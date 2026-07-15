Introduction and Overview

This is a multi-phase CDS (chlorine dioxide solution CLO2 — 3000 ppm) that was developed by a dog rescuer that has had tremendous success with treating Parvo and a few cases of Distemper. This dog rescuer who is based out of Mexico, states that since they started using this protocol five months ago, they have not lost any cases of Pavo, but you have to be absolutely militant and disciplined with the protocol from day 1. If you need help, Phoenix has generously given her telegram username. Just reach out if needed. @Phoenix5440

Thank you Phoenix for sharing this protocol and helping me develop it so that others can benefit. 🙏🏻

This protocol is designed for puppies 4 weeks to 6 months old, inspired by a combination of the malaria and cancer protocols. The idea is a hard, fast initial hit followed by sustained lower dosing to keep the treatment active in the system.

Notes

Make sure to isolate infected pups from other animals and contain them to a small area to prevent spread.

Wash hands after every dose. Pups will get saliva or mucus on themselves and they can carry it around spreading to surfaces. It won’t affect us we have immunity by the age of 12. We get it as kids too but it’s not deadly for us. But for other vulnerable animals it’s important to clean after and make sure to throw out syringes and anything else. Don’t reuse. Don’t share any equipment with other animals.

Do not fast puppies ever. That’s death for a sick puppy. DON’T stop doses and Do encourage them to eat small bits of food as often as possible to help get their hunger back. The CDS will still help. Once they recover, and are eating regular meals, take the one hour breaks with CDS after they eat but not while they are severely ill and coming out of the lethargy.

Phase 1: Crisis Dosing (First 3 Hours)

2.5kg or under. 0.25ml to 0.5ml of CDS mixed with 1ml water, given every 30 minutes for up to 3 hours. Depends on the severity - if caught late. Use the higher dose.

5kg to 7kg 0.5ml to 1ml CDS in 1.5 to 2ml of water.

Larger pups: increase by 0.5ml increments up to 1.5ml, diluted in 5-8ml water, same 30-minute schedule

Goal: get lethargic pups standing again — With a good outcome, this should happen by hour 3, sometimes even in last-minute cases

Phase 2: Sustained Dosing (Next 8 Hours)

Switch to a diluted stock: 20ml CDS in 1 liter of water

Give hourly doses from that dilution — 1ml to 10ml depending on pup size

This continues for 8 hours after the pup is standing or Phase 1 is complete

Key Rules Throughout Treatment

Never fast the puppy — you consider fasting dangerous for a sick pup

Never stop or pause doses during the acute phase

Encourage small, frequent food intake throughout to rebuild appetite

Once eating normal meals and stabilized, resume the “1-hour gap after eating” rule you normally follow

Crate/home hospital rest for the first 2 days post-recovery — pups will overexert and set back recovery if allowed to move freely

By day 3, pups are typically back to normal activity but don’t let them go full free range yet. Keep them on lower activity than usual to help ensure recovery - but their energy levels will have returned by this point.

Maintenance Phase (2+ Weeks)

Continue CDS dosing for a minimum of 2 weeks after recovery

Reasoning: parvo-recovered pups can still shed the virus afterward, and extended CDS exposure clears it from the system and halts shedding.

Observed Recovery Markers

Stool firms up within 6-7 hours of starting treatment

Energy returns, but needs to be restrained via crate rest

Full normal energy by day 3, no more need to crate rest them, but keep their activity lower than normal while they are still healing. 5 days max should be fine.

Applying This to Distemper

Same basic structure — the 3-hour crisis dose to “kick-start the fight,” but you’d increase the follow-up sustained dose to be higher and faster than the parvo maintenance phase, since distemper progresses slower but has worse long-term neurological effects and higher fatality if not addressed aggressively.

Notes From Phoenix About CLEANING and Disinfecting After Parvo and Distemper Infection

Parvo can live outside of the body for many years afterwards! It’s extremely important to clean all surfaces with CDS, carpets sofas, door knobs light switches etc.. AND spray all and any grass spots, patio spots, etc where the animal went to the bathroom with a CDS dilution. It wont kill your grass and it’ll get rid of any bacteria in the soil. Clean all surfaces by spraying with CDS dillution leaving for 10 mins and wipe away. Sofas and carpets - spray with appropriate dillution youve pre tested and either let air dry (just mist it, no need to heavily soak it) and vaccum after 10 mins. Repeat once this with parvo IF youre nervous. If the pup wasn’t ever on the couch or drooling on it and no one wiped their hands on the sofa after handling the pup, once is sufficient.

These are public health suggested cleaning protocols for ridding shelters of Parvo after they’ve had an infection- they use 5% to 10% chlorine bleach dilution but that limits what you can clean. CDS is safe for any surface, including sofas and carpets. I use usually a 10% to 15% dillution of CDS. Test first in a spot unseen and use lightly. I mist carpets and sofas, dog beds etc, hard surfaces I’m more liberal with spraying. Any grass, or dirt areas the pup went to the bathroom in, need to be sprayed down throughly.

5 days straight, at night after the sun goes down, I use fertilizer spray attachment for the hose, only I use pour in pure CDS. It mixes in the water and sprays it out directly. It’ll actually make your grass and plants grow faster and rid the soil of any parvo bacteria.

Distemper only survives outside of the body for up to 2 weeks. It’s a lot easier to clean. Only requires one night treatment of lawns, yard, patio and one treatment cleaning surfaces and floors in the house.

Signs and Symptoms of Parvo

Given how fast parvo can turn fatal, catching these earliest signs matters more than almost anything.

Earliest Signs (Often Subtle, Day 1)

Lethargy or unusual quietness — often the very first thing noticed

Loss of appetite or reduced interest in food

Fever (sometimes intermittent)

General depression or withdrawal from normal activity

As It Progresses (Days 1-3 of Symptoms)

Vomiting, often frequent and persistent

Diarrhea — starts watery, then often becomes bloody and foul-smelling

Abdominal pain or a bloated, tender belly

Dehydration from fluid loss (dry gums, skin that doesn’t spring back when gently pinched)

Severe/Critical Signs (Usually Day 1-4, Highest Risk Window)

Hypothermia (low body temperature) replacing the earlier fever

Weakness or collapse

Rapid heart rate, weak pulse, pale gums (signs of shock)

Difficulty breathing

Signs and Symptoms of Distemper

Earliest Signs (Days 10 to 14 After Exposure)

Watery green or yellow to pus-like eye discharge

Runny or mucousy nasal discharge (starts watery, thickens over time, yellow or green)

Fever, though it can be intermittent and easy to miss

Lethargy and low energy

Loss of appetite

Coughing

As It Progresses (Roughly Days 14 to 21)

Vomiting and diarrhea as the virus spreads systemically

Thickened paw pads and nose (“hard pad disease”)

Pneumonia or labored breathing in more severe respiratory involvement

Yellow green discharge from eyes and nose thick and constant

Warning Signs of Neurological Involvement (Can Appear 1-3 Weeks Later, Even After Apparent Recovery)

Muscle twitching, especially rhythmic jaw movements sometimes called “chewing gum” seizures, top of the head twitches on a timed pace, not stopping, sometimes this is only seen when pups are sleeping and involuntary, constant limb or head movement, waving constantly, raising paw off the ground constantly, some will lose control of their head and bag their heads as they sleep - this is more severe and leading to seizures

Tremors, circling, or pacing

Seizures ranging from mild jaw tremors to full-body convulsions

Limb weakness, incoordination (ataxia), or muscle stiffness

Partial or complete paralysis

If you need help, Phoenix has generously given her telegram username. Just reach out on Telegram if needed. @Phoenix5440