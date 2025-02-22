In this week’s CLO2 article, I want to share the story of how I named the documentary “The Universal Antidote.” If you read through to the end of the article, there's a little game for you.

My research for this project began in 2017, and by mid-2020, I was well into finalizing the script. This period coincided with the so-called “pandemic,” which led to an unexpected turn of events in my personal life.

An Unexpected House Guest

During this time, my nephew, then a student at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, found himself stranded at my home. His father (my brother) was stationed overseas, and the Naval Academy had imposed travel restrictions, prohibiting students from leaving the continental United States. As a result, my home became his only viable option for accommodation.

While my nephew was staying with me, I shared the script for the documentary, and over the course of about a month, we brainstormed ideas for a title. Our dinner table discussions yielded perhaps two dozen decent options, but none of them captured the essence of what I wanted to convey to the audience.

Then, one day in July 2020, while driving, I was listening to a series of articles I had downloaded from the internet as part of my ongoing research on Chlorine Dioxide. These articles came from a now-defunct NASA journal called “Spinoff.” As the voice reader announced the title of one article, “A Universal Antidote,” I was immediately intrigued.

At first, I didn’t realize the article was referring to chlorine dioxide (CLO2). I might have completely missed this connection had I not spent the past three years immersed in researching nearly all the published literature I could find on the subject. How I had overlooked this particular article during those three years of research is beyond me, but I’m incredibly grateful I didn’t miss it that day.

The Discovery of Alcide

The article proceeded to mention a “commercial product” referred to as “a universal antidote,” called Alcide. At that moment, I recognized the significance of this piece. It was discussing the first patented chlorine dioxide product and the company that produced it. The article delved into various applications, including industrial and medical uses. Here are a couple of notable quotes from the article:

"The special properties of the Alcide formulation, which has been approved by U.S. regulatory authorities, enable it to destroy mold and fungus, as well as bacteria and viruses, with minimal harm to humans, animals, or plants." [1]

"NERAC conducted a computer search of more than a dozen databases and uncovered scores of applications, among them the treatment of viral, fungal, and bacterial infections in animals; treatment of human skin diseases; disinfection and sterilization of medical facilities..." [1]

At the end of the article, it mentioned a human trial. It stated,

"...England researchers are meeting success in human clinical trials treating herpes and other sexually transmitted diseases with appropriate Alcide formulations.” [1]

If It’s Good Enough for NASA

By the end of the article, I knew I had stumbled upon the perfect title for the documentary. I reasoned that if NASA could call it a “universal antidote,” then I could justifiably name my work “The Universal Antidote.”

The Suppression of a Remarkable Substance

Over the past three to four decades, Big Pharma has seemingly done its utmost to keep this remarkable substance—and others like it (e.g., DMSO)—from public awareness. Media outlets have disseminated propaganda, instilling fear in people who desperately need to know about this substance. Meanwhile, authorities have taken legal action against those who dare to promote this substance as a potential treatment for COVID-19 or a host of other ailments it can address.

The Tide is Turning

Over the past four years, the unethical conduct of government organizations, medical health authorities, the media, and the pharmaceutical industry has become apparent to those willing to impartially examine the evidence. It is my hope that some positive outcomes can emerge from these challenging times.

Encouragingly, more individuals within media, healthcare, and government are becoming aware of these issues. Each person can make a difference by speaking out and standing up for what is right. As we move forward, it’s crucial to prioritize medical freedom and human medical autonomy, always ensuring fully informed consent.

The Universal Antidote and Suppressed Solutions

Chlorine Dioxide, the universal antidote, is one of many beneficial medicines that have been banned, censored, and subject to propaganda campaigns. Ironically, the very reasons for its suppression—being cheap, safe, and highly effective—should be the reasons we advocate for it loudly and proudly.

Thank you for reading this far. Now, let’s play a little game. Depending on your age, you might remember a children’s magazine called Highlights. One of its popular features was the hidden pictures game, which I always loved. Can you find the hidden picture in the image at the top of this article? Don't let it startle you once you see it. It's the reality of big Pharma.

