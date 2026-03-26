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Traci Segelstrom's avatar
Traci Segelstrom
1d

Thank you so very much for sharing this information. I am a longtime user and student of Colloidal Silver. I’ve been making this wonderful substance for my family and many others for years. Whenever I make Colloidal Silver, I always make extra bottles to gift to others so they can discover firsthand, the virtual magic to be had for healing, by this amazing solution. Thanks again for sharing! ❤️‍🩹

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J Boss's avatar
J Boss
1d

Great article - thanks!

BTW, I have an EE degree from ancient times that I never really used that much. But I followed everything you discussed easily. I'd like to take a guess on what the item is on the electronics work bench... could it be... a variable DC power supply? That's immediately where my mind went regarding the 3-9V batteries in series. And, so strange, I have one on my work bench, although it's probably buried to some degree right now.

Looking forward to the 3rd article. The detail level and completeness of this is top shelf. Please continue.

Thanks!

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