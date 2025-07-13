The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria Jean Bingham's avatar
Victoria Jean Bingham
21h

I would add only 2 cautions to my compliments for this very helpful post.. 1) If your supplier only provides 1 dropper, .. buy or find another. Never use the same dropper inside of the 2 bottles. You would inadvertently activate the salt solution and render it useless. 2) Do not buy from suppliers that use FOIL protective caps on the bottles. Return any so covered and get a refund. The acid bottle will draw in the aluminum and make your solution toxic.

I've not personally tested the brands in this post but can't wait to do so!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vassilis Pikologlou's avatar
Vassilis Pikologlou
1d

thank you very much dear friend, everything perfectly explained and understood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture