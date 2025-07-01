For years, Dr. Mark Sircus spoke out against chlorine dioxide, writing at least one scathing article in which he claimed that it was a poison and should never be ingested. That article is no longer available on his website, but if you wish to read it, you can access it via the following link from archive.org: 2011 Anti-CLO2 Dr. Sircus Article. In the comments section of the article, you’ll find many testimonials from people who tried to reason with Dr. Sircus and persuade him to reconsider his position. Sometimes, it takes a personal crisis to change someone’s mind—and that is exactly what happened in this case.

In 2022, this healthy, highly recognized, and profoundly successful naturopathic physician became severely ill with what is commonly called COVID.

In his desperation, two friends who had recovered using chlorine dioxide reached out to him and sent him an MMS kit. He was quickly cured overnight by using chlorine dioxide. Afterward, Dr. Sircus watched The Universal Antidote documentary, reviewed scientific literature, and considered anecdotal testimonials. He is now an ardent advocate for the internal use of chlorine dioxide for health and disease treatment.

You can read his full testimonial in a post he wrote, which is linked below. The content of his post is also included at the bottom of this page, in case the original site is unavailable.

Dr. Sircus has gone on to write extensively about chlorine dioxide and publishes frequently about it and other health related subjects on his Substack and website.

Dr. Sircus’s Testimonial:

I can start by saying that I have been wrong about this simple, commonly used oxidant. However, I am pretty excited about being wrong because now I can be right.

I wrote against the use of MMS about ten years ago because I was writing a book about iodine, which has many anti-viral, antibacterial, and even anti-fungal effects as chlorine dioxide. My bias was that the body needs iodine, whereas chlorine dioxide was a foreign element – it would have some toxicity, but it turns out it would be safer than aspirin. I have been sick with Omicron for 11 days and threw the kitchen sink at the infection. So I will publish soon: 11 Days of Omicron Hell. Miserly without end for a mild virus! So I was desperate, and when two friends messaged me about their success with MMS and were willing to send some out to me, I bit down hard. Yesterday morning I made up a liter and sat down to take my first gulp. I was a bit nervous, afraid it might upset my stomach, but no. It went down as smooth as silk, and by the end of the day, I felt pretty addicted to its pleasantness. When I woke up my wife this morning, I walked in and started jumping up and down to show her she had her husband back. So I would say 80% better after one day of treatment. My friends used MMS upon first being exposed to a fully vaccinated COVID-infected friend of theirs. They altogether avoided the misery I suffered through. Within hours they were feeling good. You will read a lot online against MMS. Medical authorities violently reject it, but studies have shown its effectiveness against COVID. So you will read much more about this from me. Chlorine dioxide will be included in all my protocols. It is a no-brainer. It is simple and very inexpensive. And I think one can make it oneself at home. Every person with every disease needs to drink water. Still, because of the particular oxidant and oxygen properties of chlorine dioxide, you might as well, with zero risk, start including MMS in your water. It kind of violates the strict principle of my Natural Allopathic Medicine but so what. I started with Ivermectin for four days, but it did nothing. I feel like a million dollars as I write this to you. I am very excited and am scheduled to talk to Dr. George Gorgioiu from Cyprus. He published a scientific paper about its use against MRSA, a very nasty antibiotic hospital infection.

Abstract

Antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) infections currently claim at least 50,000 lives each year across Europe and the US alone, with many hundreds of thousands more dying in other areas of the world. In 15 European countries, more than 10% of bloodstream Staphylococcus aureus infections are caused by methicillin-resistant strains (MRSA), with several of these countries seeing resistance rates closer to 50%.1 Moreover, while the number of antibiotic-resistant infections is on the rise, the number of new antibiotics is declining. Therefore, new, novel treatments of AMR’s must be sought. This is the research premise – using natural substances to eradicate MRSA that do not create further resistance. Chlorine dioxide used in vitro has been our main focus of this research, as it was the most effective compared to other natural substances tested.