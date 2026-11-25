I always knew I needed a backup plan. Websites can go down, links can disappear, and content can be removed from the web. I wanted the information I had spent years putting together to remain available—not just on a website, but in a form you could download, save, print, and keep for yourself.

That’s why I created The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide. Long before the recent cyberattack brought down my website, this free guidebook was already my backup plan: a way to put the core material directly in your hands, rather than make access dependent on a single website.

In this video, I’ll show you how to use the clickable navigation to move through the included training course. Save a copy, and you’ll have the guide’s written content available even when the website isn’t. Linked videos and other online resources still require internet access and depend on those platforms remaining available, but they are redundant across multiple systems and complete erasure is extremely unlikely.

The Ultimate Guide To Chlorine Dioxide can be downloaded in the mobile and printable version below the video.

If you do not have a PDF reader, you can download the Adobe PDF Reader for Mobile, or if using a PC, download the viewer from the Adobe PDF Reader download page.

(The downloads may take several moments to load after opening)

Backup Location Links

Blessings in Jesus’ Name,

Curious Outlier