The Real Cure

Big Pharma gives us drugs,

that rarely bring a cure.

They start you off with one,

then more to come…for sure.

They have to list the side effects,

which are a mile long.

They say them really, really fast,

so that you can’t catch on.

It starts when you’re an infant,

and don’t even have a clue,

that it’s poison that’s injected,

which causes autism, too.

And once you’re in their clutches,

it’s there you stay for good.

Until you’ve served your purpose,

like useless eaters should.

You know, there is a better way,

if you will take the time,

to learn about a substance.

(That’s why I make this rhyme.)

This substance, It can safely heal,

almost everything.

And when it is used properly,

healing it will bring.

It’s quickly and easily made a home,

with clear, precise instructions.

A Universal Antidote,

by Curious Human Productions.

Read: Chlorine Dioxide for Beginners

Watch The Universal Antidote Documentary