The mention of her name on almost any social media platform results in punishment from the hidden hand that controls most and perhaps all media platforms.

We can’t let fear withhold the truth.

At the bottom of this article is a link to a more recent interview.

Kerri Rivera’s son, Patrick, regressed into severe autism shortly after routine childhood vaccines. After conventional medicine failed to help her son, she began exploring alternative medicine for answers to what mainstream medicine could not explain or resolve. This experience led her into biomedical therapies, where she trained from 2006–2009 under the Autism Research Institute. She translated the DAN (Defeat Autism Now) protocol into Spanish and opened a biomedical clinic for autism in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. After seeing so many autism recoveries and improvements, she embraced the view that autism is primarily driven by heavy metal toxicity, high pathogen loads (viruses, bacteria, candida, parasites), inflammation, oxidative stress, and leaky gut, and that addressing these factors can resolve or significantly improve the symptoms associated with autism.

Beginning around 2010, after trying chlorine dioxide on herself, she added it to her son’s autism recovery protocol, and his symptoms improved dramatically in a short period of time. She subsequently incorporated this therapy at her clinic in Mexico. Over the years, she has continued to refine her protocol, and she has helped thousands of children with autism recover and/or significantly improve from the symptoms associated with autism.

Her protocol does not just utilize chlorine dioxide (CD) but is a comprehensive system of detoxification that includes CD; heavy metal chelators and binders such as EDTA, zeolite, bentonite clay, and humic/fulvic products; anti‑inflammatory therapies; digestive enzymes; enemas; and gut‑repair strategies, along with a strong diet component.

The video above is an interview from 2012 with Kerri after she established her biomedical clinic for treating autism in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Since that time, Kerri has experienced significant persecution from both the mainstream media and government authorities, and she has been removed from many social media platforms because of smear campaigns by those who oppose alternative therapies for the treatment of autism.

Here is another recent 2025 interview

Here is Kerri’s Website

Below is another recent article about Kerri, ongoing persecution, and her autism cures.