In Part 1, we traced silver’s 6,000-year journey from Egyptian wound dressings to modern nanocrystalline burn dressings, explored how silver ions attack pathogens through multiple simultaneous mechanisms including membrane disruption, enzyme inhibition, and reactive oxygen species, and we put the argyria risk in honest historical context: 357 documented cases worldwide by 1939, the vast majority after years of heavy daily use, and not one documented case of organ damage.

Part 2 covers the hands-on details: what to buy, how to brew a quality batch, how to test it, and how to use it, with specific protocols for oral, topical, nebulized, wound care, water purification, and pet use.

Note: Please don’t buy anything until you have read all 3 parts of this series.

Let’s get into it.

Section 1: Equipment & Materials

You don’t need a laboratory. You need five things.

The Generator: Buy or Build?

Option A: Buy a pre-built unit

A quick note on pricing before diving in: I paid $50 for my first CS generator at a preparedness expo in 1998, and it has served me faithfully ever since. That price, however, no longer reflects today’s market. Here is what to realistically expect in 2026:

Table 1: Pre-built colloidal silver generator pricing (2026)

Typical CS Generators on Amazon

For most home users, an Amazon entry-level unit priced $100–$130 will do the job. Several kits on Amazon come with everything you need. If you want foolproof features like automatic PPM shutoff, built-in magnetic stirring, properly sized electrodes, and consistent voltage, budget $300–$440 for a top-tier system like SilverLungs. Look for units that output a controlled, low-voltage DC current (ideally 27–36V), include silver rods, and are rated for at least 99.9% silver electrode purity.

Option B: Build your own (well under $50)

This is genuinely simple, produces quality equivalent to entry-level pre-built units when done correctly, and the materials cost has barely changed over the past decades. This build is exactly the setup that I purchased in 1998.

My CS generator purchased in 1998 with original silver rods still being used

Here’s what you need:

3–4 nine-volt batteries wired in series (3 batteries = 27V; 4 batteries = 36V)

9V battery snap connectors (one per battery, available at any hardware or electronics store)

A small terminal block or alligator clips to connect wires to the silver rods

Two 6-inch rods of 99.9% (three-nines) pure silver ❗️This purity is non-negotiable❗️

A glass jar (8–16 oz), never plastic or metal

Wiring it: Connect your batteries in series (positive terminal to negative terminal, in a chain). Attach one wire to each silver rod via the terminal block or clips. The rods hang in the water without touching each other. A short circuit will prevent CS production and can damage pre-built units.

Safety Note: Avoid letting the silver rods touch while the circuit is live. No colloidal silver will be produced while they are in contact, since the current bypasses the water entirely. In a basic DIY battery setup, the main consequences are unnecessary battery drain and heat; in a pre-built unit with a boost converter, a sustained short can burn out a current-limiting resistor or protection diode and damage the device.

Silver Rod Specifications

Purity: 99.9% (three-nines) pure silver only. This is the single most critical material requirement. Lower-purity alloys (sterling silver, silver-plated, coin silver ) will leach copper, zinc, or nickel into your batch, producing a potentially toxic solution rather than a therapeutic one.

Rods are commonly sold as 12-gauge or 14-gauge wire or flat strips, in lengths of 6–12 inches.

Good sources: Amazon (search “99.9% pure silver wire colloidal silver”), SilverLungs.com, or jewelry and metal supply houses. Some vendors sell 99.99% (four-nines) pure silver, which is even better and worth choosing if the price difference is small.

Cost: A pair of rods typically runs $15–$25 and, with proper care, will last for years or even decades. I am still using the original rods from my 1998 generator.

Water: Distilled Only (❗️No Exceptions❗️)

Use distilled water exclusively. Here’s why this matters:

Tap water contains dissolved minerals (calcium, magnesium, and chlorides). These act as accelerants in the electrolytic process, pushing PPM up too fast and producing large, unstable particles rather than nano-sized true colloids.

Tap water minerals also react with silver to form silver chloride, a compound, not colloidal silver, which is poorly absorbed and far less effective.

Reverse osmosis (RO) water is a reasonable second choice but may still contain trace minerals. Distilled is the gold standard.

Do not add salt, baking soda, or any other additives. These shortcuts are used to speed up the process, but they degrade particle quality and are the primary reason home batches go wrong.

Tip: Purchase distilled water at any grocery store for about $ 1 per gallon. Store it in its original container away from sunlight. One gallon makes roughly eight 16-oz batches.

Complete Materials Checklist

Table 2: Complete materials checklist with costs

Total cost for the DIY build from scratch: approximately $40–$55.

Total cost for a basic pre-built unit + accessories: approximately $120–$160.

Section 2: Step-by-Step Production

Before You Start: Clean Everything

Wash your glass jar with hot water and a small amount of dish soap. Rinse thoroughly. Soap residue will contaminate your batch. Final rinse with distilled water. Clean your silver rods by wiping with a clean, dry cloth or fine-grade (0000) steel wool if there is any oxidation (dark tarnish) on the surface. Oxidation on the rods produces a darker, lower-quality solution.

Optimal Brewing Conditions

Water temperature: Slightly warm distilled water (around 80–100°F / 27–38°C) significantly improves particle quality and production speed. Warm the water gently in a stainless steel pot, or use a warm water bath to preheat the glass jar, then fill it with distilled water. Cold-distilled water produces very slow output and tends to yield higher ionic silver concentrations.

Target voltage: 27–36V DC. Higher voltage produces larger particles and faster but coarser output. Lower voltage (9–12V) is very slow and tends to be predominantly ionic.

Target PPM for most uses: 10–20 PPM. This range delivers effective antimicrobial activity without unnecessary silver loading.

Step-by-Step Production Process

Fill your glass jar with 8–16 oz of distilled water, warmed to approximately 80–100°F. Insert the silver rods so they hang parallel in the water, approximately 1–2 inches apart. They must not touch the bottom of the jar or each other. Connect the battery or generator. You will almost immediately see faint clouding or very fine bubbling near the positive (anode) rod. This is normal. Silver ions are being released into the solution. Stir regularly. Every 5–10 minutes, gently stir the water with a clean glass or plastic rod (never metal). This prevents localized concentration buildup around the rods and encourages uniform nano-particle dispersion. If you have a small magnetic stirrer ($15–$20 on Amazon), use it on its lowest setting. This is the single biggest quality upgrade you can make to home production and is well worth the modest investment. Brew time for 10–20 PPM: At 27–36V with warm distilled water, expect to reach 10 PPM in approximately 20–45 minutes and 20 PPM in 45–90 minutes, depending on your setup and water temperature. These are general ranges, and your specific setup may vary, so your TDS meter is your actual guide. Check PPM every 15 minutes once you approach your target. Stop at the target PPM. Disconnect the battery or generator immediately when you hit your target. Longer brews do not improve quality, and they increase particle size and can push you into high-ionic, lower-quality territory. Remove and rinse the rods. The anode (positive) rod will have developed a gray/black oxidation layer. Wipe it clean with a dry cloth before each new batch. Pour immediately into amber glass storage bottles using a clean glass funnel. Label each bottle with the date and PPM.

Safety Note: Do not pour CS into plastic containers for storage. Plastics, especially over time, can leach chemicals and degrade particle quality.

Signs of a Good vs. Poor Batch

Table 3: Quality indicators for colloidal silver batches

True Colloidal vs. Ionic-Only Silver

This is one of the most important distinctions in home CS production and one that frequently trips up new users.

Ionic silver consists of dissolved silver ions (Ag) with no actual particles. It has real antimicrobial activity but is rapidly neutralized by chloride ions in body fluids, including stomach acid, which limits its internal bioavailability.

True colloidal silver consists of actual nano-sized metallic silver particles suspended in water. These are more stable and more bioavailable internally, as confirmed by the Tyndall effect test described in the next section.

At 9V (single battery), most home setups produce predominantly ionic silver. At 27–36V with warm water and regular stirring, you produce a mixture of ionic and true colloidal , which is what most long-term users and experienced home producers consider optimal. The ions provide immediate surface-level activity while the particles provide sustained, broader action.

Long-term user tip: The ideal batch looks like very pale, clear apple juice held up to light. If it’s completely clear as water, you likely have mostly ionic silver; if it’s any darker than very pale yellow, your particles are getting too large, and your batch was over-brewed.

Section 3: Testing & Quality Verification

Never skip this step. Testing takes two minutes and tells you exactly what you have.

Test 1: TDS/PPM Meter

A TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) meter measures electrical conductivity in the water and converts it to a PPM reading.

Dip the meter’s probes into the finished CS (not into the brewing jar while the generator is connected, as this can damage the meter). Read the display. Your distilled starting water should read 0–2 PPM before brewing. A finished batch at target should read 10–20 PPM. Total Disolved Solids (TDS) Meter

⚠️ Important Limitation: A TDS meter measures conductivity, which primarily reflects ionic silver. It will underestimate the true concentration of colloidal (particle) silver. Use the TDS meter as a relative guide and as confirmation you’ve moved well above your baseline. Always combine it with the Tyndall test for the full picture.

Test 2: The Tyndall Effect (Laser Pointer Test)

This is the most useful home quality test available, and it costs almost nothing.

Take your finished CS into a darkened room or a closet. Shine a laser pointer (any color; red is most common and works well) through the side of the glass jar or bottle at eye level. If you see a visible beam of light tracking through the solution like a flashlight beam cutting through foggy air, you have true colloidal silver particles present. The particles scatter light (the Tyndall effect). If the solution is optically clear with no visible beam, you have predominantly ionic silver, which is still useful topically, but less effective for internal or nebulized use. A thick, bright, cloudy beam with visible swirling suggests particles that are too large. This batch was likely over-brewed or made with impure water.

Tip: A high-quality nano-particle batch will produce a faint, clean, distinct beam, not a blazing bright one. Think of it as a subtle glow, not a searchlight.

Test 3: Color Assessment

As a rule of thumb developed by long-term home producers:​

Clear/colorless → Predominantly ionic; very low true colloid content

Very faint yellow (like pale white wine) → Optimal nano-particle range; good quality

Golden yellow → Higher PPM or slightly larger particles; still usable topically, borderline for internal use

Orange/amber → Over-brewed; particles are large; not recommended for internal use

Gray/black or precipitate settling on the bottom → Failed batch; discard and thoroughly clean rods before the next attempt

Section 4: Optimal PPM Targets

Different applications require different concentrations. Lower PPM is appropriate for sensitive tissues; higher PPM for robust topical use or water purification.

Table 4: Recommended PPM ranges by application

⚠️ General Rule: More is not better. There is no evidence that concentrations above 20–25 PPM produce better outcomes for home use. This simply increases silver loading unnecessarily. Commercially available CS products range from 10 to 500 PPM, with the highest concentrations marketed for topical use only. For all internal use, 10–20 PPM is the well-established practical range used by experienced home producers.

Section 5: Application Protocols

5.1 — Wound Care & Infection

Applicable to: Cuts, abrasions, minor burns, infected wounds, post-surgical care, diabetic ulcers (as adjunct, always seek medical evaluation for diabetic wounds)​

Protocol:

Clean the wound with clean water first to remove debris. Apply 10–20 PPM CS directly to the wound surface using a clean dropper, spray bottle, or soaked gauze pad. For open wounds, soak a piece of clean gauze or a non-adherent dressing in CS and apply it directly over the wound bed. Secure with bandaging. Change the dressing and reapply every 8–12 hours, or when the dressing becomes dry. For infected wounds showing cellulitis, spreading redness, or systemic signs (fever, chills), it is wise to seek medical attention from a trusted provider. CS is supportive, not a substitute for expert evaluation of serious infection.

💡 Real-world tip: A small amber glass spray bottle filled with 10–20 PPM CS makes an excellent field wound spray. Keep one in your home first aid kit at all times. It’s one of the most practical everyday uses for home-produced CS.

Burn care: For minor burns (first-degree and superficial second-degree), CS-soaked gauze applied to the burn reduces microbial contamination and appears to support re-epithelialization, consistent with published clinical data on silver dressings. For serious burns, this is supportive first aid; seek emergency care immediately.​

5.2 — Nebulization (Lung, Sinus & Respiratory Infections)

Applicable to: Respiratory infections, bronchitis, sinus infections, pneumonia (as a supportive adjunct), lung health maintenance​

Device: Use a mesh nebulizer (also called a micro-mesh or vibrating mesh nebulizer. Look at brands like Omron, Pari, or any pharmacy-grade tabletop unit). Avoid ultrasonic nebulizers if possible, as their high heat can disrupt CS particle integrity. A basic tabletop mesh nebulizer runs $25–$60 at most pharmacies or on Amazon.

Protocol:

Fill the nebulizer cup with 1–2 teaspoons (5–10 mL) of 10–15 PPM CS per session. Inhale slowly and deeply, breathing through the mouth to reach the lower airways. Session length: 10–15 minutes per session. Frequency: 2–3 sessions per day during acute respiratory illness. For sinus infections specifically, inhale through the nose for the last 2–3 minutes of each session if your device allows nasal delivery. Run for 5–7 days for acute illness. If there is no improvement within 3 days, consult a trusted provider.

⚠️ Safety Note: Nebulized CS should always be at 10–15 PPM or lower for inhalation. There are no long-term inhalation safety studies at home-production concentrations. Use the minimum effective concentration and do not use continuously for more than 14 days without a break.​

5.3 — Water Purification

Applicable to: Emergency water treatment, camping and survival scenarios, long-term water storage​

Silver has been used for water disinfection across centuries, from pioneer silver coins in milk pails to electrolytic silver systems on the International Space Station and WHO-recognized household water treatment programs.​

Protocol:

Start with the clearest water available. Filter through cloth or a commercial filter to remove sediment before silver treatment. Add 1–2 teaspoons (5–10 mL) of 10 PPM CS per liter of water. Stir well and allow a contact time of at least 2–4 hours before drinking. Overnight contact is better for heavily contaminated sources. For stored water, add 1 teaspoon of 10 PPM CS per gallon as a preservative. This maintains microbiological stability for weeks, the same principle behind the pioneer silver coin method.

Comparison to other field methods:

Table 5: Comparison of field water purification methods

⚠️ Critical Limitation: CS alone is not reliably effective against Giardia or Cryptosporidium. In a true survival scenario with suspect water, treat first with chlorine dioxide, boiling or filter first, then use CS for residual protection and storage stability.

5.4 — Oral / Internal Use

Applicable to: Bacterial infections, immune support, systemic illness, gut pathogens​

Standard adult protocol:

Daily immune maintenance: 1 teaspoon (5 mL) of 5–10 PPM, once per day

Acute illness (cold, flu, UTI, general infection): 1 tablespoon (15 mL) of 10–20 PPM, 2–3 times per day , held under the tongue or swished in the mouth for 30–60 seconds before swallowing to allow sublingual absorption

Duration: 5–10 days for acute conditions; do not use at therapeutic doses continuously for more than 14 days without a break

Body weight guideline (general reference):

Under 100 lbs: ½ tablespoon per dose

100–175 lbs: 1 tablespoon per dose

Over 175 lbs: 1–1.5 tablespoons per dose

⚠️ Timing: Take CS at least 15–30 minutes away from meals. Taking it immediately after eating means it encounters proteins and stomach acid simultaneously in a way that rapidly neutralizes much of its activity. On an empty or near-empty stomach is best. ⚠️ Probiotic Note: Like any antimicrobial agent, oral CS has the potential to affect gut microbiota with extended use. If using orally for more than 5–7 consecutive days, supplement with a quality probiotic taken at a different time of day, ideally 2 or more hours after your CS dose.​

5.5 — Eye & Ear Infections

Applicable to: Conjunctivitis (pink eye), styes, swimmer’s ear, outer ear canal infections​

⚠️ Seek medical evaluation for: Deep eye pain, sudden vision changes, suspected perforated eardrum, or inner ear symptoms.

Eye Protocol:

Use 5–10 PPM CS only; the eye is sensitive, and lower PPM is fully appropriate. Use a clean glass dropper or a sterile eye dropper bottle (available at pharmacies for a few dollars). Instill 1–2 drops in the affected eye, 2–3 times per day. Expect mild, brief stinging. This is normal and harmless. Use for no more than 3–5 days. If no improvement in 48 hours, see a provider.

Ear Protocol:

Use 10 PPM CS. Tilt head to the side, instill 3–5 drops into the affected ear canal. Hold position for 3–5 minutes, then allow to drain onto a tissue. Repeat 2–3 times daily for up to 5–7 days.

5.6 — Skin Conditions

Applicable to: Acne, fungal infections (ringworm, athlete’s foot), eczema flares with secondary infection, minor rashes, surface MRSA colonization​​

Protocol:

Clean the affected skin area with mild soap and water; pat dry. Apply 15–20 PPM CS directly with a cotton ball, spray mist, or gauze pad. Allow to air-dry completely and do not rinse off. Reapply 2–3 times daily. For fungal infections, continue for at least 2 weeks after visible clearing to prevent recurrence. The same principle applies to conventional antifungals.

💡 Acne tip: Many long-term users report excellent results using a small spray bottle of 15–20 PPM CS as a toner after washing. Spray onto the face, allow to dry, and proceed with your normal skincare routine. Simple, cheap, and effective for mild to moderate acne.

5.7 — Survival / SHTF Applications

When conventional medical care is unavailable, colloidal silver’s value increases significantly. Here is a practical framework for austere-environment use:

Field Wound Care:

Irrigate the wound with the cleanest available water. Apply CS-soaked gauze or pour 10–20 PPM CS directly into the wound cavity before dressing. Re-dress every 8–12 hours using CS-saturated dressings as long as supply allows. Watch for signs of systemic infection (spreading redness, fever, red streaks, pus, heat). These will likely require antibiotics if any are available.

Water Safety in the Absence of Other Options:

Use the water purification protocol above. Always prioritize boiling or filtering first if fuel or a filter is available. CS is your secondary and residual treatment layer.

Keep a 16 oz amber glass bottle of 10 PPM CS in your bug-out bag or go kit. This is a compact, stable, multi-purpose antimicrobial resource.

General Survival Kit Recommendation:

1 pair 99.9% silver rods

3–4 nine-volt batteries + battery clips

1 glass jar (8 oz mason jar works perfectly)

1 TDS meter (battery-powered)

4–6 amber glass bottles (2–4 oz travel size)

1 gallon distilled water (or the means to distill)

💡 Tip: The entire DIY generation kit packs into a sandwich-sized bag and costs under $50. In an extended grid-down scenario, the ability to produce your own antimicrobial solution from scratch is a significant force multiplier for a home medical kit.

5.8 — Pet Applications

Applicable to: Dogs, cats, and other companion animals (wound care, ear infections, minor skin infections, general immune support​)

Long-term CS users report consistently positive results using colloidal silver for pets, particularly for wound care, ear infections, and recurring skin conditions.​

Basic dosing guidelines (oral):

Under 10 lbs: ¼ teaspoon of 5–10 PPM once daily

10–30 lbs: ½ teaspoon of 5–10 PPM once daily

30–80 lbs: 1 teaspoon of 5–10 PPM once daily

Over 80 lbs: 1 tablespoon of 5–10 PPM once daily

Topical pet use:

Apply 10–15 PPM CS to minor wounds, hot spots, or skin infections 2–3 times daily using a dropper or spray.

For ear infections in dogs, use the same protocol as the human ear protocol above (3–5 drops, hold 3–5 minutes, drain) with 10 PPM CS.

⚠️ Consult a veterinarian for serious infections, deep wounds, or animals showing systemic illness. CS is a supportive home care tool, not a replacement for veterinary evaluation.

Section 6: Storage

Proper storage preserves your batch’s potency and extends shelf life significantly.

Container

Always use amber glass bottles. Amber glass blocks UV light, which degrades colloidal silver over time. Clear glass is less ideal but acceptable in a dark storage location. Plastic is not suitable for long-term storage. Plastic can absorb silver particles, leach chemicals into the solution, and cause particle aggregation.

Amber glass dropper bottles (1 oz, 2 oz, 4 oz) and amber glass spray bottles are inexpensive and widely available. A set of 10 bottles typically costs $5–$10 on Amazon.

Storage Conditions

Keep away from direct sunlight and away from strong artificial light sources.

Store at room temperature (60–80°F / 15–27°C). Do not refrigerate. Cold temperatures can cause particle aggregation, and repeated temperature cycling is damaging. Do not store near heat sources, stoves, or in a car.

Keep away from strong electromagnetic fields , away from microwaves, large speakers, and similar devices. This is a standard precaution cited by experienced home producers, though the practical significance at home distances is debated.

Do not shake vigorously. Gently swirl before use if needed.

Label every bottle with the date produced and PPM.

Shelf Life Expectations

A properly produced batch stored in amber glass at room temperature, away from light and heat, is generally considered stable for 6 months to 1 year. ​

Many long-term users report that batches remain potent for 12–18 months when storage conditions are optimal.

Discard a batch if you see visible precipitation (particles settling to the bottom), color shifts toward gray or brown, or any cloudiness. These are signs of particle aggregation and degradation.

Fresh is better. Because home production is simple and inexpensive, making fresh batches every 1–3 months for active use is an easy habit to maintain.

Section 7: Safety & Responsible Use

Argyria in Context

As covered in detail in Part 1, argyria, the permanent bluish-gray discoloration of the skin, is the primary safety concern associated with colloidal silver. The historical record through 1939 documented 357 cases worldwide, the vast majority after years of continuous heavy use, with only 16 cases involving less than one year of exposure. Even in those cases, argyria itself causes no organ damage or significant physiological harm.​

The practical takeaways for responsible home use:

Use 10–20 PPM , not high-concentration commercial products (some are sold at 500 PPM or higher)

Use therapeutically for specific periods and specific reasons; Do NOT use as a daily beverage in large quantities

Avoid colloidal silver proteins (marketed as “mild silver protein” or “MSP”). These high-protein complexes are the formulations most historically associated with argyria and are entirely different from properly made low-PPM electrolytic CS​

What to Avoid

Silver nitrate : this compound, not colloidal silver, was responsible for roughly half of all historical argyria cases​

Homemade batches using tap water or additives. These produce ionic silver chloride compounds, not true CS

Impure silver electrodes : alloy contamination turns a therapeutic solution toxic

Excessive daily oral doses over extended periods: the argyria risk is dose- and duration-dependent; intermittent therapeutic use at 10–20 PPM is in an entirely different risk category from drinking tablespoons of high-PPM CS every day for years

Antibiotic Interactions

There is evidence that silver can enhance the effectiveness of some antibiotics against resistant bacteria, a remarkable and clinically relevant synergy documented in recent research.​

However, as a precautionary measure, space CS doses by at least 2 hours from oral antibiotic doses to avoid potential interference with antibiotic absorption in the gut.

When to Seek Medical Care

CS is a powerful tool, but it is not a replacement for a professional, trustworthy evaluation. Always seek care for:

Any infection showing systemic signs (fever above 101°F, chills, confusion, rapid heart rate, spreading redness or red streaks)

Diabetic wounds, which require professional management, even when doing well

Eye symptoms involving pain, vision changes, or photophobia

Ear pain with balance problems

Any condition that is not improving within 48–72 hours of CS treatment

Section 8: Quick-Reference Summary Table

A Final Note

I have used a colloidal silver generator since 1998. In nearly three decades of personal use, including oral, topical, and nebulized forms, I have consistently experienced positive results against bacterial infections and have never developed argyria. The key has always been the same: quality production (99.9% silver, distilled water, proper voltage), appropriate PPM for the intended use, and treating it as a therapeutic tool rather than a daily beverage consumed in unlimited quantities.​

Silver is not a cure-all, and I would use other alternative medicines (e.g., chlorine dioxide, iodine, HOCL). It is unlikely to replace antibiotics for serious systemic infections, it won’t eliminate protozoa from contaminated water on its own, and it won’t substitute for an expert evaluation when one is genuinely needed. What it will do, reliably and affordably, is provide a broad-spectrum, resistance-resistant antimicrobial option for your home medicine cabinet and your preparedness kit, trusted by healers, settlers, clinicians, and now modern researchers for 6,000 years.

That track record deserves a place on your shelf.

Coming in Part 3 — A Curious Discovery

While researching everything you just read, I went down a rabbit hole that most people writing about colloidal silver have never gone down because most people writing about colloidal silver aren’t electronics engineers, and most electronics engineers have never thought about colloidal silver.

What I found sitting at that intersection surprised me.

It turns out the biggest variable separating a mediocre home batch from a genuinely high-quality one isn’t the silver. It isn’t the water. It isn’t even the PPM target. It’s something far more fundamental, something the dedicated CS generator market has quietly ignored for decades, and something the battery-based DIY community has never had access to.

The answer was hiding on an electronics workbench the whole time. It costs $35–$45, it’s sold on Amazon with no mention of colloidal silver, and it produces a more consistent, higher-quality nanoparticle suspension than most dedicated CS generators at any price — including units selling for $300–$440.

In Part 3, I’ll show you exactly what it is, why it works better, and how to use it. It’s one of those discoveries that seems obvious the moment you see it, and makes you wonder why nobody in the CS community ever connected these dots before.

Part 3: The Curious Discovery That Led to the Ultimate Colloidal Silver Generator — coming soon to The Curious Substack.