Imagine discovering a full library of step‑by‑step training in video, web, business, and creative skills—taught by experts, updated regularly, and organized so you can build your own personal curriculum. Now imagine that this entire library is legitimately available to you for free, simply because you can go get a free pass. This happened to me around 2014 when I discovered Lynda.com which was bought out by LinkedIn learning in 2015 for 1.5 billion dollars.

LinkedIn Learning has become one of the quiet, behind‑the‑scenes tools that has reshaped my skills, my online presence, and my confidence as an entrepreneur and change influencer. I first stepped into it not through a paid subscription, but through a free login that I received when I drove 30 miles down the road to get a library card from a library that offers a learning subscription that comes with your library card. That single decision to go get the library card has paid off many times over.

Getting Free Access Through the Library

I first discovered that I could access the full LinkedIn Learning catalog for free just by using my public library card. Instead of paying a monthly fee, I logged in through my library’s special portal using my card number and PIN, which unlocked thousands of courses at no cost.

The process I followed is simple enough for anyone to replicate:

I went to my library’s website, looked under “Online Resources” or “Digital Library,” and found their page dedicated to LinkedIn Learning access.

From there, I clicked their login link, entered my library card number and PIN, and was redirected into LinkedIn Learning as a library patron, with full access to the entire catalog.

I did not need a paid LinkedIn account, but I had the option to connect my learning activity to my LinkedIn profile so completed courses could show up as credentials on my profile.

Getting or Resetting a Library PIN

When I first connected my card to online services like LinkedIn Learning, I needed both my card number and a PIN, so I had to confirm how my library handled that. The good news is that getting or resetting a PIN is usually quick.

If you already have a card, you can go to the library’s website and look for “My Account,” “Login,” or “Catalog,” where the login screen usually includes a link such as “Set PIN,” “Create PIN,” or “Forgot PIN.”

By entering your library card number and following the prompts (often confirming via email or another detail on file), you can create or reset a PIN online without needing to visit in person.

If you are getting a new card:

During online registration or in‑person signup, staff can typically either help you set a PIN immediately or assign a temporary PIN that can be changed later in your account settings.

If you ever forget the PIN or are unsure whether they have one, they can call or visit the library help desk, where staff verify your identity and reset or create a new PIN.

Once you have both the card number and PIN, you can use those same credentials to log into the library’s online resources section, click through to LinkedIn Learning, and access the full course catalog for free.

How I Used LinkedIn Learning as a Success Tool

From the beginning, I did not treat LinkedIn Learning as casual browsing; I treated it as a structured way to build very specific, action‑oriented skills that would matter for my future work and calling. I focused on skills that helped me publish, create, and build things online—skills that would leave a footprint beyond the platform itself.

Some of the areas I intentionally leaned into were:

Skills that strengthen my online presence, like WordPress, content creation, and basic web development so I could control my own sites instead of relying on others.

Video and media skills, like Adobe Premiere Pro, so I could tell stories visually and share ideas across platforms where video is increasingly dominant.

Beginner‑level web development courses to understand how the web works under the hood, which makes me more flexible and creative when building or refining online experiences.

Recently, I have been using the platform to learn how to effectively utilize artificial intelligence for improving subject research, streamlining work, and increasing productive output.

Teaching Myself Adobe Premiere Pro

One of the biggest leaps I made on the platform was teaching myself how to use Adobe Premiere Pro through a beginner course. I came into it as a learner, not a video professional, and the course walked me step by step from importing raw clips all the way to exporting a finished video I could publish online.

Through that Premiere Pro beginner training, I learned how to:

Organize footage, lay clips on a timeline, and make clean cuts and transitions that support a clear message or story.

Add titles, music, and simple effects so my videos had a more polished, professional feel without hiring an editor.

Export in formats suitable for social media, websites, or presentations, which meant I could quickly create content to support my entrepreneurial and change‑influencing work.

Once I realized what was possible, I also noticed that LinkedIn Learning offered beginner courses for other video editors and related production tools, which means anyone can choose the software that fits their budget or platform and still use the same learning strategy I used.

Learning WordPress and Web Foundations

Another foundational step in my journey was using LinkedIn Learning to learn WordPress through a beginner course. I wanted the ability to launch and manage my own site to publish ideas, house content, and build a hub for anything I do online. The WordPress training helped gave me that.

In the WordPress beginner course I took, I learned how to:

Set up a WordPress site, choose a theme, and customize the look and feel so it reflected my voice and my mission.

Create pages and posts, organize content, and work with images and media so the site felt like a living, evolving platform rather than a static brochure.

Install and configure plugins to add functionality and support things like contact forms, SEO basics, or other tools that support entrepreneurs and change‑focused projects.

On top of that, I completed several other beginner‑level courses for web developers, which helped me understand the structure of the web more deeply—HTML, CSS basics, and how different pieces fit together. That knowledge didn’t just make me “more technical”; it gave me more control over my online presence and made me more comfortable collaborating with developers or using more advanced tools when needed.

Suggestions for Someone Just Getting Started

Looking back on how I’ve used LinkedIn Learning, there are a few things I would recommend to anyone just beginning their own journey with it. These are the patterns that made the biggest difference for me.

For someone new to LinkedIn Learning, I would suggest:

Start with a concrete project, not just a topic; for example, “I want to publish my first WordPress site” or “I want to edit a 2‑minute intro video,” and choose beginner courses that clearly line up with that project.

Treat the platform like a personal curriculum builder by combining a Premiere Pro beginner course, a WordPress beginner course, and a basic web development or digital marketing course into a mini toolkit aimed at building your online presence.

Apply lessons immediately; after each section, I would pause, switch over to Premiere Pro or my WordPress dashboard, and try the exact steps in my own project instead of just watching passively.

Revisit and layer courses; once I finished a beginner course, I either repeated key modules or followed it with another beginner or intermediate course in the same area to deepen my understanding and fill in gaps.

Conclusion

When I was first starting out, the hardest part wasn’t the learning itself, it was figuring out where to begin and how to make the best use of my time. LinkedIn Learning has been a game‑changer that helped me turn trial and error into progress and confidence. The professional courses, the structure, and the hands‑on approach gave me momentum just when I needed it.

The best part is, this same resource is sitting there waiting for you, completely free. All you have to do is go to your local library, get your card and PIN, and log in. Then start learning one step at a time. You’ll be surprised at how quickly “someday” turns into real skills you can use right now.