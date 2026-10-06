The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

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Debbie's avatar
Debbie
Oct 6

May God bless you richly Mr. Curious!!!🙏❤️

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
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Alan Fogle
Oct 6

Thank you Curious for your kindness. I will pray in faith that the Lord will bless you 10 fold.

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