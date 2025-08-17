The Curious Substack

matt
2dEdited

This is really cool/ironic timing Curious because literally YESTERDAY I sent my friend a PDF by Dr Mercola on this same workout technique (restrictive blood flow band workouts). I've been researching it too, lately to help my friend workout without stressing his joints anymore than he has to, especially just starting out again. My friend is the guy who just kicked the booze and all kinds of other lifelong physical ailments which you featured in a substack 5 days ago. What great timing!

Another really "great timing" event I didn't mention in my testimonial about him also happened on his 21st day of Protocol C. He's a vinyl record head and loves music and wanted to meet people now that like vinyl records as he "rejoins society" as he put it. He's now looking for a better job he'd enjoy more, to supplement his income into retirement. You probably recall that on the 21st day of his Protocol C, he joined the gym. Next door to the gym a new record store had just opened a couple days before he joined it! It's run by the owner only, he has no employee's and hires bands and DJ's to play outside the store. My friend is a DJ and had a great conversation with the guy for over an hour about music history, records, nostalgia, etc, etc, and will probably end up working there in the store as well as DJ'ing! He's always wanted to do something he enjoys instead of boring menial jobs without fulfillment.

Too cool, things are really aligning for him. God Bless you brother!!

Don
2d

"Because RIC can mimic some of the benefits of exercise without physical strain,"

That got my attention 😀

