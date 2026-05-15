Curious’s note: I don’t have a hot tub, but I’m occasionally asked how to use chlorine dioxide to treat and maintain one. I should have written this article long ago, but my priority is typically centered on helping people get well, so recreational uses of chlorine dioxide like this usually remain on the back burner. For all of you who have a hot tub, this guide should provide everything you need to keep your hot tub safe, clean, and chemical-free, and you might even be able to achieve what can be accomplished with the bath protocol by using your hot tub. You can always visit the CLO2 Substack Protocol Archive to review all the different protocols for utilizing chlorine dioxide for health.

If you’ve ever stepped out of your hot tub with itchy skin, red eyes, or that unmistakable chemical smell clinging to your hair, you already know the downside of conventional sanitation. Traditional chlorine and bromine have been the go-to chemicals for decades, but they come with a significant cost: they react with organic matter, eg. body oils, lotions, and sweat, to form disinfection byproducts (DBPs) including trihalomethanes (THMs) and haloacetic acids (HAAs), compounds classified as probable human carcinogens with long-term exposure. The irony is hard to miss: the chemicals meant to keep you safe may also be exposing you to low-level chemical hazards every time you soak. [1, 2]

Enter chlorine dioxide (ClO₂), a well-established industrial and municipal water treatment agent that is now finding a strong foothold in residential and commercial hot tub care. It eliminates pathogens with powerful, selective chemistry, penetrates biofilms that chlorine simply cannot reach, and does so without generating the toxic byproducts that make conventional sanitizers problematic. This article walks you through the science, the practical how-to, and the safety profile of using ClO₂ to keep your hot tub pristine with no chemical residues. [1, 3]

What Is Chlorine Dioxide?

Despite its name, chlorine dioxide is not chlorine. It is a distinct chemical compound, ClO₂, a yellow-green gas dissolved in water that acts as a selective oxidizing agent rather than a chlorinating agent. This distinction matters enormously. Chlorine works by chemically substituting itself into organic molecules, which is exactly what creates harmful DBPs. ClO₂ works differently: it pulls electrons from microbial cell walls and intracellular components, disrupting membranes and causing cellular contents to leak, killing the organism without bonding to organic compounds to form chlorinated byproducts. [3, 4]

ClO₂ has been used in municipal drinking water treatment since the 1940s and is EPA-approved as a primary and secondary drinking water disinfectant. It is also used extensively in food processing, pulp and paper manufacturing, medical device sterilization, and industrial cooling water systems, all contexts where both efficacy and safety margins are rigorously regulated. [2, 5, 6]

The Science: ClO₂ in Water Treatment

ClO₂’s profile in water purification is impressive across several dimensions:

Broad-spectrum efficacy: Kills bacteria (Legionella, E. coli, Pseudomonas), viruses, fungi, and protozoa: including Cryptosporidium parvum, which is highly resistant to standard chlorine treatment [5, 7]

Minimal DBP formation: Research confirms that ClO₂ treatment alone does not produce significant amounts of THMs or HAAs, the most-regulated and health-concerning disinfection byproducts [1]

pH independence: Remains highly effective across a pH range of 4–10, while chlorine’s germicidal efficacy drops sharply above pH 7.5, a critical advantage in hot tubs where pH naturally drifts [3]

Biofilm penetration: ClO₂ is uniquely effective at disrupting established biofilms, the slimy microbial communities that colonize pipe walls, jets, and filter channels. Chlorine disinfects water but largely cannot eradicate embedded biofilms [7, 8]

Lower required dosage: Its high oxidative efficiency means effective disinfection is achieved at lower concentrations than chlorine, reducing chemical load on users and the environment [3, 9]

Why Hot Tubs Are a Unique Challenge

Hot tubs are, microbiologically speaking, some of the most demanding water systems to sanitize. Several factors conspire against easy water maintenance:

Heat degrades sanitizers rapidly. Chlorine dissipates far faster at 100–104°F (38–40°C) than it does in a cold pool, often requiring constant replenishment

Jets and plumbing are biofilm incubators. The warm, dark, moist interior of pipes, jets, and filter housings is an ideal growth environment for Legionella pneumophila, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Mycobacterium avium: pathogens responsible for hot tub lung, skin infections, and Legionnaires’ disease

High bather load per gallon. A hot tub holds a fraction of the water a pool does but may host the same number of people. Body oils, sunscreens, and organic matter overwhelm sanitizer residuals quickly

Biofilm accumulates faster than most owners realize. Residential hot tubs need a deep clean every 4–6 weeks; commercial or frequently used tubs every 2–4 weeks

How to Use ClO₂ in Your Hot Tub

There are two primary ClO₂ product formats available for hot tub use: pre-formed tablets (such as Safrax SPA-CLO2) and two-part liquid kits (sodium chlorite + acid activator). Each has advantages depending on your usage pattern and precision needs.

**Any links to products are for your information. I do not make any money off of these links and I do not do affiliate programs.

Format 1: Safrax SPA-CLO2 Tablets

Safrax tablets are a convenient, pre-dosed, solid format. Each tablet releases ClO₂ directly into the water and is rated for use in water up to 80°C (176°F), well above normal hot tub operating temperatures. No other chemicals are required; ClO₂ at 1–3 ppm functions as an all-in-one sanitizer and does not measurably affect water pH.[3, 10]

General Dosing Guidelines (Safrax Tablets):[10, 11]

Hot Tub Size Reference Chart (Safrax Tablets)**:[11]

Note: Each Safrax SPA-CLO2 tablet weighs approximately 1 gram. Dosages above are expressed in grams = number of tablets.

Application instructions:

Add tablets directly to the water in several locations (not just one spot), with the circulation pump running [11] Keep the pump running for at least 10 minutes after dosing [11] For best results, dose in the evening or at night. ClO₂ is photosensitive and degrades under UV/sunlight [4, 11] You can enter the water immediately after treatment at maintenance doses

Format 2: Two-Part Liquid Kit (Sodium Chlorite + Acid Activator)

The two-part liquid system generates chlorine dioxide on demand through a chemical reaction. This format gives greater flexibility and precision for users who want to dial in exact concentrations. The most common formulation uses:

Part A: 25% Sodium Chlorite (NaClO₂) solution

Part B: 4% Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) or 50% Citric Acid

The Guide To Buying ClO2 Kits

The activation reaction: sodium chlorite + acid → ClO₂ gas released into solution.

Activation Protocol:

Combine Part A and Part B in a 1:1 ratio in a small, non-metallic container (glass preferred) Allow the mixture to activate for 1–3 minutes; the solution will turn yellow-green as ClO₂ gas is generated Add the activated solution to the hot tub water immediately, distributing it across the surface with the pump running

Liquid Kit Dosing Chart

Actual yield varies by product concentration. Always verify with your product’s label or manufacturer calculator. Use test strips rated for ClO₂ to confirm residual ppm after dosing.

Low Concentration Test Strips

Initial Deep Clean vs. Ongoing Maintenance

Deep Clean (New Setup or Periodic Reset)

When starting fresh or resetting a neglected hot tub, the priority is eliminating established biofilm from the plumbing system before beginning a maintenance routine:

Pre-treat with a degreaser/soil-break product: add to warm, circulating water and run jets for 30–60 minutes to loosen oils, scale, and embedded organic matter from pipes and jet nozzles Drain the hot tub completely and rinse surfaces Refill and add a shock dose of ClO₂ (5 ppm) with the lid open and jets running for 20–30 minutes Drain again if heavily contaminated, or proceed directly to the maintenance routine if the tub was in reasonable condition Test the water with ClO₂ test strips before first use

Ongoing Maintenance Routine

At a maintained residual of 1–3 ppm ClO₂, the water is considered potable; no additional algaecides, clarifiers, pH adjusters, or other chemicals are needed under most conditions. This dramatically simplifies your chemical cabinet.

ClO₂ vs. Traditional Hot Tub Sanitizers

Safety Considerations

ClO₂ has an excellent safety record at the concentrations used in water treatment and spa maintenance, but it is a potent oxidizer in concentrated form and must be handled with care:

Ventilate during treatment. Keep the hot tub lid fully open when dosing with tablets or activated liquid to allow any off-gassing ClO₂ to dissipate safely

Wear gloves and eye protection when handling concentrated liquid components (sodium chlorite and acid activator). Both are corrosive at working concentrations

Store tablets away from sunlight, heat, and moisture. A cool, dry cabinet is ideal; exposure to light or humidity degrades product quality

Never mix Part A and Part B directly without dilution into a large water volume. The concentrated reaction releases ClO₂ gas rapidly and can be irritating to airways at close range

Do not mix ClO₂ products with chlorine, bromine, or other oxidizers without manufacturer guidance; this can cause unpredictable chemical reactions

Test water before use. Use ClO₂-specific test strips to confirm residual is at or below 3 ppm before entering the water

Environmental and Cost Benefits

Beyond user safety, ClO₂ holds real environmental advantages:

No chloroform formation. Unlike chlorine, ClO₂ does not react with organic matter to produce chloroform or other persistent organochlorine compounds[3]

Cleaner breakdown. ClO₂ degrades primarily to chlorite and chloride ions; far less environmentally persistent than the complex organochlorine residues from conventional chlorine treatment [3]

Lower long-term cost. Because ClO₂ requires no companion chemicals, functions at lower doses, and does not require frequent water replacement to manage chemical imbalances, total operating costs are reduced over time [3]

Fewer water changes. Effective biofilm control and cleaner chemistry mean water stays in balance longer, reducing water waste

References

1 . Yang X, Guo W, Lee W. Formation of disinfection byproducts upon chlorine dioxide preoxidation followed by chlorination or chloramination of natural organic matter. Chemosphere. 2013 Jun;91(11):1477-85. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653512015159

2. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Water. (2020, June). Disinfectants and disinfection byproducts rules (Stage 1 and Stage 2): What do they mean to you? (Report No. EPA 815-R-20-005). https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-06/documents/dbpr_plain_english_guide_final_508.pdf

3. Scotmas Group. (2025, March 4). The science behind chlorine dioxide disinfection. Scotmas. https://www.scotmas.com/knowledge-base/the-science-behind-chlorine-dioxide-disinfection/

4. Jiang Y, Qiao Y, Jin R, Jia M, Liu J, He Z, Liu Z. Application of chlorine dioxide and its disinfection mechanism. Arch Microbiol. 2024 Sep 10;206(10):400. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00203-024-04137-7

5. PureLine Treatment Systems. (2024, December 17). Chlorine dioxide water treatment: The future of water purification. PureLine. https://www.pureline.com/chlorine-dioxide-water-treatment-is-the-future-of-water-purification/

6. De Nora. (2025, October 22). The role of chlorine dioxide: Evaluating water treatment options, an engineering perspective on disinfection technologies for municipal water systems. De Nora. https://denora.com/en/newsroom/learn-with-us/the-role-of-chlorine-dioxide

7. Jefri UHNM, et al. A systematic review on chlorine dioxide as a disinfectant. J Med Life. 2022 Mar;15(3):313-318. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9015185/

8. Gagnon, G. A., Rand, J. L., O’Leary, K. C., Rygel, A. C., Chauret, C., & Andrews, R. C. (2005). Disinfectant efficacy of chlorite and chlorine dioxide in drinking water biofilms. Water Research, 39(9), 1809–1817. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.watres.2005.02.004

9. Scotmas Group. (2023, November 21). Chlorine dioxide vs. chlorine: Which one is better for water treatment? Scotmas. https://www.scotmas.com/knowledge-base/chlorine-dioxide-vs-chlorine-which-one-is-better-for-water-treatment/

10. Safrax. (2023). Dosage for hot tubs [Dosage chart]. Safrax Chlorine Dioxide. https://safrax.com/wp-content/uploads/Safrax-Clo2-Dosage-for-HOT-TUBS.pdf

11. Safrax. (n.d.). SPA-Clo2 chlorine dioxide tablets (5 x 100 grams / 1.1 pound). Safrax Chlorine Dioxide. https://safrax.com/product/spa-clo2-chlorine-dioxide-tablets/