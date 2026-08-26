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Lo_retta's avatar
Lo_retta
4hEdited

I love that you have an at-home trick!

I've been using Kaatsu for a few years now (not continually, but I'm much more consistent with it now most days). Similar idea. But pricey (I have one from 2 generations ago...so not as pricey). Here's some published papers, which are fun to go through.

https://kaatsu.com/pages/published-studies-and-research

I'd bet similar things happening with your cuff solution.

It doesn't have to be done in conjunction with exercise. It can just be worn while going about daily things, including sitting and reading.

{And yes, sadly, I probably wouldn't do the at-home option due to laziness/tediousness}

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Don's avatar
Don
5h

How timely! I was about to do my daily RIC but decided to check email first.

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