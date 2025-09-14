Over the past 7 years, I have produced three short videos in an effort to help people find and know God. God desires that every human be restored to their rightful place. That place was lost long ago, but God has provided a Way of restoration. It is critical that every person at least have a chance to know and understand how to be restored, and these videos explain how.

Please watch them. No one knows how long they have before there will be no other chance.

Knowing God Personally

Where is God in Tragedy

Evidence for God’s Existence