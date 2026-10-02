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Lina's avatar
Lina
Oct 2

Which supplement form of magnesium is best? Sorry, I probably missed the scientific name, but when I went to pharmacy, I figured I should know what to ask for.

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Patricia Meyers's avatar
Patricia Meyers
Oct 2

Big blessings to you for this article. Last week I had chemo port removed. Had stage 3 Colorectal Cancer. Received chemo 2 separate weeks & 30 Radiation treatments. I have this magnesium in the powder form , taste nasty 🤢 , therefore it goes untouched. Open to suggestions to improve taste or mask it entirely 🙏🏻please. I'm a senior widow living alone and doing the utmost I can with Naturals now.

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