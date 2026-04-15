The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
19h

Thanks for (re)posting this. Great work.

Reply
Share
Aznasimage's avatar
Aznasimage
17h

A reminder of how far you (we) have come! You experienced the pain and toil of denial, denouncement and, thank God, delivery.

Thank you does sound small when following a gift as great. Praise God's work through your willing hands.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture