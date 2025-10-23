The Curious Substack

Chris Jack
11h

I perform a RIC Protocol 2 times per day. My protocol includes 5 min of occlusion followed by 5 minutes reperfusion. I repeat that 4 times. I do in when I wake up and before I go to bed

Mouzer
11hEdited

I have been doing RIC, initially 5x5 for 4 days, then 4 or 5 RIC X 5 min every other day for 32 days. Have been using the same arm. I noticed I can stay longer on the seated eliptical and am not wiped out after. So that might be a result. I don't expect quite the same result as RIC every day. This is more about protection as I age. As the benefits apparently continue for a while, I figured every other day would work giving about 80% benefits.

