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Don's avatar
Don
5h

Had my daily Borax enhanced coffee a few hours ago. Thanks always for your information.

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Susie's avatar
Susie
5h

I've been using and ingesting borax for many years now. I wasn't sick to begin with, just trying to maintain my good health.

I sprinkle a "dash" in my glass of drinking water every few days to kill any parasites or morgellons I might have.

I add 1/2 cup Borax to my washing machine with laundry detergent.

I use it to wash dishes as it rinses off clean, about 1/2 cup per sink of water

I add a few tablespoons Borax and some other ingredients to a hot foot bath.

Hulda Clark's book, "The Cure for all Diseases" mentions it and I've been using it since I read her book.

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