Boron is a trace element found naturally in many plant foods and sold in a wide range of supplements. While sodium tetraborate, commonly called borax, has been used in much of the human boron research, current evidence does not show that any supplemental form of boron is superior to another in humans or animals. [1]

Boron has received attention for its possible roles in mineral metabolism, bone biology, inflammation, hormone metabolism, and other processes. However, boron is not currently classified as an essential nutrient for humans because no clear biological requirement has been established. The National Academies have not set an RDA or Adequate Intake for boron, although they did establish the adult tolerable upper intake level as 20 mg per day. [1, 2]

A note about borax

In previous articles, I have discussed 20 Mule Team Borax as an inexpensive and highly pure borate salt that contains elemental boron. It is understandable that some readers may feel uncomfortable using a product marketed for laundry and household cleaning rather than for oral supplementation.

I respect those concerns. It is hard for many to accept that a household product could be a dietary supplement, even if its chemical identity and purity specifications indicate that. Anyone who chooses to supplement with any form of boron should do so after being fully informed through their own investigation or choosing information from someone that they can trust. I, personally, have no problem with using 20 Mule Team Borax, and my choice has completely to do with my own exhaustive research on the subject. I discussed my own research in several of the other borax articles, and if you would like to dig deeper, you can access the Borax Series Archive . In every article, I do provide references and links to everything that I write about, and you can find those references [as bracketed numbers] within the body of any article. All of the numbered references should be clickable links. You can also find clickable links at the end of any article where the full reference list is located.

The main point of this article is that people have options, and I want to make sure that you know what they are. Boron is available in many dietary-supplement forms, and it is also widely available through food that is grown on soils that are not boron deficient.

The compound commonly called borax is generally sodium tetraborate decahydrate. It is also called sodium borate or sodium tetraborate decahydrate. In the scientific and technical literature, the names may vary according to the amount of water attached to the compound or the labeling convention used.[1, 3]

Importantly, most ingested boron, regardless of the starting compound, is converted in the gastrointestinal tract to boric acid. Boric acid is the primary form of boron found in blood, urine, and other body fluids. About 85% to 90% of ingested boron is absorbed, and the kidneys remove most of it through urine.[1]

If any product makes claims that their form of oral boron is dramatically better than another, it should be treated with skepticism.

There is no proven “best” form of boron.

Curious note: I have no financial interest in any products linked below and earn no commissions or profit from their sale. All content I publish, on Substack and elsewhere, is provided freely. My work is supported solely by the generosity of paid Substack subscribers that support my work. Thank you to everyone who supports this work and ministry.

2nd Curious Note: In the products that are linked below, I have tried to provide bulk supplements that are less expensive, but good quality. I have included capsule/tablet forms when I cannot find a bulk source. The ones that are listed, but do not have links are typically provided in complexes that contain more than one form of boron. Disclaimer: I have never used any of these supplements because I use 20 mule team borax for my source of boron.

Dietary supplements may contain boron as sodium borate, potassium borate, boron ascorbate, boron aspartate, boron citrate, boron glycinate, boron picolinate, or calcium fructoborate, or a complex of several kinds. [1]

Let me repeat that there are no strong head-to-head human or animal studies showing that one of these forms is consistently superior for absorption, safety, bone outcomes, athletic performance, hormones, inflammation, or general health. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements states directly that no data are available comparing the relative bioavailability of different supplemental forms of boron. [1]

That does not mean all products are identical in practical use. They differ in price, labeling, whether they are sold as food supplements, and the other molecules attached to boron. Calcium fructoborate, for example, has been investigated in several small clinical trials. Sodium tetraborate has a longer history in human and animal boron research. But the research has not established proof of superiority or increased bioavailability.

The most reasonable comparison is usually the amount of elemental boron supplied. On a Supplement Facts panel, the listed amount of boron refers to elemental boron, not the total weight of the entire boron-containing compound. [1]

Cost comparison chart

Why sodium tetraborate matters

A substantial portion of the classic human research on boron has used sodium borate or sodium tetraborate decahydrate. This includes controlled depletion-and-repletion studies and an early small double-blind pilot trial in people with osteoarthritis.[1, 4]

In one controlled trial involving 20 people with osteoarthritis, 50% of those receiving 6 mg of boron per day improved, compared with 10% in the placebo group. This was a small pilot study, so it should be viewed as preliminary evidence rather than final proof of effectiveness. [2]

A later small human study found that sodium tetraborate increased plasma boron levels within several hours of ingestion. The study also examined short-term changes in steroid hormones and inflammatory markers after daily or weekly supplementation. It involved only eight healthy men using only one form of boron, so its findings could not identify an optimal form of boron.[3]

The available research therefore supports a modest conclusion: sodium tetraborate has been used in human studies and can deliver absorbable boron. It does not prove that sodium tetraborate works better than boron citrate, calcium fructoborate, amino-acid chelates, or other forms.[1, 5]

Common boron supplement forms

The following forms are commonly found in dietary supplements. The attached compound changes the product’s chemistry, cost, and marketing language, but it does not establish that the form is uniquely effective.

Calcium fructoborate in context

Calcium fructoborate is different from an inorganic borate because it is a sugar-borate complex. Similar sugar-borate esters occur naturally in herbs, vegetables, fruits, seeds, and nuts.[5]

Commercial calcium fructoborate is generally manufactured from boric acid, fructose, and calcium carbonate to produce a compound designed to resemble naturally occurring fructoborate complexes. One reported commercial material contains about 2.5% boron and 4.6% calcium by weight. Compare that to the 11.3% of elemental boron in borax (sodium tetraborate)

Small controlled trials have examined calcium fructoborate for osteoarthritis-related inflammation and knee discomfort. For example, one double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 60 adults with self-reported knee discomfort found improvements in discomfort scores after two weeks of supplementation. Yet short duration, modest sample size, and the narrow study populations mean these results should not be overstated.[1]

It is fair to say calcium fructoborate has a more specific clinical research niche than many other commercial forms. It is not fair to say it has been proven to be the best form of boron for everyone.

The Top Boron-rich foods

Food is the most natural way to obtain boron. Plant foods, especially fruits, tubers, legumes, nuts, and certain fruit-based products, are generally the richest dietary sources. However, the boron content of individual foods can vary substantially depending on soil conditions, irrigation water, crop variety, and other growing factors. [1]

Because boron is water-soluble, it can be readily leached from certain soils, particularly sandy soils. As a result, crops grown in boron-poor or heavily leached soils may contain less boron.

The following list uses the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements table of selected foods. These are not necessarily the ten foods with the highest boron concentration in every laboratory analysis. They are practical foods with reported boron values per usual serving.[1]

Other useful food sources include grapes, oranges, lima beans, applesauce, broccoli, spinach, carrots, and potatoes.[1]

Boron-friendly strategies are mineral friendly strategies

Rather than only treating boron as a single nutrient to chase, it makes sense to include boron-rich plant foods in meals that also provide minerals and trace minerals, protein, fiber, potassium, carbohydrates, healthy fats, and a wide compliment of phytochemicals.

Breakfast ideas

Make and drink my superfood green drink daily (here is the recipe and instructions)

Add raisins, diced apple, sliced pear, or peaches to oatmeal, yogurt, or cottage cheese.

Blend avocado into a smoothie with berries, greens, yogurt or protein powder, and milk of choice.

Use peanut butter on whole-grain toast with sliced apple or banana.

Include a small glass of prune juice if it fits your digestion and carbohydrate needs. Pre-workout ideas

Eat an apple or pear with peanut butter before walking, resistance training, or yard work.

Pack raisins and peanuts for a simple trail mix.

Have a peach with Greek yogurt for a light snack that provides carbohydrate and protein.

Post-workout meals

Build a burrito bowl with beans, avocado, rice, lean meat or tofu, salsa, and vegetables.

Combine refried beans with eggs, vegetables, and corn tortillas.

Make a smoothie with fruit, protein, and avocado for people who struggle to eat solid food after hard training.

Meals for garden and outdoor work

Keep apples, oranges, grapes, raisins, and roasted peanuts available as portable snacks.

Make bean-based soups, chili, or salads in advance for easy lunches.

Add avocado to sandwiches, salads, tacos, or grain bowls to increase calories and healthy fats without relying on ultra-processed foods.

Bottom line

Boron is available from whole foods and from several supplement forms. Sodium tetraborate has an important place in the research literature because many human studies used sodium borate or sodium tetraborate decahydrate.[1, 4, 5]

The scientific literature does not demonstrate that borax, citrate, glycinate, aspartate, picolinate, calcium fructoborate, or any other common form is clearly superior in humans or animals. The best choice is likely to depend on a person’s comfort level, budget, desire for a dietary-supplement-labeled product, dose accuracy, and overall diet. [1]

For many people, a simple starting point is to eat more boron-containing plant foods. Avocados, prunes, raisins, apples, pears, peaches, beans, peanuts, and peanut butter can fit naturally into an active and nutrient-dense lifestyle. [1]

References

1. National Institutes of Health, Office of Dietary Supplements. Boron: Fact Sheet for Health Professionals. Updated June 9, 2022. Accessed August 27, 2026. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Boron-HealthProfessional/

2. Institute of Medicine, Food and Nutrition Board. Dietary Reference Intakes for Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Arsenic, Boron, Chromium, Copper, Iodine, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Nickel, Silicon, Vanadium, and Zinc. Washington, DC: National Academies Press; 2001. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK222322/#ddd00690

3. World Health Organization. Boron. Environmental Health Criteria 204. Geneva, Switzerland: World Health Organization; 1998. https://iris.who.int/server/api/core/bitstreams/674d244d-f85b-4581-9f39-3ba42b2ca076/content

4. Newnham RE. Essentiality of boron for healthy bones and joints. Environ Health Perspect. 1994 Nov;102 Suppl 7(Suppl 7):83-5. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1566627/

5. Naghii, Mohammad & Mofid, Manar & Asgari, Reza & Hedayati, Mehdi & Daneshpour, Maryam. (2010). Comparative effects of daily and weekly boron supplementation on plasma steroid hormones and proinflammatory cytokines. Journal of trace elements in medicine and biology : organ of the Society for Minerals and Trace Elements (GMS). 25. 54-8. Full Article

6. Hunter JM, et al. The Fructoborates: Part of a Family of Naturally Occurring Sugar-Borate Complexes-Biochemistry, Physiology, and Impact on Human Health: a Review. Biol Trace Elem Res. 2019 Mar;188(1):11-25. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6373344/

7. Mogoşanu GD, et al. Calcium Fructoborate for Bone and Cardiovascular Health. Biol Trace Elem Res. 2016 Aug;172(2):277-281. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4930945/