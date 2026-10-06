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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
Oct 6

When I started the borax, I put it in the filter with the coffee grounds, then added the water. I found the coffee with the borax filtered slower than just the coffee alone. This suggests that whatever compound forms with coffee is being filtered, or partially, filtered out. I now add it to the empty cup when making coffee, then add the other things like milk and collagen.

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Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
Oct 6

Nicely researched and presented!

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