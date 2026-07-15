The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lindsay Moore's avatar
Lindsay Moore
1d

Hi Curious! First, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do to educate others about CDS. I am an avid user of CDS for myself, my family and my pets. I use the maintenance protocol in their water using just sodium chlorite drops. I am wondering if you have come across the no virus theory with Tom Cowan/Andy Kaufman/Alec Zeck et al? There are books such as Can You Catch a Cold? Or What Really Makes You Ill ? Or Contagion Theory… that go into great detail disproving germ theory including these dog “diseases”. I absolutely believe that CDS is a vital tool in the toolbox for situations like these but dis-ease is not what we have been told. Essentially Parvo is a state or condition brought on by a variety of possibilities, such as nutritional deficiencies from kibble, stress, or the initial stripping of a puppy from a perfect nutritional source (i.e. mothers milk) and shocking the system with dog food out of a bag. Anyway I just thought I would mention this for anyone that wants to do more research. When you realize what disease is, or isn’t, then you realize the dangers of vaccines as well.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Curious Outlier and others
Alecia Lynn's avatar
Alecia Lynn
1d

Works for all animals including us. Healthy chickens, goats, cows, horses dogs cats. I used in a stray cat who was close to death. Set the water out and she drank like she knew what it was. Kept coming back for the special water. She was eating in three days and a healthy happy kitty. Always use if trailering my horses to shows. Always use if community has a "bug" going around as a preventative for family. Been using over 20 years...Hasn't killed me yet..;)

Reply
Share
7 replies by Curious Outlier and others
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture