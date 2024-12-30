Introduction

Welcome to Module 2 in this first unit, Introduction to Magnesium in Human Health. In this module, we’ll discuss the increasing prevalence of magnesium deficiency and insufficiency in modern populations, and how this poses a growing health concern. By the end of this module, you’ll have a deeper understanding of the factors driving this deficiency and its impact on public health.

The Role of Modern Diets in Magnesium Deficiency

One of the primary drivers of magnesium deficiency is the modern diet. In many developed countries, dietary habits have shifted dramatically towards higher consumption of processed foods, refined grains, and sugars, while the intake of whole, magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and legumes has decreased [1].

Processed foods have significantly lower magnesium levels due to the removal of nutrient-rich parts during production. For example, in the refining of grains, the wheat germ and bran, which are rich in magnesium, are removed to increase shelf life.

Similarly, the refining process of sugar eliminates parts of the sugarcane or beet that contain magnesium, leaving behind a nutrient-poor product [2]. This refinement strips away the natural magnesium content, contributing to widespread deficiencies in populations that rely heavily on processed foods.

Processed foods contain significantly less magnesium than their whole-food counterparts, making it difficult for many individuals to meet their daily magnesium requirements. It has been reported that an estimated 68% of the US adults do not consume the recommended daily intake of magnesium through their diet [3].

Impact of Soil Depletion and Agricultural Practices

Another contributing factor to magnesium deficiency is the decline in soil quality. Modern agricultural practices, including the use of synthetic fertilizers and monocropping, have led to nutrient depletion in the soil, reducing the magnesium content of the food we eat [4].

Monocropping and intensive farming practices focus on growing the same crops year after year on the same land, which rapidly depletes soil nutrients, including magnesium.

Without the natural replenishment of nutrients through crop rotation or fallow periods, the soil becomes exhausted over time [5]. This leads to lower magnesium levels in the crops grown on these soils.

Imbalanced fertilization practices also play a role in magnesium depletion. Many synthetic fertilizers are rich in nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium but often do not contain magnesium. Excessive use of potassium in particular can interfere with the plant’s ability to absorb magnesium, exacerbating the problem [6]. Additionally, the use of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers can contribute to soil acidification. In acidic soils, magnesium becomes more soluble and is leached away from the root zone, especially in sandy soils, further decreasing its availability to plants [7].

Reduced organic matter in soil due to intensive tillage and monocropping practices also negatively impacts magnesium availability. Organic matter helps retain nutrients like magnesium, and its reduction can limit the soil’s capacity to hold onto these nutrients [5].

Medications and Chronic Diseases Impacting Magnesium Absorption

Medications are another factor contributing to magnesium deficiency. Certain drugs, such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and diuretics, can either inhibit magnesium absorption or increase magnesium excretion, making it difficult for individuals on these medications to maintain adequate magnesium levels.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are widely used to reduce stomach acid in conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb magnesium. Long-term use of PPIs has been associated with hypomagnesemia (low serum magnesium levels), as these drugs reduce gastric acidity, which is essential for magnesium solubility and absorption in the intestines [8].

Studies have shown that patients on long-term PPI therapy can experience significant reductions in magnesium absorption, leading to symptoms like fatigue, muscle cramps, and cardiac arrhythmias. Research has found that up to 19% of long-term PPI users experience hypomagnesemia [9].

Diuretics, particularly loop and thiazide diuretics, are commonly prescribed to manage conditions like hypertension and heart failure, but they can increase urinary excretion of magnesium. These medications act on the kidneys to remove excess water and sodium but inadvertently also promote magnesium loss through urine. Studies indicate that chronic use of diuretics can lead to up to a 60% increase in magnesium excretion [10]. Prolonged use of diuretics without adequate magnesium replacement can contribute to long-term magnesium depletion, manifesting as muscle weakness, cramps, or more severe conditions like arrhythmias.

Magnesium Insufficiency in Clinical Practice

Despite the prevalence of magnesium deficiency, it is often overlooked in clinical practice. Many healthcare providers may not regularly assess magnesium levels unless a patient is showing specific symptoms. However, mild magnesium insufficiency may still contribute to various health issues, even if symptoms are not immediately apparent [10].

One of the challenges in addressing magnesium deficiency is the reliance on serum magnesium levels as an indicator of magnesium status. While serum magnesium is commonly measured, it only reflects about 1% of the total body magnesium. Most magnesium is stored in bone and tissues, so serum levels may remain normal even when there is a significant deficiency in the body [11]. This means that many individuals with subclinical magnesium deficiency go undiagnosed, as their serum magnesium levels fall within the normal range.

Because serum magnesium does not provide an accurate picture of intracellular magnesium or the total body magnesium status, relying solely on this test can lead to a failure in recognizing low magnesium levels in patients. Studies suggest that magnesium deficiency is often present even in patients whose serum levels are considered normal [12]. Advanced testing, such as measuring magnesium levels in red blood cells, ionized magnesium, or performing a magnesium loading test, can provide a better indication of true magnesium status [13].

Failure to accurately assess magnesium deficiency can delay treatment and worsen outcomes, particularly in patients with conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and osteoporosis, where magnesium plays a critical role. Routine assessments for magnesium status should include consideration of clinical symptoms, dietary intake, and the potential limitations of serum magnesium testing [14].

Conclusion

In this module, we’ve explored several factors driving magnesium deficiency and insufficiency, including dietary changes, agricultural practices, and the effects of medications and chronic diseases. Addressing these factors is critical for improving patient outcomes. In the next module, we’ll discuss why magnesium is so vital for healthcare providers to consider in clinical practice.

References:

1. Fiorentini D, et al. "Magnesium: Biochemistry, Nutrition, Detection, and Social Impact of Diseases Linked to Its Deficiency." Nutrients. 2021 Mar 30;13(4):1136.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8065437/

2. Tarleton EK. Factors influencing magnesium consumption among adults in the United States. Nutr Rev. 2018 Jul 1;76(7):526-538. doi: 10.1093/nutrit/nuy002. PMID: 29878243.

https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article-abstract/76/7/526/5033819

3. King DE, Mainous AG 3rd, Geesey ME, Woolson RF. Dietary magnesium and C-reactive protein levels. J Am Coll Nutr. 2005 Jun;24(3):166-71.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/07315724.2005.10719461

4. Guo, W., et al. Magnesium deficiency in plants: An urgent problem. Crop J. 2016, 4, 83–91.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S221451411500121X

5. Belete, T., Yadete, E. (2023). Effect of Mono Cropping on Soil Health and Fertility Management for Sustainable Agriculture Practices: A Review. Journal of Plant Sciences, 11(6), 192-197.

https://www.sciencepublishinggroup.com/article/10.11648/j.jps.20231106.13

6. Cakmak, I. Magnesium in crop production, food quality and human health. Plant Soil 2013, 368, 1–4.

https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s11104-013-1781-2.pdf

7. Ishfaq M, et al. Physiological Essence of Magnesium in Plants and Its Widespread Deficiency in the Farming System of China. Front Plant Sci. 2022 Apr 25;13:802274.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/plant-science/articles/10.3389/fpls.2022.802274/full

8. Gröber U. Magnesium and Drugs. Int J Mol Sci. 2019 Apr 28;20(9):2094. doi: 10.3390/ijms20092094.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6539869/

9. Srinutta T, et al. Proton pump inhibitors and hypomagnesemia: A meta-analysis of observational studies. Medicine (Baltimore). 2019 Nov;98(44):e17788.

https://journals.lww.com/md-journal/fulltext/2019/11010/proton_pump_inhibitors_and_hypomagnesemia__a.112.aspx

10. Klaus Kisters, Uwe Gröber. Magnesium and thiazide diuretics. Magnesium Research. 2018;31(4):143-145.

https://www.jle.com/en/revues/mrh/e-docs/magnesium_and_thiazide_diuretics_314470/article.phtml

11. Elin RJ. Re-evaluation of the concept of chronic, latent, magnesium deficiency. Magnes Res. 2011 Dec;24(4):225-7.

https://www.jle.com/download/mrh-291127-18086-re_evaluation_of_the_concept_of_chronic_latent_magnesium_deficiency-476023-u.pdf

12. Workinger JL, Doyle RP, Bortz J. Challenges in the Diagnosis of Magnesium Status. Nutrients. 2018 Sep 1;10(9):1202.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6163803/

13. Witkowski M, Hubert J, Mazur A. Methods of assessment of magnesium status in humans: a systematic review. Magnes Res. 2011 Dec;24(4):163-80.

https://hal.inrae.fr/hal-02647715/document

14. Al Alawi AM, Majoni SW, Falhammar H. Magnesium and Human Health: Perspectives and Research Directions. Int J Endocrinol. 2018 Apr 16;2018:9041694.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5926493/

Image Attributions: Image 1, Image 2, Image 3