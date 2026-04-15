If you have been following this series on Forbidden Chlorine Dioxide Documentaries, archived here and here, you should have a good understanding of what led up to my first introduction to Chlorine Dioxide around 2015. To recap: when I first heard about MMS, also known as Chlorine Dioxide, I thought it was snake oil at best and a toxic poison at worst.

The Missionary That Changed it All

It was a conversation with a long-term missionary in Africa that changed my mind. He had used Chlorine Dioxide to help literally tens of thousands of African people overcome many different kinds of infectious diseases, and even a number of diseases of unknown origin. After my second conversation with him, I embarked on a three-year investigative journey. Six months into that investigation, I knew I was going to have to produce a documentary about this remarkable substance, which was extremely effective, inexpensive, and readily available to just about anyone willing to put in the effort to obtain it.

I completed the research portion of the documentary from August 2017 through December 2019. Once the script was finished, I spent the next 12 months producing the video portion. Final touches were completed by January 31, 2021, and the full version was released on February 1, 2021.

What Motivated Me

From the beginning, I had two clear goals in mind for this documentary. First, I wanted to produce something that explained the science behind Chlorine Dioxide and presented solid, credible evidence for both its safety and its efficacy. Second, and just as importantly, I wanted to give viewers enough balanced information to evaluate Chlorine Dioxide for themselves and make their own informed decision about whether they would want to use it. There is a great deal of propaganda surrounding this substance, and I did not want people to simply be scared away before they ever had a chance to look at the actual evidence.

An Inspired Title

Several people have asked how I came up with the title. Remarkably, it was NASA that provided it. Late in production, I was still struggling to find a good title. After some serious prayer and asking the Lord for guidance, I “stumbled” upon an article from a NASA journal called “Spinoff.” That entire story can be read in a previous article I published here.

Once the documentary was completed and released, I was inundated with messages, emails, and comments from people asking how to use Chlorine Dioxide. It was then that I realized I had made an oversight by not including some kind of educational course to help people learn how to safely make and use it. From February 2021 through February 2022, I worked on producing a free training and education course that continues to be offered to the public at TheUniversalAntidote.com.

Blessed by Wonderful Volunteers

Thanks to so many amazing volunteers, the documentary has been translated into over 25 languages since its public release and is also available as a voiceover in nine languages, including Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Just recently, a Farsi subtitle version was released with the help of yet another wonderful volunteer.

The English version of the documentary has been watched over 3 million times, and tracking views across all language versions is simply too much to keep up with. The English version of the free training course has been completed by over 300,000 people. Please, everyone who has taken the course, don’t hide the seed. Cast it far and wide!

All versions can be accessed through the links below:

MULTIPLE LANGUAGES

COMPLETE VOICE NARRATION DOCUMENTARY AND FREE COURSE AVAILABLE IN:

🇱🇷 ENGLISH ➡️Begin⬅️

🇪🇸SPANISH ➡️Comenzar⬅️

🇩🇪GERMAN ➡️beginnen⬅️

🇮🇳HINDI ➡️शुरू करें⬅️

🇮🇳TELUGU ➡️ప్రారంభం⬅️

🇸🇬🇱🇰TAMIL ➡️தொடக்கம்⬅️

🇮🇳KANNADA ➡️ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಿ⬅️

🇮🇳MALAYALAM ➡️ആരംഭിക്കുക⬅️

DOCUMENTARY WITH SUBTITLES AVAILABLE IN:

🇦🇱ALBANIAN 🎞️ Filmit 🎞️

🇧🇷BRAZILIAN-PORTUGUESE 🎞️ Filme 🎞️

🇨🇳CHINESE 🎞️ 电影 🎞️

🇭🇷CROATIAN 🎞️ Film 🎞️

🇨🇿CZECH 🎞️ Filmová 🎞️

🇳🇱DUTCH 🎞️ Film 🎞️

🇪🇪ESTONIAN 🎞️ Filmi 🎞️

🇫🇷FRENCH 🎞️Film🎞️ 🎞️Film🎞️

🇬🇷GREEK 🎞️ Ταινία 🎞️

🇮🇱HEBREW 🎞️ סֶרֶט 🎞️

🇮🇩INDONESIAN 🎞️ Film 🎞️

🇮🇹ITALIAN 🎞️ Film 🎞️

🇳🇴NORWEGIAN 🎞️ Filmfilm 🎞️

🇵🇱POLISH 🎞️ Film filmowy 🎞️

🇸🇰SLOVAK 🎞️ Filmový film 🎞️

🇷🇴ROMANIAN 🎞️ Film 🎞️

🇷🇺RUSSIAN 🎞️ Фильм 🎞️

🇮🇷FARSI 🎞️ Film 🎞️

Watch the full documentary below: