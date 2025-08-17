1× 0:00 -19:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Imagine being able to boost your endurance, sharpen mental clarity, protect your heart and accelerate your body’s recovery from stress or exertion. You can achieve all of this without lifting a weight, running a mile or even breaking a sweat. This may sound too good to be true but scientific advances are revealing a fascinating new frontier in wellness and performance enhancement. A routine that lasts mere minutes a day, requires no gym or special equipment, and is already being explored by elite athletes, patients, and researchers alike, could redefine how we think about fitness, longevity, and resilience. Curious? You should be, because the answer lies in a quiet revolution in health science that works from the inside out.

I first discovered this fascinating, evidence-based biohacking strategy while studying oxidative therapies like chlorine dioxide and ozone. These therapies are groundbreaking in their own right, and I’ve discussed chlorine dioxide extensively in other articles. What makes this particular strategy especially interesting is how it aligns with oxidative therapies by applying a controlled form of stress to the body. This stress triggers a cascade of beneficial biochemical and genetic responses that are scientifically shown to support and enhance overall health and even reverse injury and disease. So, what is this simple yet powerful technique? It’s called Remote Ischemic Conditioning.

Remote Ischemic Conditioning: A Breakthrough Beyond the Clinic

I’ve worked in healthcare for over 30 years, yet I had never come across this simple but incredibly effective procedure. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to learn everything about it. Over the past month, I’ve done a deep dive into the topic, and I’m excited to share what I’ve discovered through a series of articles.

Remote ischemic conditioning (RIC) is a non-invasive, deceptively simple technique involving intermittent restriction of blood flow to a limb using a device like a blood pressure cuff. This brief and repeated signaling of “controlled stress” awakens the body’s natural adaptive defenses. Originally developed to protect the heart and brain during surgery or after stroke, [1, 2, 3] recent findings suggest that RIC holds promise well beyond medical emergencies[1, 3].

For healthy people, RIC is proving to be a powerful yet underutilized tool for enhancing athletic performance, maintaining vascular health, boosting antioxidant defenses, and building systemic resilience. [1, 4, 5, 6, 7] This concept is supported by cutting-edge research in physiology, sports science, and cardiology, and it may well deserve a place in your health routine. [1, 7, 8] For those facing illness, RIC is showing even more remarkable effects, including supporting stroke recovery, reducing heart muscle damage during a heart attack and recovery, and protecting the liver and kidneys during procedures that put these organs at risk. These findings are only beginning to reveal the full potential of RIC, as research continues to explore its applications across numerous areas of health and disease.

1. Peak Performance: Enhancing Exercise and Training Through RIC

Increased Endurance and Strength

Endurance athletes, strength trainers, and recreational movers can all benefit substantially from regular use of RIC. Multiple controlled trials and sport science studies have demonstrated improvements in both aerobic and anaerobic performance across different levels of fitness. [3, 4, 8] Here’s how:

Increased Endurance and Strength

RIC challenges the muscles and cardiovascular system in a controlled way that resembles interval training, but without the physical strain. The temporary restriction of blood flow forces muscles to operate in a low-oxygen environment, prompting them to adapt by becoming more efficient at extracting and utilizing oxygen once flow is restored. Over time, this process can increase VO₂ max, improve muscular power, and delay the onset of fatigue during high-intensity efforts. For athletes, this can mean faster sprints, longer endurance, and more repeatable peak performances. [3, 8]

Improved Recovery and Reduced Damage

After intense exercise, the body naturally experiences inflammation and microscopic damage in muscle fibers. RIC activates protective biological cascades—reducing markers such as creatine kinase and interleukin-6—that can hasten muscle repair. By improving recovery times, RIC can allow for more frequent high-quality training sessions without risking overtraining or injury. [9, 10, 11]

Better Muscle Oxygenation and Energy Efficiency

RIC enhances microvascular function, increasing capillary density and responsiveness so that muscles receive oxygen and nutrients more efficiently during exercise. Studies have shown that athletes using RIC often experience lower accumulation of blood lactate, a marker of muscle fatigue, allowing them to sustain a higher intensity for longer periods. [3, 4, 12, 13]

2. Vascular Health and Cardiovascular Longevity

Our vascular system is much more than a pathway for blood; it’s like a highly organized network of highways made up of arteries, capillaries, and veins. These vessels deliver oxygen and nutrients to every part of the body, making them crucial for health across our lifespan, not just during exercise, but also when we’re at rest, sleeping, or dealing with everyday stress. Even for people without heart disease, keeping these vessels flexible, strong, and free of damage is essential. Remote ischemic conditioning (RIC) has become a promising tool in helping to maintain or even restore healthy function in these blood vessels. Instead of only treating problems after they occur, RIC gives the body a protective boost, acting as a preventive strategy to keep the vascular system running smoothly. Research shows it works by triggering natural repair and adaptation processes, giving healthy people a way to support long-term heart and vessel health before any symptoms ever show up. [15]

Endothelial Function Enhancement

One of the most important parts of our blood vessels is the endothelium, which lines the inner walls and controls how the vessels expand, contract, and react to changes in the blood flow. The endothelium releases important substances like nitric oxide that help regulate blood pressure and prevent damage to the vessel walls. Consistent use of RIC, sometimes called chronic RIC, performed regularly over days or weeks, has been shown to make this inner lining more responsive and effective. This means better regulation of blood flow, lower risk for blood clots, and reduced chance of developing high blood pressure or other vascular diseases. Scientific studies demonstrate that regular RIC not only protects the endothelium in people with existing problems, but can also strengthen this protective layer in people who are healthy, potentially lowering the risk of future heart or vessel issues by keeping circulation dynamic and adaptable. [15, 16]

Cardioprotective Adaptation

The heart and its connected vessels benefit from RIC in ways that are similar to those seen during cardiovascular exercise. When RIC is used consistently, even just a few times per week, it conditions the heart and blood vessels to withstand stress and potential injury. This conditioning effect acts as a kind of “soft armor,” helping to prevent age-related issues like stiffening arteries, high blood sugar, or metabolic syndrome. [4] Studies show RIC can lower markers of inflammation, improve blood vessel flexibility, and protect the heart’s muscle cells from damage. Importantly, these protective effects have been observed not only in people with heart disease but also in healthy individuals, suggesting that RIC is a valuable tool for building up resilience throughout the cardiovascular system, much like regular jogging, cycling, or swimming might do. [4, 14, 17, 18]

A Device That Mimics Exercise?

Because RIC works by applying brief, controlled periods of blood flow restriction and release, it “trains” the body to handle stress in much the same way that aerobic exercise does. In fact, some researchers call RIC “exercise in a device.” The process activates natural responses, such as increased nitric oxide production, which helps to relax and widen arteries. This effect makes blood flow smoother and reduces blood pressure. RIC also improves the flexibility and elasticity of artery walls, allowing them to better handle the everyday demands of living. On top of that, the method is known to reduce low-level inflammation throughout the body, a key factor in preventing heart attacks and strokes. Because it’s simple, safe, and doesn’t require physical exertion, RIC can benefit people who cannot exercise regularly, while giving athletes and healthy individuals an extra layer of cardiovascular protection. [4, 7]

3. Whole-Body Defense: Multi-Organ Protection in the Healthy

Remote ischemic conditioning (RIC) doesn’t just protect people during medical emergencies, it can also strengthen the body’s defenses in healthy individuals. When you use RIC, the brief and controlled restriction of blood flow signals your body to prepare for possible stress in the future. This “practice run” boosts the ability of vital organs like the heart, brain, kidneys, and liver to handle challenges such as low oxygen or reduced blood supply. Scientists believe RIC works by switching on natural protection systems in cells, improving blood flow, and boosting antioxidant levels that help reduce cell damage from stress and aging. The process also lowers inflammation and makes energy production in the cell’s “power plants,” the mitochondria, more efficient. Even though RIC mainly acts on one limb during the session, the benefits spread throughout the body as protective signals travel in the bloodstream to distant organs. Over time, these repeated sessions act like a whole-body “tune-up,” keeping tissues healthier, improving recovery, and possibly slowing the subtle loss of function that comes with age. For healthy people, RIC can be a proactive way to keep the body ready for unexpected challenges and to support long-term wellness. [17, 19, 20, 21]

Systemic Preconditioning

Each time you perform remote ischemic conditioning (RIC), your body responds as if it’s facing a minor challenge. The brief interruption of blood flow, usually by inflating a cuff around a limb, creates a short period where tissues receive less oxygen and nutrients. Although temporary and safe, the body interprets this as a signal to activate its defense systems. These adaptations are not limited to the limb under the cuff. Research shows that chemical messengers released into the bloodstream during RIC travel to distant organs such as the heart, brain, liver, and kidneys. This process “preconditions” the organs, essentially giving them a rehearsal for more serious stressors they might face later, such as reduced blood flow during surgery, dehydration, high-intensity exercise, or even injury. By practicing these stress responses in a controlled way, the body becomes more efficient at protecting cells, repairing damage, and maintaining function when confronted with actual threats. For healthy people, this means better preparedness for both predictable challenges, like heavy workouts, and unpredictable ones, like sudden illness or injury. [22, 23]

Increased Antioxidant Defense

One of RIC’s most impressive benefits is its ability to rapidly boost the body’s antioxidant defenses. Antioxidants are molecules that protect cells from oxidative stress, a type of damage caused by unstable molecules called free radicals. This is actually the same process that chlorine dioxide uses to enhance mitochondrial function. Left unchecked, oxidative stress contributes to aging, inflammation, and chronic diseases. RIC, like chlorine dioxide, stimulates the production of natural antioxidant enzymes such as superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase, and glutathione peroxidase. These are essential for neutralizing free radicals before they harm cellular components like DNA, proteins, and fatty cell membranes. Experimental studies have shown that even a single RIC session can significantly increase antioxidant activity in vital organs like the heart and brain within minutes. When the practice is repeated regularly, this protective effect becomes more consistent, creating a biochemical shield against daily hazards—ranging from air pollution and poor diet to intense physical exertion. For healthy individuals, this means RIC could help slow cell wear-and-tear associated with aging, improve recovery from exercise, and enhance long-term resilience to environmental stress. [24, 25, 26]

Stress Tolerance Boost

RIC functions much like other forms of adaptive training in the body. For example, a mild respiratory infection might encourage the immune system to produce stronger defenses, and regular strength training forces muscles to grow and adapt. In a similar way, the intermittent challenge of reduced blood flow during RIC teaches the body’s systems to cope better with stress. Over time, these “training sessions” improve how the heart, blood vessels, and metabolism respond to low oxygen (hypoxia), high energy demands, and inflammation. The result is an increased capacity to function effectively in situations that would normally strain the body—such as high-altitude environments, heavy endurance exercise, illness, or injury recovery. This adaptive improvement also extends to the microcirculation, improving nutrient and oxygen delivery directly at the tissue level. By building this physiological reserve in advance, RIC doesn’t just help you survive challenging conditions—it primes you to perform better and recover faster when those conditions occur. [27, 28, 29]

4. Accessibility: A Vital Tool for the Inactive or Chronically Ill

Accessible and Low-Risk

One of RIC’s major strengths is its simplicity. Sessions require only a blood pressure cuff and can be performed while sitting, reclining, or even working at a desk. This makes it an excellent option for elderly individuals, people recovering from injury or surgery, or those living with chronic conditions that limit exercise capacity. [30]

Ideal for Sedentary Populations or Rehabilitation

Because RIC can mimic some of the benefits of exercise without physical strain, it offers a stepping stone for people who struggle to engage in traditional fitness routines. Rehabilitation patients, for example, can maintain or improve vascular and muscular responsiveness even before they resume full activity. [31, 32]

A Bridge Back to Health

By stimulating protective systems and improving blood circulation, RIC can help ease the transition back into more active lifestyles. This makes it a valuable “on-ramp” for anyone aiming to regain fitness safely after illness or extended inactivity. [30, 33]

5. The Science Behind RIC’s Broad Effects

Cell survival signaling

RIC may appear rudimentary, but its remarkable power is rooted in physiology and the series of biological processes it sets into motion. When blood flow to a limb is briefly interrupted and then restored, the body interprets this event as a temporary but significant stress. This triggers survival signaling, especially through pathways like PI3K-Akt and MAPK, which promote cell repair and protect against death caused by stress or injury. These signaling networks help keep cells functioning and resilient during periods where oxygen and nutrient supplies may be threatened. [34, 35, 36, 41, 42]

Nitric oxide upregulation

At the same time, RIC prompts blood vessels throughout the body to release nitric oxide, a powerful molecule that widens arteries and improves circulation. Nitric oxide not only helps deliver oxygen more efficiently but also reduces oxidative stress, making tissues less likely to suffer damage during future challenges. The boost in nitric oxide is part of why RIC can improve blood pressure and vessel health—benefits usually seen with aerobic exercise. [37, 38]

Antioxidant defense enhancement

Biochemical messages sent during RIC also stimulate the production of antioxidant enzymes, including superoxide dismutase and glutathione peroxidase. These enzymes neutralize harmful molecules called free radicals, which can damage DNA, proteins, and cell membranes if left unchecked. By ramping up antioxidant defenses, RIC gives cells better protection against daily wear and tear as well as the extra stress that comes from exercise, illness, or aging. [24, 25, 43]

Mitochondrial Hormesis

Another important aspect of RIC is its effect on the mitochondria, which are the cell’s energy production "power plants.” RIC helps mitochondria work more efficiently, reducing cell death and improving how tissues handle energy production, especially during periods of stress. This means organs like the heart and brain can function better and recover more rapidly after strain. [39, 40]

Final Thoughts: Lasting Wellness, Resilience, and Faster Healing

Remote ischemic conditioning stands out as a practical, research-backed method that can be easily integrated into just about any health maintenance routine. By harnessing the body’s natural ability to adapt, repair, and become more resilient, RIC offers wide-ranging benefits that support everyday wellness, not just for athletes, but for anyone seeking to safeguard their health, encourage restoration, and optimize physical and mental performance. Whether your goal is to stay energized, strengthen your body’s defenses, or recover swiftly from setbacks, RIC brings a unique and accessible approach to help you achieve lasting wellness, greater resilience, and faster healing.

RIC is not a “magic bullet,” but when applied thoughtfully and consistently, it represents a potent and safe method for enhancing both health and physical function without ever breaking a sweat. In a world obsessed with biohacks, RIC highlights a grounded and scientifically credible way to train not harder, but smarter.

This incredibly simple and powerful technique once confined to research laboratories and hospitals, remains strikingly unknown, even among most healthcare professionals. Now accessible to anyone interested in improving their health, resilience, and recovery, this article aims to shine a spotlight on this valuable practice, encouraging much wider recognition and adoption.

In the next article of this series on remote ischemic conditioning, I will go over the RIC protocol that has become the gold standard for research, application in personal wellness, and the protocol that I use every day.

References

1. Heusch G, et al. Remote ischemic conditioning. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2015 Jan 20;65(2):177-95.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4297315/

2. Murry CE, Jennings RB, Reimer KA. Preconditioning with ischemia: a delay of lethal cell injury in ischemic myocardium. Circulation. 1986 Nov;74(5):1124-36. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/epdf/10.1161/01.CIR.74.5.1124

3. Caru M, Levesque A, Lalonde F, Curnier D. An overview of ischemic preconditioning in exercise performance: A systematic review. J Sport Health Sci. 2019 Jul;8(4):355-369. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6620415/

4. Zhao W, Li S, Ren C, Meng R, Ji X. Chronic Remote Ischemic Conditioning May Mimic Regular Exercise:Perspective from Clinical Studies. Aging Dis. 2018 Feb 1;9(1):165-171. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5772854/

5. Shyu MY, Lee AY. Remote Ischemic Conditioning Improves Cardiovascular Function in Heart Failure Patients. Cardiol Res. 2024 Aug;15(4):309-313. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11349135/

6 . Caru M, Levesque A, Lalonde F, Curnier D. An overview of ischemic preconditioning in exercise performance: A systematic review. J Sport Health Sci. 2019 Jul;8(4):355-369. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6620415/

7. Chong J, Bulluck H, Fw Ho A, Boisvert WA, Hausenloy DJ. Chronic remote ischemic conditioning for cardiovascular protection. Cond Med. 2019 Aug;2(4):164-169. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7169952/

8 . Zhong Z, Dong H, Wu Y, Zhou S, Li H, Huang P, Tian H, Li X, Xiao H, Yang T, Xiong K, Zhang G, Tang Z, Li Y, Fan X, Yuan C, Ning J, Li Y, Xie J, Li P. Remote ischemic preconditioning enhances aerobic performance by accelerating regional oxygenation and improving cardiac function during acute hypobaric hypoxia exposure. Front Physiol. 2022 Sep 9;13:950086. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9500473/

9. Zihan F, Yanqing F, Ying W. The effects of different ischemic conditioning on strength training recovery. Biol Sport. 2025 Apr;42(2):237-248. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11963143/

10. Mieszkowski J, Stankiewicz BE, Kochanowicz A, Niespodziński B, Borkowska AE, Sikorska K, Daniłowicz-Szymanowicz L, Brzezińska P, Antosiewicz J. Remote Ischemic Preconditioning Reduces Marathon-Induced Oxidative Stress and Decreases Liver and Heart Injury Markers in the Serum. Front Physiol. 2021 Sep 6;12:731889. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8450527/

11. Kochanowicz M, Brzezinska P, Mieszkowski J, Kochanowicz A, Niespodzinski B, Surmiak M, Reczkowicz J, Borkowska A, Antosiewicz J. Single and consecutive 10-day remote ischemic preconditioning modify physical performance, post-exercise exerkine levels, and inflammation. Front Physiol. 2024 Nov 11;15:1428404. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11586381/

12. Sogorski A, Spindler S, Wallner C, Dadras M, Wagner JM, Behr B, Lehnhardt M, Kolbenschlag J. Optimizing remote ischemic conditioning (RIC) of cutaneous microcirculation in humans: Number of cycles and duration of acute effects. J Plast Reconstr Aesthet Surg. 2021 Apr;74(4):819-827. https://www.jprasurg.com/article/S1748-6815(20)30504-0/abstract

13. Kono Y, Fukuda S, Hanatani A, Nakanishi K, Otsuka K, Taguchi H, Shimada K. Remote ischemic conditioning improves coronary microcirculation in healthy subjects and patients with heart failure. Drug Des Devel Ther. 2014 Aug 27;8:1175-81 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25210440/

14 . Chong J, Bulluck H, Fw Ho A, Boisvert WA, Hausenloy DJ. Chronic remote ischemic conditioning for cardiovascular protection. Cond Med. 2019 Aug;2(4):164-169. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7169952/

15. Guo W, Ren C, Zhang B, Zhao W, Gao Y, Yu W, Ji X. Chronic Limb Remote Ischemic Conditioning may have an Antihypertensive Effect in Patients with Hypertension. Aging Dis. 2021 Dec 1;12(8):2069-2079. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8612623/

16. Xu R, He Q, Wang Y, Yang Y, Guo ZN. Therapeutic Potential of Remote Ischemic Conditioning in Vascular Cognitive Impairment. Front Cell Neurosci. 2021 Aug 3;15:706759. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8370253/

17. Zhou D, Ding J, Ya J, Pan L, Wang Y, Ji X, Meng R. Remote ischemic conditioning: a promising therapeutic intervention for multi-organ protection. Aging (Albany NY). 2018 Aug 16;10(8):1825-1855. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6128414/

18. Baffour-Awuah B, Dieberg G, Pearson MJ, Smart NA. The effect of remote ischaemic conditioning on blood pressure response: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Int J Cardiol Hypertens. 2021 Feb 23;8:100081.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7972960/

19 . Costa FL, Teixeira RK, Yamaki VN, Valente AL, Silva AM, Brito MV, Percário S. Remote ischemic conditioning temporarily improves antioxidant defense. J Surg Res. 2016 Jan;200(1):105-9. https://www.journalofsurgicalresearch.com/article/S0022-4804(15)00805-7/abstract

20. Alhashimi A, Kamarova M, Baig SS, Nair KPS, Wang T, Redgrave J, Majid A, Ali AN. Remote ischaemic conditioning for neurological disorders-a systematic review and narrative synthesis. Syst Rev. 2024 Dec 19;13(1):308. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11657452/

21. Zhan B, Zhu B, Hu J, Huang Q, Bao H, Huang X, Cheng X. The efficacy of remote ischemic conditioning in preventing contrast-induced nephropathy among patients undergoing coronary angiography or intervention: An updated systematic review and meta-analysis. Ann Noninvasive Electrocardiol. 2020 Mar;25(2):e12706. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31605431/

22 . Lim SY, Hausenloy DJ. Remote ischemic conditioning: from bench to bedside. Front Physiol. 2012 Feb 20;3:27. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3282534/

23. Yang J, Shakil F, Cho S. Peripheral Mechanisms of Remote Ischemic Conditioning. Cond Med. 2019 Feb;2(2):61-68. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7169943/

24. Costa FLDS, Teixeira RKC, Yamaki VN, Valente AL, Percário S, Brito MVH. Remote ischemic conditioning enhances heart and brain antioxidant defense. J Vasc Bras. 2020 May 8;19:e20190129. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8202165/

25. Ren C, Wu H, Li D, Yang Y, Gao Y, Jizhang Y, Liu D, Ji X, Zhang X. Remote Ischemic Conditioning Protects Diabetic Retinopathy in Streptozotocin-induced Diabetic Rats via Anti-Inflammation and Antioxidation. Aging Dis. 2018 Dec 4;9(6):1122-1133. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6284762/

26 . Camara-Lemarroy CR. Remote ischemic preconditioning as treatment for non-ischemic gastrointestinal disorders: beyond ischemia-reperfusion injury. World J Gastroenterol. 2014 Apr 7;20(13):3572-81. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3974524/

27. Xu Y, Wang Y, Ji X. Immune and inflammatory mechanism of remote ischemic conditioning: A narrative review. Brain Circ. 2023 Jun 30;9(2):77-87.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10419737/

28. Abbasi-Habashi S, Jickling GC, Winship IR. Immune Modulation as a Key Mechanism for the Protective Effects of Remote Ischemic Conditioning After Stroke. Front Neurol. 2021 Dec 9;12:746486. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8695500/

29. Pearce L, Davidson SM, Yellon DM. Does remote ischaemic conditioning reduce inflammation? A focus on innate immunity and cytokine response. Basic Res Cardiol. 2021 Feb 24;116(1):12. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7904035/

30. Tong Y, Lee H, Kohls W, Han Z, Duan H, Cheng Z, Li F, Gao J, Liu J, Geng X, Ding Y. Remote ischemic conditioning (RIC) with exercise (RICE) is safe and feasible for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients. Front Neurol. 2022 Nov 15;13:981498. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9706098/

31. Amorim S, Felício AC, Aagaard P, Suetta C, Blauenfeldt RA, Andersen G. Effects of remote ischemic conditioning on cognitive performance: A systematic review. Physiol Behav. 2022 Oct 1;254:113893. Full: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Samuel-Amorim-2/publication/361650563_Updated_version_-_Effects_of_RIPC_on_cognitive_performance/links/62c8a65100d0b4511040e25d/Updated-version-Effects-of-RIPC-on-cognitive-performance.pdf

32. Hess DC, Khan MB, Hoda N, Morgan JC. Remote ischemic conditioning: a treatment for vascular cognitive impairment. Brain Circ. 2015 Jul-Dec;1(2):133-139. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6135530/

33 . Han Z, Zhao W, Lee H, Wills M, Tong Y, Cheng Z, Dai Q, Li X, Wang Q, Geng X, Ji X, Ding Y. Remote Ischemic Conditioning With Exercise (RICE)-Rehabilitative Strategy in Patients With Acute Ischemic Stroke: Rationale, Design, and Protocol for a Randomized Controlled Study. Front Neurol. 2021 May 3;12:654669. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8126608/

34. Li J, Xuan W, Yan R, Tropak MB, Jean-St-Michel E, Liang W, Gladstone R, Backx PH, Kharbanda RK, Redington AN. Remote preconditioning provides potent cardioprotection via PI3K/Akt activation and is associated with nuclear accumulation of β-catenin. Clin Sci (Lond). 2011 May;120(10):451-62. https://doi.org/10.1042/CS20100466

35. Hausenloy DJ, Iliodromitis EK, Andreadou I, Papalois A, Gritsopoulos G, Anastasiou-Nana M, Kremastinos DT, Yellon DM. Investigating the signal transduction pathways underlying remote ischemic conditioning in the porcine heart. Cardiovasc Drugs Ther. 2012 Apr;26(2):87-93. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10557-011-6364-y

36. Walkowski B, Kleibert M, Majka M, Wojciechowska M. Insight into the Role of the PI3K/Akt Pathway in Ischemic Injury and Post-Infarct Left Ventricular Remodeling in Normal and Diabetic Heart. Cells. 2022 May 5;11(9):1553. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9105930/

37. Jankovic A, Zakic T, Milicic M, Unic-Stojanovic D, Kalezic A, Korac A, Jovic M, Korac B. Effects of Remote Ischaemic Preconditioning on the Internal Thoracic Artery Nitric Oxide Synthase Isoforms in Patients Undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting. Antioxidants (Basel). 2021 Nov 29;10(12):1910. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8750270/

38. Totzeck M, Hendgen-Cotta U, Rassaf T. Concepts of hypoxic NO signaling in remote ischemic preconditioning. World J Cardiol. 2015 Oct 26;7(10):645-51. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4620075/

39. Zhao Z, Zhang Z, Li X, Ding J, Li M. RIPC improves myocardial injury by promoting mitochondrial protection via the PGC-1α/Nrf2 pathway. J Biol Chem. 2025 Jun;301(6):108476. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40188946/

40. Lv J, Guan W, You Q, Deng L, Zhu Y, Guo K, Gao X, Kong J, Yang C. RIPC provides neuroprotection against ischemic stroke by suppressing apoptosis via the mitochondrial pathway. Sci Rep. 2020 Mar 24;10(1):5361. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7093414/

41. Chen Q, Huang M, Wu J, Jiang Q, Zheng X. Exosomes isolated from the plasma of remote ischemic conditioning rats improved cardiac function and angiogenesis after myocardial infarction through targeting Hsp70. Aging (Albany NY). 2020 Feb 18;12(4):3682-3693. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7066898/

42. Konstantinov IE, Arab S, Kharbanda RK, Li J, Cheung MM, Cherepanov V, Downey GP, Liu PP, Cukerman E, Coles JG, Redington AN. The remote ischemic preconditioning stimulus modifies inflammatory gene expression in humans. Physiol Genomics. 2004 Sep 16;19(1):143-50. https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/physiolgenomics.00046.2004

43. Monteiro AM, Couteiro RP, Silva DFD, Trindade Júnior SC, Silva RC, Sousa LFF, Santos DRD, Freitas JJDS, Brito MVH. Remote ischemic conditioning improves rat brain antioxidant defense in a time-dependent mechanism. Acta Cir Bras. 2021 Sep 3;36(7):e360707. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8428670/