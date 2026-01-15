The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MrMrs's avatar
MrMrs
1d

Thank you for being a good steward of your God-given gifts; including the love of learning. I have certainly benefitted. Keep up the great work.

Reply
Share
Mo Love's avatar
Mo Love
1d

Thank you for your selfless generosity!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture