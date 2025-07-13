Finding Ready-to-Use Chlorine Dioxide Solutions

I am often asked where to find the solutions needed to make the Universal Antidote, Chlorine Dioxide, specifically the premade or ready-to-use solutions. Another frequent question is whether a particular brand is reputable.

This article is not about making your chlorine dioxide solutions from raw ingredients. In this article, we will be discussing the premade, ready-to-use solutions. If you are interested in an article on that topic, please let me know in the comments.

Here, I will share some tips to help you find reputable sources and explain how to ensure you are purchasing the correct solutions from those sources.

Legal Considerations

First, it’s essential to understand that chlorine dioxide or the solutions used to make it can only be legally sold for water purification purposes. It will never be sold for internal use as a supplement or food product. The instructions that come with the kit will almost always be limited to water purification, which allows manufacturers to legally and safely sell chlorine dioxide to the public. For protocols used in human health and disease treatment, you can access the Chlorine Dioxide protocols archive in the article listed below.

The solutions you purchase will be compatible with the protocols in his archive.

What’s in a Chlorine Dioxide Kit?

Chlorine dioxide water purification kits are typically sold as a two-bottle set. The kit includes a bottle of sodium chlorite and a bottle of acid activator. When equal parts of sodium chlorite and the acid activator are combined, chlorine dioxide is produced.

Usually, one bottle is labeled Part A and the other Part B. Part A contains sodium chlorite, which should have a concentration of 22-28%. Part B is the acid activator, which is typically hydrochloric acid (HCl) or citric acid. Phosphoric acid can also be used, but it is not common among producers who follow Jim Humble’s original specifications. If Part B is hydrochloric acid, the concentration should be 4-5%; if it is citric acid, the concentration should be 50%. These concentrations allow the solutions to be mixed in a one-to-one ratio, meaning that for every drop of sodium chlorite, you use one drop of the acid activator.

How to Verify Your Kit Makes Chlorine Dioxide

How can you be sure that the solutions you have purchased are truly sodium chlorite and an acid activator? After selecting a seller and making a purchase, you want to confirm that what you received matches what was advertised. To some extent, you must trust that the manufacturer has accurately labeled the product. Fortunately, you can be more confident with these kits than with many other products. The two solutions that come with the kit should be colorless and essentially odorless. When you mix a drop from each bottle, the mixed solution produces a very distinct yellow or amber color, accompanied by a strong pool water smell. These unique changes provide reassurance that you have a legitimate chlorine dioxide water purification kit. You can also purchase chlorine dioxide test strips that will allow you to verify the presence of Chlorine Dioxide and also verify the concentration.

Trustworthy Suppliers

Now, I want to review some suppliers who have been in the market for a long time. I will start with those with the longest track record. Since around 2021, there has been significant growth in the number of sellers offering chlorine dioxide water purification kits. I cannot review every business, and I prefer making my kits from raw ingredients. It is cheaper in the long run, and you know exactly what you are getting.

Disclosure

I do not have any financial interest in any of these companies. I make no commissions or profits from selling chlorine dioxide. The free chlorine dioxide documentary and training course I produced will always remain free. The only way I am compensated for my work is through the support of paid subscribers on Substack.

USA Suppliers

At the bottom of this article, you will find a list of suppliers from other countries.

KV Lab (2015)

KV Lab has been selling online since around 2015 and has a strong track record of producing high-quality chlorine dioxide solutions for water purification. They also offer other health and wellness products. I have communicated with the owner, and contacting them through their website’s contact form was straightforward. Occasionally, KV Lab pauses ordering to catch up on demand. This is the busiest supplier I have profiled. They sell both through their website and on Amazon.

WaterPureWorld (2018)

WaterPureWorld (also known as Healthy Way Inc.) began in 2018 and has consistently produced high-quality chlorine dioxide water purification kits and other products. I have spoken with the owner, who is committed to providing a good product. I could not confirm whether this company has an Amazon store.

All One Wellness (2021)

All One Wellness has been operating since 2021, offering chlorine dioxide water purification kits and other health and wellness products. They ship to both Canada and the United States from their website. The company was easy to reach by email for technical support. When I called, I had to leave a voicemail, but they returned my call within an hour. They sell through their website and also have an Amazon store for the USA. Purchasing directly from their website, which is less expensive

Choosing the Best Product

When choosing a water purification kit, you only need to keep a few details in mind. Purchase a kit that meets the concentration specifications mentioned earlier. All three companies listed above offer kits with the appropriate concentrations for chlorine dioxide protocols. Ensure your kit includes a bottle of sodium chlorite and a bottle of acid activator. In my experience, hydrochloric acid produces a slightly better-tasting final solution. Citric acid works just as well, but most people seem to prefer hydrochloric acid. (Personally, I make my own solutions and prefer phosphoric acid, but I will cover that in another article.)

Using Glass Bottles and Other Considerations

All three companies offer compatible, safe plastic or glass bottles for their solutions. The solutions are sensitive to light and require amber or opaque bottles. If you order the solutions during the winter, ensure they do not freeze, as this may cause the bottles containing the solutions to break.

You may need to purchase small glass dropper bottles or amber glass spray bottles if you plan on making diluted solutions for the Skin Spray Protocol or the Eye Drop Protocol, or for producing your own CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution). If you are unsure where to buy amber glass dropper bottles and spray bottles, a simple online search should provide several reasonably priced options. For example, you can search for “4 ounce glass amber dropper bottles” and “4 ounce glass amber spray bottles.”

Shelf Life of Solutions

Typical shelf life of sodium chlorite solution generally has a shelf life of 12 months (1 year) when stored properly in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight and sources of heat. Well-sealed sodium chlorite solutions, especially those stored in amber glass bottles or under ideal conditions, may last up to 2 years without significant degradation.

Over the past 5 years, I have had several people tell me that they had kits that were still good after 5 years in sealed containers. You would determine if the solutions are still good in the same way as previously explained. Mix a drop from each bottle to produce a distinct yellow or amber color, accompanied by a strong smell reminiscent of pool water. If there is no color change and the pool water smells, you know the solutions are no good.

Suppliers in Other Countries

For those on Telegram, you can search the MMS & CDS Supplier Links Channel. Click on or touch the channel logo to open the channel info and search. You can then use the search function to find your country’s name.

Comments Below That Were Important

“If your supplier only provides 1 dropper, .. buy or find another. Never use the same dropper inside of the 2 bottles. You would inadvertently activate the salt solution and render it useless.”

If you have any questions or comments please feel free to leave those in the comments below, and I will reply.

Blessings in Jesus’ Name,

The Curious Outlier