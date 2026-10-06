Learn to eliminate disease.

I’ve spent hundreds of hours over the last seven years learning everything I can about the universal antidote, chlorine dioxide. I’m giving all of that away for free. No strings attached. It’s a gift from me to you with blessings in Jesus name.

You can find everything you need and more in my Substack Chlorine Dioxide Archive and also on The Universal Antidote website where you can find a free training course and The free Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide.

Substack CLO2 archive: https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/chlorine-dioxide-protocols-archive

Free CLO2 Training Course: https://theuniversalantidote.com/the-universal-antidote-course/

Free Ultimate Guide To Chlorine Dioxide: https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/v1.5.1-mob-The-Ultimate-Guide-to-Chlorine-Dioxide.pdf

This Substack is my part of my work and mission. My goal is to help people get well and let others experience God's love, grace, and mercy through my work. Blessings in Jesus Name. —Curious Outlier