Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) has been used for decades in water purification and industrial sanitation. In recent years, two prominent figures in the chlorine dioxide community have each described protocols for using Chlorine Dioxide as a vaginal douche, Jim Humble, author of the MMS Health Recovery Guidebook, and Andreas Kalcker, author of Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday.

While these two approaches share a common active ingredient, they differ in formulation, preparation, and application method. This article presents both protocols side by side so readers can understand each author’s reasoning and instructions.

Over the last 6 years, I have collected testimonials from women that have used this protocol to treat infections, abnormal Pap smear results, and other vaginal issues. Some of the testimonials are provided at the end of the article.

What Is Chlorine Dioxide?

Chlorine dioxide is a yellowish gas that, when dissolved in water, produces a mild oxidizing solution. It is distinct from household bleach (sodium hypochlorite) and has a long history of use in municipal water treatment. It is used in two main forms:

MMS1 (activated MMS): Sodium chlorite activated with an acid (typically 4% hydrochloric acid or 50% citric acid), producing chlorine dioxide in solution.

CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution): Chlorine dioxide gas captured directly into cold distilled water, producing a pre-made, pH-neutral solution typically concentrated at around 3,000 ppm (0.3%).

Chlorine Dioxide destroys pathogens, bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites through oxidation. It also has anti-inflammatory and hormetic effects.

Part One: The MMS1 Douche Protocol (Jim Humble)

Background and Purpose

According to Jim Humble’s MMS Health Recovery Guidebook, the douche protocol using activated MMS (MMS1) is considered a supporting protocol, meaning it is used alongside, not instead of, oral protocols such as Protocol 1000. Humble recommends it specifically for vaginal problems, bad infections, and conditions affecting the female reproductive system, including fibroids, polyps, cysts, and even cancer of the ovaries, uterus, and cervix. He notes that in cases of breast cancer, the cervix may absorb MMS1 and carry it into the lymphatic system toward breast tissue.

Preparation

The protocol calls for a standard 2-cup (500 ml) reusable douche bag. Humble specifies that the water used must be purified, distilled, or reverse osmosis water, never tap water, which typically contains chlorine or fluoride that can neutralize the MMS and reduce its effectiveness.

To prepare the solution:

Activate the desired number of MMS drops using a food-grade acid. Humble expresses a preference for 4% hydrochloric acid (HCl) as the activator, noting it is the same acid naturally produced in the stomach and is generally gentler than citric acid. Mix one drop of acid per one drop of MMS sodium chlorite. Wait 30 seconds; the solution should turn amber in color, confirming successful activation. Add the activated drops to 2 cups (500 ml) of purified water, warmed to body temperature.

Dosage and How to Use It

Jim Humble recommends a graduated approach to dosing:

Starting dose: Begin with 5 activated drops in the 2-cup/500 ml solution.

Increasing the dose: If no adverse reactions occur, increase to 10 activated drops in the next session, continuing to increase gradually.

Maximum dose: Do not exceed 20 activated drops in the 2-cup/500 ml solution

Note: Always start with lower concentrations and only increased if not seeing improvement and not experiencing negative side effects.

Eg. burning sensation, irritation, bleeding.

The technique involves allowing water to flow in from the bag until it begins to return, then closing the flow valve. The user is instructed to contract the pelvic and vaginal muscles to retain the solution as long as comfortably possible, then release. This process is repeated until the bag is empty.

Frequency

Jim Humble suggests douching one to four times per day depending on the severity of the condition, and encourages the last douche of the day to be done just before bedtime to allow overnight absorption and detoxification. He emphasizes the standard MMS principle: if improvement is occurring, continue; if no improvement is seen after about a week, discontinue.

Adding DMSO

For deeper tissue penetration, Humble describes an optional enhancement using DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), a carrier solvent. The ratio is 3 drops of DMSO for every 1 drop of MMS1 used in the bag. However, he issues an important caution: the douche bag and all connected tubing must be made entirely of plastic, not rubber or latex, because DMSO can dissolve rubber and carry harmful compounds into body tissues.

When Stinging or Burning Occurs

If the MMS1 solution causes stinging or burning, Humble interprets this as a likely sign of a fungal infection. In that case, he recommends temporarily switching to a clay douche, using 1 level teaspoon of bentonite, Aztec, or montmorillonite clay dissolved in 2 cups of water, repeated two to three times daily. After three days, one can test again with the MMS1 solution: if stinging no longer occurs, the fungal presence has likely been resolved and MMS1 douches can resume.

Combining with Oral Protocols

Humble emphasizes that the douche protocol works best when combined with oral MMS protocols. He recommends taking Protocol 1000 (3-drop doses of MMS1 hourly for eight consecutive hours per day) alongside the douche, so that chlorine dioxide is reaching the body both internally and topically at the same time.

Part Two: Protocol V : The CDS Vaginal Irrigation (Andreas Kalcker)

Background and Purpose

In the book, Forbidden Health, Andreas Kalcker introduces what he calls Protocol V (V as in Vaginal), designed specifically for female genital health conditions. He lists its recommended uses as including candidiasis (yeast infection), fungal conditions (mycosis), polyps, cervical cancer, myomas (uterine fibroids), cystitis (bladder infection), kidney problems, and sexually transmitted diseases. Kalcker also notes that because the solution neutralizes pathogens in the vaginal environment, it may reduce or prevent contagion from STDs.

CDS vs. MMS1: Kalcker’s Preference

Kalcker is a strong advocate for CDS over traditional activated MMS (what he calls “CD”) for vaginal use. His reasoning is that CDS has a near-neutral pH, meaning it does not cause the secondary chemical reactions in tissue that activated MMS might, it is less irritating, and there is no need to rinse after application. He writes that “CDS effectiveness in enemas and vaginal irrigations is well established, even with prolonged use” and emphasizes that “it doesn’t irritate”.

Two Delivery Methods

Kalcker describes two practical approaches for applying the solution:

Method 1: Vaginal Irrigator (pharmacy-style):

Use 10 activated drops of CD or 10 ml of CDS (at 0.3%, or 3,000 ppm) per 1 liter of lukewarm water.

Fill a standard vaginal irrigator purchased from a pharmacy.

Administer while seated or reclining comfortably.

Try to retain the solution for 3 to 5 minutes before releasing.

Method 2: Plastic Water Bottle:

Use 6 activated drops of CD or up to 6 ml of CDS per 500 ml of lukewarm water.

Use a clean, clear plastic water bottle, preferably one with a long neck for easier insertion.

While seated in a bathtub, insert the neck of the bottle gently into the vagina.

Squeeze the bottle to create a gentle back-and-forth flow of solution within the vaginal canal.

Retain the solution for 3 to 5 minutes.

Kalcker notes that the plastic bottle method has a practical diagnostic advantage: by observing the fluid returned from the irrigation, a user can check for signs of infection, white fluid may suggest candidiasis (yeast), while yellowish-green fluid may indicate trichomonas, a parasitic infection.

Water Quality and Temperature

Like Humble, Kalcker stresses water quality. He specifies using osmotic (reverse osmosis) or sterilized water and insists the water be at body temperature lukewarm water is more comfortable and less likely to cause cramping or irritation.

Precautions

Kalcker includes a clearly emphasized precaution that sets this protocol apart from others:

DO NOT USE THIS TREATMENT ON women who have been through recent surgery or have recently given birth. He instructs users to wait at least 40 days after delivery or surgery before attempting this protocol.

This precaution reflects the vulnerability of healing tissue to any chemical exposure, even mild oxidizers.

Repeat as Needed

Kalcker notes that in some cases, a single treatment is not sufficient and the protocol may need to be repeated several hours later or continued over multiple days until symptoms resolve. As with all CDS protocols in his book, he recommends keeping doses conservative, paying attention to the body’s response, and never forcing an increase in concentration if discomfort arises.

Side-by-Side Overview

Key Takeaways for Readers

Both authors converge on several shared principles:

Start low and increase gradually. Neither author recommends jumping to a high dose immediately. The body’s reaction guides the dosing process.

Water quality matters. Tap water containing chlorine or fluoride can neutralize chlorine dioxide and reduce efficacy.

Temperature matters. Lukewarm water at body temperature reduces discomfort and the risk of cramping.

Chlorine dioxide is oxidative, not accumulative. Both authors note that chlorine dioxide breaks down quickly in the body, leaving behind oxygen, water, and a small amount of sodium chloride (salt).

The douche is a supporting therapy, not a standalone cure. Both authors recommend combining vaginal application with oral protocols for systemic benefit.

Testimonials

Testimonial 1: UTI Symptoms Relieved Within Two Hours Using Activated MMS

“I have used MMS for years. This is my number ONE go-to for symptoms of UTI. I used to race to the store to get the little red pills that bring on relief from the burning sensation of having to urgently pee.

Here’s what I do at the FIRST SYMPTOM of burning in the bladder/vaginal area: I make two 3-drop glasses of activated MMS. I dilute each with 1/2 cup water. One glass I drink, the other I put into a reusable douche bottle and rinse the vagina.

A perfect douche bottle is made by Summers Eve. It is reusable after you throw out the solution that comes in it. If you don’t have a douche bottle, just splash the prepared MMS around in the vaginal area.

I have staved off many pending UTIs using this method. The relief is immediate within 2 hours, usually with only ONE TREATMENT.

We had a lady guest at our home who had already been through two rounds of antibiotics for a severe UTI and was feeling the miserable symptoms coming on again. I instructed her with this method (including splashing the vaginal area), and I received a letter from her a few days later saying that she was completely healed of the symptoms of UTI following this protocol.”

Testimonial Source

Testimonial 2: PCOS Cyst Rupture Bleeding Stops After MMS Use

“This is a very miraculous experience that I just HAD to share with everyone willing to read this!

My Daughter has PCOS and had a huge cyst on her ovary rupture. It caused such bad internal hemorrhaging that my Daughter fainted from blood loss at the hospital.

The hospital gave her a blood transfusion, Metformin, blood clotting factor medication, and birth control to try and stop the bleeding, ALL of which failed!

We took her home, gave her an MMS douche and her bleeding stopped completely!

Her cyst shrank from the MMS, her periods became normal, and she has never resumed bleeding ever since!!!!

Praise GOD for MMS!!!!!!”

Testimonial Source

Testimonial 3: BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS

“I have had recurrent bacterial vaginosis on and off for about 6 years. Antibiotics used to help until I became resistant to them. Then starting a year and a half ago, I developed BV again and this time absolutely nothing would help – neither antibiotics nor natural cures. But using MMS as a douche (3 ml) for about 2 months cured it.”

Testimonial Source

Testimonial 4: CERVICAL CARCINOMA ELIMINATED

“I was diagnosed with hpv16 high grade dysplasia with cin 2/3 with carcinoma lesions on May 6. The doctor caught it on accident. I was told she could clearly see the abnormalities and was concerned. I started right away with mms/DMSO douching twice a day. I got out weird looking tissue for 1.5 weeks but kept doing it until my leep procedure on May 18th. When she went in to do the procedure she commented on how confused she was because she could not see anything when she knew last time she did. She took a large biopsy to be sure since she was so confused. Just got my results back today and it was clear of all abnormal cells, totally benign. She said she knows what she saw during the colposcopy and she was very confused by the results of the leep. I was not confused. I knew what I had been doing and that it worked. Just wanted to share my story.”

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Testimonial 5: SYSTEMIC CANDIDA AND VAGINAL CANDIDA CONTROLLED AND ELIMINATED

(Translated from Italian)

“For about 15 years I have suffered from vaginal thrush that comes and goes. In practice there are months that it is present and months that it is not there at all. I have had tests on everything and more, I have changed several doctors but the result is always the same, the therapy is always the same which alleviates the symptoms but the problem does not disappear. I have been using CDS for a year and candida has never shown itself this year. Now during the holidays, children at home for a while I stopped the CDS and promptly the candida reappeared. This time I did the vaginal protocol with the CDS and to speed up I used the bulb instead of the bag, after a week of vaginal washing 2-3 times a day the candida disappeared completely. I continued to douche for a few more days until pieces of the vagina stopped coming out. The photos are the minimum they came out much better every wash I did.”

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☝🏻☝🏻Images referenced in the testimonial.

Testimonial 6: HPV CURED

(Translated from German)

“Hello 🙋‍♀️, I had leukemia 6 years ago, full program including stem cell transplant, after that I felt fine. Just a few smaller construction sites. HPV positive and pap smear always borderline shortly before conization. Sometimes 4a, sometimes 3D1

I took CDL (CDS) douches and today my gynecologist called and said Pap 1, hpv negative 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 I’m sooooo happy”

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Testimonial 7: HPV CURED

(Translated from Spanish)

“I am a 52-year-old woman, it turns out that 4 years ago in a routine examination with my gynecologist, my result was HPV. Human papillomavirus, grade 2 lesion, they had to perform a leep cone on me to remove the damaged tissue, since then I preferred to douche with CDs for 4 months, then I returned to the consultation again after those 4 months and the result was impressive I was healthy, I didn’t have any injuries, since then I take a douche once a week.”

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Testimonial 8: OVARIAN CYST ELIMINATED

(translated from Italian)

“I wanted to tell you that after two months of protocol A, even interrupted at times, protocol C was impossible for me due to the timing, and 4 applications of protocol V (vaginal douche), the 3 cm ovarian cyst that had been diagnosed and almost certainly required surgery, given the dense nature, disappeared to the great amazement of the doctor who could not explain it. Thanks group ❤️”

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Testimonial 9: CERVICAL CANCER AND HPV ELIMINATED with CLO2 AND ESCAROTICS

First message: 5/3/2024

“I have an “in progress” success story that I am excited to share, and I am seeking advice as I proceed..

Last month (4/3) I was diagnosed with HPV 16 and CIN 3 cervical dysplasia by an OBGYN. They wanted me to do an immediate LEEP procedure, which I had zero interest in..

After a LOT of reading I began a treatment plan of weekly acupuncture (4/6, 4/9, 4/16, 4/23, and 4/30), taking IC3+DIM 2x daily (starting 4/12), and douching with MMS-1 (5 drops in 500 ML of water on 4/26, and escalating up to 30 drops as of yesterday 5/2).

Today was day #8 of MMS-1 flushes and my 12th MMS-1 treatment during that time period. I have not taken any internally.

Today I went in for my first escharotic treatment (topically applied bloodroot and zinc chloride.....

The midwife took photos of my cervix to show me and said she was blown away by how good it looked for a CIN-3 diagnosis -- She said it presented like the cervix of a woman who had been treated with 5-6 escharotic treatments! I told her about MMS, and this group, and she asked me to send her all the information.

The inflamed cells on my cervix are now isolated to a tight circle around the cervical opening, the rest of my cervix looks beautifully pink, no dysplasia presenting anywhere outside one small central region.

While I couldn’t see what the diagnosing OBGYN could see, I was diagnosed with CIN-3, which means the dysplasia covers over 2/3 of the epithelial tissues. What I saw today in the photos was closer to 20-25% (I would guess a reduced CIN-2 or CIN-1)

I believe with all my heart the MMS-1 is causing this rapid healing, and that I will be HPV and dysplasia free by my follow up appointment with my OBGYN in August!.......

I will be sure to post an update as things progress! Thanks for any advice you may have.”

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2nd update message

“My CIN 3 Is gone. 13 MMS douche treatments and 9 escharotics treatments. Latest colposcopy came back atypical NO DYSPLASIA and it seems no HPV, but I’ve written back to clarify if the HPV is gone as well as it’s not mentioned in the pap report at all! It worked!!!!! No LEEP procedure! I did it! Thank you to this group for the information I gathered here to start my path!”

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Here’s the link directly to this person’s website and article that she wrote about it. https://sovereignliving.com/how-i-healed-hpv-16-and-cervical-dysplasia-naturally-no-leep-procedure-no-vaccine/

Testimonial 10: PERIORECTAL FISTULA HEALED

“I had a fistula after an periorectal abscess a few years ago. Doctors and surgeons said it’ll never heal without surgery. After I used an enema with distilled water several times to clear the rectum and lower colon, I used a 15 / 15 drops dose in an enema and douched with that several times. It killed the bacteria preventing healing and the fistula sealed up on both ends, inside and outside. It’s been sealed ever since. This product IS a “miracle””

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