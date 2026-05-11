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LWB's avatar
LWB
2d

Sounds like a little borax might be good for us? See also:

384. EATING BORAX LAUNDRY BOOSTER DID NOT HELP MY ARTHRITIS UNTIL I SALTED MY FOOD WITH A QUARTER TO A HALF TEASPOON OF IT DAILY

Boron from Borax cures arthritis and a lot more. It is safer than table salt.

ROBERT YOHO, MD, Substack Surviving Healthcare

SEP 17, 2025

Many other references online to borax and arthritis

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Aznasimage's avatar
Aznasimage
1d

These people are beyond with their personal exclusivities. Selfish, greedy people control our World's food. Health enthusiasts and professionals have been touting boron/borax since the 1960s, when I was a kid. So many things became abruptly harmful back then, I was almost fooled into believing there was a process! We all washed our hands with borax powder in Elementary School and it never rinsed off completly. It may be one of the reasons why we were much more vital back then.

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