin surface itself, topical application allows for localized delivery in a way that swallowing a solution cannot achieve.

The synergy between CD and DMSO has also been noted to have its own anti-inflammatory dimension. DMSO independently carries documented anti-inflammatory and mild analgesic properties, meaning that even before the CD acts, the carrier itself may be providing some benefit to inflamed or painful tissue.

What the Protocol Involves: Preparation and Application

The topical absorption protocol is relatively straightforward in its preparation, though attention to detail matters.

Chlorine dioxide solution is prepared using by activating sodium chlorite with an appropriate acid activator in equal parts (10-20 activated drops), then diluting the resulting solution in 50 ml water. Alternatively, pre-made CDS at a standard 3000 ppm undiluted concentration can be used directly. This solution is placed in a spray bottle for easy application. If using DMSO in its pure pharmaceutical-grade form (typically 99.9% concentration), it must be diluted with distilled water to bring it to approximately 40-70% concentration before skin application. This dilution step is important for both safety and effective absorption.

It is considered prudent to begin with a lower DMSO concentration of 40–50% to help minimize skin irritation and ease the transition to a higher concentration of 70%. Concentrations below 50% typically cause less irritation on delicate areas of the body. For older adults or people with fragile skin, extra caution is warranted, and lower initial concentrations of both CD and DMSO are considered prudent.

Container selection is a critical but often overlooked detail. DMSO is a powerful solvent. It will dissolve rubber and certain types of plastic, and any material it dissolves can then be carried through the skin into the body. Only polyethylene (PE or HDPE) or glass containers should ever be used with DMSO. Standard plastic dropper bottles, rubber-tipped containers, and latex gloves are all incompatible.

Application follows a simple sequence. The skin being treated must be clean and completely free of any cosmetic products, lotions, perfumes, deodorants, or chemical residues. DMSO’s ability to carry substances into the body is indiscriminate; it will carry unwanted chemicals just as readily as it carries CD. The CD solution is sprayed onto the target area first and allowed to sit briefly, then DMSO is applied to the same area, the hand works best for applying.

Because the skin needs time to recover, users typically rotate the areas of the body being treated throughout the day rather than applying repeatedly to the same patch of skin. One hour the right arm, the next hour the left, then a leg, then the torso, and so on.

Treatment is generally conducted several days per week with rest days in between to allow the skin to regenerate. A mild warmth, brief redness, or light itching at the application site is considered a normal response and typically resolves quickly. If the skin becomes dry or irritated over time, a small amount of pure aloe vera gel or unrefined olive oil can soothe it without interfering with the protocol.

Curious note: In the testimonials below, some people find it more effective to apply what they call the “sandwich method.” This method first has CD or CDS applied as a light spray, then a light spray of DMSO, then a second light spray of CD or CDS again.

When Topical Delivery Makes Sense

The topical absorption protocol is most commonly a complement to, rather than a replacement for, oral chlorine dioxide protocols. There are, however, specific situations where it moves to the center of the approach.

When a person’s digestive system is sensitive, compromised, or already under significant stress from illness, the oral route can be difficult to sustain. The topical approach offers a way to continue supporting the body without burdening the gut. For skin-specific conditions including psoriasis, eczema, fungal infections, acne, and wound healing, direct application to the affected surface is an obvious choice. For conditions involving the chest and respiratory system, the chest wall becomes the target area. For pain or inflammation concentrated in a joint or muscle, that area can be treated directly. Kalcker’s documented protocols reference topical application to the kidney region, the chest, and affected limbs in various disease contexts, always as part of a broader integrated approach.

The protocol has also been combined with oral CD use in reported cases addressing more systemic concerns, where transdermal absorption supplements what the digestive system is taking in. The thinking is straightforward: more pathways into the body means more consistent exposure of internal tissues to the active compound.

Noteworthy Precautions

A few practical points deserve emphasis before anyone considers exploring this protocol.

Test First

Before applying DMSO broadly, always conduct a small patch test on a limited area of skin and wait at least an hour to rule out any allergic sensitivity, which is rare but possible. As noted above, the skin must be scrupulously clean at the point of application. This is not optional. DMSO does not distinguish between helpful and harmful cargo. Never use it on skin that carries any chemical, drug, or cosmetic residue.

Antioxidants, including Vitamin C supplements and antioxidant-rich juices, and coffee should be avoided for at least one to two hours before and after CD application, whether oral or topical. Antioxidants neutralize oxidants, and since chlorine dioxide functions as an oxidant, combining the two counteracts the intended effect.

The Only Side Effect

The garlic odor associated with DMSO is worth acknowledging plainly: it is real, it is detectable by others, and it tends to become more pronounced with higher doses and more frequent application. It is not a sign of harm, but it is worth factoring into the practical realities of daily life.

Finally, use only appropriate materials throughout. Glass or HDPE containers, non-rubber applicators, and clean hands (or PE gloves) are the standard. This is a non-negotiable safety consideration given DMSO’s solvent properties.

A Closing Thought on Knowledge and Health Sovereignty

We live in a time when the boundaries of acceptable health inquiry are policed more aggressively than at perhaps any point in modern history. Substances that have been in use for decades, with documented safety profiles and thousands of individual accounts of benefit, are routinely dismissed not on the basis of evidence, but on the basis of institutional authority.

That is not a reason to abandon discernment. It is, however, a reason to reclaim it.

Topical Absorption Protocol Testimonials

Testimony 1 — CHRONIC ARTHRITIS PAIN

“I’ve been using CD topically - 1 - 2 mil on each of 4 different places on my body, both feet, lumber spine and back of neck. I then spray 70% solution of DMSO ontop - do this twice a day as I have bony damage to these areas and arthritis. This keeps my arthritis manageable, relatively pain free for most of the day, and I’ve also noted that my skin tags are disappearing on the back of my neck. I’ve been doing this for about 2 months now.”

Source Link

Testimony 2 — TERRIBLE SKIN RASH CURED

“Last Christmas I also got a rash on my body - I am not perfect, but I eat clean and I don’t use prescription drugs. I am a practitioner that works very closely with people who are detoxifying and this is the only thing I could figure out of why I had this rash. No one could help me- even my trusty medical ozone treatments and utilizing ozonated oil did not help. This was so difficult! I was up night after night and it itched- or it hurt- alternating. I took ivermectin and also used the paste on my skin. It helped bit- but it would not go away. I even went to a doctor- but they wanted steroids and antibiotics. And it was getting worse as well- trying to start around my neck and ankles. Doctor said: allergy… hives… they tested for MRSA, etc all to no avail. This was when I watched the Lindsay Wagner video that Curious Outlier had posted on Substack- and that was all I needed. It should be noted here that my experience here happened before the two above stories- this was my first time experimenting with using it- here’s my arms after about 10 days of trying everything I could think of- I was also down to eating carnivore- no carbs/caffeine, etc

I was wearing long sleeved shirts and I was utterly miserable. I followed the CDS stock solution but only used 8 drops of Part A and 12 drops of HCL (Part B) in 16 oz. I drank small amounts throughout the day with no negative reaction. I sprayed it on my arms as well- the spray included 3-4 drops of 70% DMSO with the CDS solution.

Within 3 days the changes were obvious. The doctor had told me to use antihistamines- I had tried them shortly but they made me tired. I stopped them and only stayed with the CDS/DMSO. My arms cleared up- itching stopped. My neck/ankles are fine. I now use CDS mixture at 20 drops Part A and 25 drops HCL (Part B) in 16 oz water for maintenance. I drink about a tbsp of my CDS stock mixture with one drop of DMSO in about 6 oz of water once every other day or every third day for maintenance. Here are my arms-

God is good!!! Thank you Curious Outlier- and Dr Andreas Kalcker! Dr Pierre Kory as well, as a natural health practitioner for over 20 years I have learned such incredibly important information through you all and I am still learning. I am a 20+ year survivor of breast cancer (no chemo/radiation) and I have recovered from fibromyalgia, CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome), MS and Lupus. I am 66 and am thankful for every day of my miraculous life.”

Source Link

Testimony 3 — VARICOSE VEINS

(Translated from Spanish)

“Good evening.

I want to show something that I really can’t believe how my varicose veins are improving.

I started the treatment just 10 days ago.”

“I am doing the protocol combined with DMSO.”

“I did many treatments, none gave me results.

Really, my legs were a disaster 😢”

“First, I sprayed CDS and let it dry for a few seconds, then applied DMSO directly, rubbed it with my hand, and sprayed CDS again on top.

All of this on the varicose veins.

Every day after showering without applying anything, you have to be careful about that.

I shower with neutral soap and rinse very well, then dry and apply everything there.”

“The truth is I am surprised by the results I am seeing.”

Source Link

Testimony 4 — SEBORRHEIC KERATOSIS & AGE SPOTS

(Translated from Italian)

Message 1

“Good morning I leave my testimony, my sister, I advised her to try to spray the cds and pure several times a day, this is the result. Have a good day everyone.”

Original message link

Message 2

“I would like to point out that my sister is 61 years old and in fact, as you can see from the photos, the small skin tags that she also had on both her breasts and her neck have also gone away. She put on hi the CDS and then DMSO morning and evening for 3 weeks. In the other message I forgot to say that she used both products, just be careful because in the middle of the breast (for those with large breasts) the CDS initially caused problems because she wasn’t breathing and, by blocking, created redness. So she waited lying down for a moment for it to dry.

Original message link

Testimony 5 — BLOCKED CAROTID ARTERY CLEARED

(Translated from Italian)

“Good morning, my name is Udda Maria Giuditta, and I am very satisfied with the results I have achieved. I would like to share my experience regarding the K protocol in the left carotid region. In 2024, an echocardiogram Doppler examination of the carotid arteries revealed the presence of a 1.8 mm hyperechoic plaque in the left carotid artery, which caused a stenosis of less than 40%. The cardiologist suggested that I take statins, which I declined. A few days ago, I repeated the echocardiogram Doppler examination after applying the K protocol to the carotid area once a day for three months. The specialist wrote the following in his report: “On the left, the common carotid artery is patent, the internal carotid artery is patent, and the external carotid artery is patent. Flow analysis is within normal limits.” I hope that this testimony can be helpful to other people who have this problem. With gratitude, trust, and faith, Maria Giuditta Udda.”

Link to original testimony

Testimony 6 — MAN’S LEG SAVED FROM AMPUTATION AND INFECTION

(Translated from Spanish)

“I’ll tell you a case that luckily I was able to help with CDS and DMSO. I’m attaching photos. They were going to amputate his leg, and I told him first why he doesn’t try CDS and DMSO and then go to the doctor. After a month of using it, he sprayed CDS on the wound and put it where the veins and arteries pass (since they were obstructed) which was the reason for the amputation. CDS + DMSO + CDS. When he went to have it redone, his arteries and veins were clean and his leg was intact. The first photos were when he left the hospital, the last photo is after 30 days of the application.”

2nd message:

“In addition to that, he could not move his legs and arms and taking DMSO a few times, about 15 drops in a glass of water, he began to move them.”

3rd message:

“It may have been a stroke and taking it quickly did not affect him. That was the day before he started using using the CDS and DMSO on his legs.”

Link to original message.

Testimony 7— ACNE ELIMINATED

“I have recently started breaking out with acne on my chin. I have tried so many things and nothing has seemed to work. Online says it is due to hormonal changes as I have never had acne in my life. I mixed 10 drops of mms with 2 oz purified water into a spray bottle. I also mixed about 75% dmso with purified water into a spray bottle. I spray the mms mixture first then dmso then mms again and so far the results are amazing. Acne has cleared up but I fear if I stop using it will come back. So far so good.”

Editors note: After the acne is cleared up using the spray a couple of times a week should keep it from coming back.

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 8 — PALMOPLANTAR PSORIASIS

(Translated from Italian)

“Hello dear Massimo! I thank you from the bottom no of my heart for the advice and the help you have given me!!!🤗 I am following your advice and the protocol for the treatment of psoriasis and it has been working slowly. You can see the results even after just 15 days. It is in a very advanced form and it takes time. Today is now 22 days since I have been taking and spraying cds and dmso on my palmoplantar psoriasis. I am sending you photos, the first two are before starting, swollen insoles and with deep ulcers, I had become an invalid. My husband assisted me with everything. I could not even stand up!😭

Today is the 22nd day and it is gone, my feet don’t hurt and I can walk without any problems: God Bless you!!!!

To you and your whole family!!! You know, taking cds and dmso I’m noticing that my memory is also improving”

Link to original testimony

Testimony 9 — DIABETIC ULCER

(Translated from Italian)

“Taking 20 ml in a liter of water every day in 8 doses (Protocol C) and washing the wound well and applying DMSO diluted to 70% in a spray, that is, 7 ml of DMSO and 3 ml of water, wait about 30 seconds or a minute and also apply in a spray. CDS3000 (Protocol D)”

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 10 — DOG WITH RUPTURED HERNIAS AND SPINAL INVOLVEMENT

👆🏻 Video Before 👆🏻

👆🏻 Video After 👆🏻

(Text translated from Italian)

“Good morning everyone.

Testimony with video from Ginevra, Italy group.

The first video is of my dog with three hernias, one of which burst on her spine, on June 28th without any treatment.

The second video portrays the dog on August 3rd treated with CDS at an oral level, and CDS+DMSO at a topical level (protocol K).

I’m so happy😍❤️”

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 11 — ARTHRITIS AND ARTHROSIS

(Translated from Italian)

“Below is my testimony: my mother-in-law has arthritis and arthrosis of her hands. They were swollen, bruised, twisted and painful. Thumbs completely immobile. With only protocol k in two days (3 applications per day) he recovered the use of her thumbs. Now after 1 month her hands are not swollen, not painful and her skin looks like that of a twenty year old. The bumps on the bones of the fingers also disappeared. After this she decided to take on the CDS orally. Let’s wait a few more weeks to see the other visible recoveries of her health problems.

Thanks 🙏”

Link to original testimony

Testimony 12 — LICHEN VULVARIS FOR 2 YEARS

(Translated from Italian)

“Hi Alba I wanted to give a testimony about the CDS:

I have been suffering from Lichen Vulvaris for 2 years

I won’t tell you that the pain is a bit like having herpes zoster, 100% disabling. I’m starting to find out about it... drinking CDS, I spray the solution on my private parts morning and evening, I’d say now that it hasn’t come out for two months.

Protocol K I started immediately with 5 ml in 1 liter of water now I’m at 30 ml with 1 liter of water.

I also apply turpentine on my genitals 3 drops mixed with coconut oil.

I’m super happy.

Thanks Alessandra who introduced me to the group.

Thanks Alba, always available for advice.

Big gratitude to everyone.

I love you intensely.❤️”

Link to original testimony

Testimony 13 — LESION NEAR EYE

Used Protocol K (spray) and Potocol C by mouth for approximately one month.

** Editors second note: I personally think that protocol K (spray) would eliminate the lesion without protocol C.

Link to original testimony

Testimony 13 — STRANGE FAST GROWING MOLE ELIMINATED

“I had a mole that suddenly appeared. It turned bloody and nasty quickly. I sprayed it a mixture of CDS and DMSO ... it was gone within a few days. Gone as if it were never there. I sprayed it every few hours.”

Link to original testimonial

Testimony 14 — INFLAMMATION AND PAIN FROM MUSCLE TEAR

(Translated from Italian)

“I would like to give my testimony on the use of CDS and DMSO.

I suffered a muscle tear in my right arm with inflammation of the nerves and tendons.

After applying anti-inflammatory ointments, which were of no avail, I applied protocol K to my arm (CDS,DMSO,CDS).

Incredible but true, after three days the pain and inflammation improved significantly.

I also wanted to tell you that I have been drinking CDS for 4 months and I have not gotten sick despite often being in contact with sick people with colds, fever and sore throat.”

Link to original Testimony

Testimony 15 — HYPERKERATOSIS PUSTULAR PSORIASIS

(Translated from Italian)

“Hyperkeratosis pustular psoriasis, healed in 3-4 months with protocol C plus maintenance and CDS + DMSO sprays. All associated with a carbohydrate-free diet. I attach photos as evidence and I thank the people who helped me and made this precious journey known.

Maurizio da Verona”

**editors note: The CDS and DMSO are in different spray bottles

Link to original testimony

Testimony 16 — HERPES ZOSTER (SHINGLES)

(Translated from German)

“An 83-year-old man who I was currently caring for had herpes zoster blisters blooming on his chest, under his arm and on his shoulder blade in the morning

Since he has mild dementia, he did not tolerate oral administration of CDL/DMSO! I dabbed with 70% DMSO and sprayed pure CDL. Approx. 6 times per day

After the first day the “blooming” had faded and after about a week everything had dried up. For another few days (maybe another week) everything disappeared!”

Link to original testimony

Testimony 17 — SKIN REGENERATION AND HEALING AFTER SEVERE BURN

“Follow-up of skin regeneration after heat-induced eyelid burn. (A): Lesion on day zero of treatment; (B): Lesion on day 2 of treatment; (C): Lesion on day 4 of treatment; (D): Lesion on day 14 of treatment; (E): Lesion on day 22 of treatment.

On December 7, 2021, a 15-year-old male with Down syndrome and astigmatism, suffered a burn from sudden exposure to the flame of a water heater, which affected the skin area on his upper and lower eyelids. The skin lesion was diagnosed as a second-degree burn caused by physical heat. Prior to antiseptic therapy with CD, the eye was treated for the first 48 hours with Besifloxacin 0.6% ophthalmic suspension every 8 h and a Tobramycin/dexamethasone ointment (3mg/1mg/g) every 12 h, as recommended by another physician. After 48 h, the antibiotic treatment was suspended and on December 9, 2021, treatment with CD began. The first day of CD treatment consisted of three F15 protocols (30ml CD at 3,000 ppm diluted in 1L of H2O) taken orally every 3 h until finishing the liter, and on the application of protocol D (CD at 3,000 ppm diluted 1:3 in 0.9% NaCl) over the lesion every 2-3 h. The second day of treatment was a C20 protocol (20ml CD at 3,000 ppm diluted in 1L of H2O) taken orally every hour during 10 h until finishing the liter, and the application of protocol D to the lesion every 2-3 h. Between days 3 to 7 of treatment, a C20 protocol was taken, protocol D was applied and an ophthalmic suspension was added according to protocol O (5ml CD at 3,000 ppm diluted in 50ml of 0.9% NaCl with 3ml of dimethyl sulfoxide, DMSO, at 70%) every 3-4 h. Between days 8 to 18 of the CD treatment, protocol D and O were followed.”

This testimonial is from a case study research paper CDS.

👉 Download study on Telegram

👉 Find the study on the Internet

Testimony 18 — CHRONIC NEURODERMATITIS

(Translated from German)

Good morning, I would like to share an experience. My son-in-law with severe neurodermatitis on arms, legs and feet with severe itching and inflamed cracks with blood poisoning was treated for years with ointments and the like which led to no success. I recommended him to spray the affected areas with pure CDL and 70% DMSO, the itching got better immediately. Protocol C20 could only be carried out on weekends due to work. After about 2 1/2 months, the neurodermatitis is history.”

Link to original testimony

Testimony 18 — SHINGLES

“When I discovered some kind of shingles on my back last summer, I also treated that area with pure CDS and a 60% DMSO solution. It took about 3-4 days for it to go away.

Then in the summer I had a slight pain in my back that I suspected was lung problems (since I haven’t been to the doctor in 15 years I make my own diagnoses based on my health). Until October I occasionally drank CDS and inhaled colloidal silver, which also gave relief. When I neglected all this in mid-October, the pain was so severe that I decided to take five times the amount of CDS (50 ml/liter of water). After a few days the pain subsided and at the end of December I felt so good that I stopped the treatment altogether. Now I feel really good. No more cough and no more pain.”

Link to original testimony

Testimony 19 — MASTITIS

“So my 19 year old daughter developed mastitis a few days ago after going back to work. We knew for sure on Thursday that is what she had at about 7 p.m.

We applied mms spray bottle protocol then 50% dmso then mms spray on top at 7 then another application at 9 before going to bed. One more application at 10 a.m. the next morning. After first application at 7p.m. her fever of 101.2 went down to 100 an hour later and at 9 p.m it was back to normal. Baby nursed as usual and she did pump extra on that side. 2 days later and everything is back to normal and milk production is up in that side again. I have used this protocol only on the family milk cow before trying it on my daughter....Another win for all of us because this is the first testimony for a human I have found on this channel in regards to mastitis.

Link to original testimony

Testimony 20 — BAD SKIN WOUNDS HEAL BEAUTIFULLY

“She mixed MMS1 in a spray bottle left in frig, new mixture every 2 days. 200ml water 2 drops MMS1 w/ 6 drops dmso first week sprayed x2 while open to air for 2 hours covered with xero form. Next week sprayed x2‐4 while left open to air 2-4 hrs. 3rd week no dressing kept spraying till wound closed then used oils for dryness”

This testimonial came from a private group and I cannot share the original link.

Testimonial 21 — SHINGLES (HERPES ZOSTER)

(Editor’s note: this came from a friend in South Africa by private message)

“I received the following testimonial on Tuesday February 25th 2025 from my neighbour diagonally across the road - Zelda du Plooy:

Good day, neighbour. I don’t see you anymore. We’re living passed each other. I would like to say thank you very much for your products – CDS & DMSO. I keep it in the fridge and have actually forgotten about them. I’ve been walking around for 3 weeks already with bad shingles, when I remembered about your products. I used them twice on Saturday, and Sunday morning I felt much better, but used them again. It (the shingles) is gone completely. The first was the nerve pain which is also now completely healed.

The ladies in our cell group are consequently very interested. They are all in the retirement home in town. Are you prepared to talk to them about your products? Most of them suffer from knee and back pain.”