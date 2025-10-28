The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Froste's avatar
Jack Froste
4d

Great report.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
4d

Thank you, CO, as usual, generous and relevant.

Towards universalizing the Universal Antidote and Magnificent Magnesium.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture