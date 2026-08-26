Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Curious note: I have now been performing remote ischemic conditioning on myself daily for just over a year. What started as a curiosity born from my research into oxidative therapies has become one of the most consistent, evidence based habits in my entire health routine. I am not alone in this. A growing number of readers of this Substack have written in to tell me they have picked up the same simple, five cycle cuff protocol and stuck with it for weeks, months, and now, for some, over a year. We are, in a very real sense, a small self experimenting community, testing a low cost intervention that mainstream medicine has been sitting on for decades. What we are about to explore today may be the single most important reason yet to keep doing it.

Where This Series Has Taken Us So Far

If you are new here, a quick recap will help. I first introduced remote ischemic conditioning (RIC) as the no cost, simple home therapy that medical and biohacking experts ignore. That article covered how brief, repeated cuff based blood flow restriction triggers systemic protective signaling, boosts endurance and antioxidant defenses, and conditions the cardiovascular system in ways that mimic exercise. From there, I laid out the exact home protocol I use daily: five cycles of five minute cuff inflation at 200 mmHg followed by five minutes of release.

I then went deeper into specific applications. I explained how RIC acts as natural miracle grow for the brain by driving BDNF production. I showed how it functions as a workout and recovery solution for athletes and everyday movers. I also described how it can serve as a surgery shield that protects the heart, brain, kidneys, and other organs before and after operations. I explored more provocative territory too, including a theoretical case for RIC as a natural approach to erectile dysfunction rooted in nitric oxide and endothelial function, and even a mechanistic idea connecting RIC to your body’s own structured water production at the vessel wall. Across every article, one theme keeps coming back. RIC does not just protect the vascular system. It actively reshapes it making it better. Today, we take that theme to one of its most important points so far.

Why Building New Circulation Is So Important

Here is the idea I want you to think about. What if your body could grow its own detour around a blocked or narrowed blood vessel, without a surgeon, a stent, or a scalpel? This is not science fiction. It is called collateral circulation, and it is one of the most underappreciated survival mechanisms built into human physiology.

Collateral vessels are small, pre existing connections between nearby arteries that normally carry very little blood. A recent, comprehensive review describes them as “unique, naturally occurring endogenous bypass vessels that provide alternative pathways for oxygen delivery in obstructive arterial conditions and diseases.” [1] When a main artery narrows or closes off, whether from plaque buildup, a clot, or an old injury, these dormant channels can enlarge and take over. They slowly reroute blood around the blockage to keep the downstream tissue alive.

The clinical evidence for this protective effect is strong and growing. A 2025 meta-analysis pooling 41 studies and more than 10,000 stroke patients found that good collateral circulation was significantly associated with a favorable outcome, with a pooled odds ratio of 1.67. [2] In the heart, a large nomogram based study of patients with acute ST elevation heart attacks confirmed that a well developed coronary collateral network is a “crucial protective mechanism,” and identified factors such as prior coronary disease and blockage location as strong predictors of who develops these lifesaving vessels. [3] Older but still foundational data back this up further. Patients with well developed coronary collaterals tend to have smaller heart attacks, better long term survival, and fewer complications than patients whose collateral networks never developed. [4] The same holds true in the brain, where a person with strong collateral flow can experience a major arterial blockage and still walk away with minimal damage, while someone with poor collaterals suffers a devastating stroke from the exact same blockage.

This is exactly why the question of whether RIC can build new collateral circulation is not a minor technical detail buried in a journal. It may be one of the most important discoveries in preventive vascular medicine of our time. It suggests that a person with an existing, silent narrowing somewhere in their coronary or cerebral arteries, something many people carry for years without knowing it, might be able to grow a natural bypass around that narrowing before it ever causes a heart attack or a stroke. Instead of waiting for the crisis and then reacting with a stent or a clot busting drug, RIC raises the possibility of getting ahead of the crisis by upgrading your circulation while you still have time.

What the Science Actually Shows

Let’s look at what has been studied, what is being studied right now, and how strong the evidence is.

Cerebral collateral growth is the most established finding for RIC specifically. In a middle cerebral artery occlusion model, researchers found that RIC “enhanced collateral circulation, diminished early ischemic lesions, enlarged pial collaterals, and mitigated infarct volume.” It worked through the Akt-eNOS signaling pathway acting on the brain’s leptomeningeal anastomoses, the natural backup vessels that connect neighboring artery territories. [5] A related study found that limb RIC increases Notch signaling activity and directly promotes new vessel growth in the ischemic rat brain, meaning it does not just improve blood flow for a short time. It stimulates the structural growth of new vessel connections. [6]

Chronic, repeated RIC appears to drive real structural remodeling, not just a short lived boost in flow. A review of chronic RIC protocols found it capable of improving cerebral blood flow in chronic cerebral ischemia, likely by promoting angiogenesis, vascular remodeling, and collateral formation. This was backed by measurable increases in vascular markers and actual increases in vessel number and volume on advanced imaging. [7] A separate animal model of chronic reduced brain blood flow found that repeated RIC increased angiogenesis and increased circulating endothelial progenitor cells, the cells that help build new vessels, resulting in more vessels and less space between them. [8]

Human trials are now testing this idea directly. The ongoing RICAS trial is evaluating whether chronic RIC improves collateral status in stroke patients whose blockages come from large artery atherosclerosis. The trial explicitly frames RIC as a candidate for collateral augmentation as a secondary stroke prevention strategy, especially for people whose existing collaterals are poor to moderate. [9] This is no longer just a theory. It is being tested in real patients as a way to actively upgrade the brain backup circulation.

The heart shows encouraging, earlier stage, findings. A clinical study using cuff based RIC in patients undergoing cardiac catheterization found it “improved distal coronary perfusion pressure and rapidly increased distal coronary occlusive pressure thereby improving coronary collateral blood flow” within a single session. [10] Researchers studying coronary collateral growth broadly point to sustained shear stress, physical exercise, and repeated stimulus as the strongest known triggers for true vessel remodeling. [4] RIC fits squarely into that category of repeated shear stress stimulus, which is exactly why the chronic, daily practice matters far more than a single isolated session.

The mechanism ties it all together. Repeated restriction and release of blood flow triggers a systemic release of protective chemical signals. It activates endothelial pathways, especially Akt-eNOS and Notch, that over time promote both new capillary growth and the enlargement of pre existing collateral channels . [5, 6, 7] Because true vessel remodeling depends heavily on sustained, repeated shear stress rather than one exposure, this explains why chronic, day after day practice, such as a daily RIC session, shows far more structural benefit than a one time exposure ever could.

Why This Should Change How You Think About RIC

Step back and look at the full picture. Most people think of prevention in terms of avoiding damage: eat better, do not smoke, keep your blood pressure down. Those things matter enormously, but they are fundamentally defensive. What the collateral circulation research on RIC points to is something offensive. It is about actively building redundant infrastructure into your own circulatory system before you ever need it. It is the physiological version of digging a second well before the first one runs dry.

If you already carry risk factors for coronary or cerebral artery narrowing, and most people over 40 do, whether they know it or not, this may be the single most compelling reason yet to make RIC a permanent daily habit rather than an occasional biohack. The vessels you build today may be the exact ones that save your heart or your brain tissue on the day you least expect it.

The Protocol I Use Every Day

If you want to start doing this, here is the evidence based home protocol I laid out in detail in The Perfect Home Protocol for Remote Ischemic Conditioning. It is the same one I have personally followed for over a year.

Place a blood pressure cuff, manual or automatic, securely around your upper arm.

Inflate the cuff to at least 200 mmHg, or 50 mmHg above your systolic blood pressure, to fully restrict blood flow.

After five minutes, deflate the cuff completely and leave it deflated for another five minutes.

Repeat this cycle for a total of five sets.

Alternate arms daily, and avoid the protocol if you have peripheral vascular disease, a history of blood clots, severe hypertension, or poor limb sensation. (or proceed with caution and your own discretion)

That is it. Five sets, five minutes on, five minutes off, one cuff, no cost. RIC offers a way to trigger the same kind of protective vessel remodeling that has kept so many patients with strong natural collaterals alive through their worst cardiac and neurological events, and it offers a way to trigger it on purpose, safely, and for free, without waiting for a crisis to force your hand. The only question left is whether you are willing to make it part of your daily routine building the circulation that might one day save your life.

References

1. Faber, J. E. (2025). Collateral blood vessels in stroke and ischemic disease: Formation, physiology, rarefaction, remodeling. Journal of Cerebral Blood Flow & Metabolism. Advance online publication. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11904929/

2. Liu, H., et al. (2025). Collateral circulation significantly improves prognosis in cerebral infarction: A meta-analysis. American Journal of Translational Research, 17(6), 4546–4561. https://e-century.us/files/ajtr/17/6/ajtr0163891.pdf

3. Shao, H., et al. (2025). Predictors of coronary collateral circulation in patients with acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction: A nomogram-based approach. Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, 26(4), Article 26477. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12059742/

4. Meier, P., et al. (2013). The collateral circulation of the heart. BMC Medicine, 11, 143. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3689049/

5. Saito, M., Hoshino, T., Ishizuka, K. . Remote Ischemic Conditioning Enhances Collateral Circulation Through Leptomeningeal Anastomosis and Diminishes Early Ischemic Lesions and Infarct Volume in Middle Cerebral Artery Occlusion. Transl. Stroke Res. 15, 41–52 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12975-022-01108-2

6. Qin L, et al. Beyond Pharmacology: The Biological Mechanisms of Remote Ischemic Conditioning in Cerebrovascular Disease. Biomolecules. 2024 Nov 5;14(11):1408. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11592304/

7. Chong J, Bulluck H, Fw Ho A, Boisvert WA, Hausenloy DJ. Chronic remote ischemic conditioning for cardiovascular protection. Cond Med. 2019 Aug;2(4):164-169. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7169952/

8. Khan, M. B., et al. (2017). Chronic remote ischemic conditioning is cerebroprotective and induces vascular remodeling in a VCID model. Translational Stroke Research, 9(1), 51–63. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5750336/

9. Zhao ZA, Lv Y, Chen HS. Effect of RICAS (Remote Ischemic Preconditioning on Collaterals of Atherosclerosis Stroke): Rationale and Design. J Am Heart Assoc. 2025 Mar 18;14(6):e038570. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12132773/

10. Xu Y, Yu Q, Yang J, Yuan F, Zhong Y, Zhou Z, Wang N. Acute Hemodynamic Effects of Remote Ischemic Preconditioning on Coronary Perfusion Pressure and Coronary Collateral Blood Flow in Coronary Heart Disease. Acta Cardiol Sin. 2018 Jul;34(4):299-306. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6066945/